Master SmoothedHMA Color

HMA Color – Master Smoothed

A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise.

This indicator is built with a double smoothing system, making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive.
When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles.
When the trend is bearish, the HMA line switches to Red and shows downward candles.

Perfect for:
✔️ Price action scalping
✔️ Trend-following systems
✔️ EA visual monitoring
✔️ Reversal identification
✔️ Smoother entry timing

🎯 Key Features

  • True Hull Moving Average
    Uses optimized HMA calculation for fast response.

  • Double Smoothing
    Smooth visual curve without zig-zag effect.

  • Automatic Trend Coloring
    Green = upward trend
    Red = downward trend
    No manual settings required.

  • Visual Candle Overlay
    3 candles dynamically follow the curve direction, providing a clean trend picture at a glance.

  • Zero Noise
    Only final HMA result — no repaint tricks, no shadows, no flicker.

  • Lightweight & Ultra-Fast
    Optimized for M1 charts and live scalping.

  • Works with All Symbols
    Forex, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Indices, Synthetic assets.

🧠 How It Works

The algorithm calculates the standard HMA based on price input, then applies a smoothing EMA layer to remove micro-noise.
Color changes only when the trend direction is confirmed, preventing false flips.

This provides a stable signal, useful for automated trading logic and human chart interpretation.

Combined with our other indicator MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper you can find extreme entry/exit pinpoint result for scalping trading with any SYMBOL and TIME FRAME.

⚙️ Inputs

(Recommended settings already applied by default)

  • HMA Period
    Hull moving average length

  • Smooth Factor
    EMA smoothing length

  • Color Mode
    Trend body display (Auto)

  • Style
    Classic curve rendering

Just attach the indicator — and it works immediately.

📌 Important Notes

  • This is not a signal generator
    It is a visual indicator designed to support your existing trading method or EA.

  • Designed for M1–M15 charts
    But works on all timeframes.

  • No repainting after candle close.
    Curve moves in real time based on price.

🔧 Version History

v1.00 – Initial Release

  • Full HMA calculation

  • Dynamic trend color

  • Visual candle overlay

  • Optimized performance

  • Price smooth system

  • Fast refresh engine

🛡️ System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Chart Window: Yes

  • Custom Indicators: Allowed

  • No DLL required

  • Works with virtual hosting (VPS)

⭐ Recommended Pair & Setup

  • Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, ETHUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5


⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

  • This Indicator does not guarantee profit.

  • Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

  • High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

  • Always test on Free Demo first and increase risk gradually.

  • Past Screenshots performance does not guarantee future results.


🟦 SHORT SUMMARY (for Market Validation “What the product does”)

Indicator Name: HMA Color Master Smoothed
Type: Trend visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays Hull Moving Average trend direction using dynamic color switching and smooth visual curve rendering, without signals or trading automation.
Green color shows bullish direction. Red color shows bearish direction.
The indicator runs in chart window, uses one buffer for curve and one buffer for color mapping.
No DLL, no external files, no network calls, no user data collection.
Works on any symbol and timeframe.


