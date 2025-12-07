Risk Commander

Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator

Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:

  1. Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets.

  2. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent.

🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode

Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (check "Visual Mode") to:

  • Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year (or any period) and trade it manually as if it were live.

  • Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of intensive practice.

  • Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.

Key Features by Zone

1. MM Zone (Money Management)

  • Automated Position Sizing: Instantly calculates the exact Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and Account Balance.

  • Flexible Risk Options: Define your risk by % of Balance, Fixed Cash Amount ($), or Fixed Lot size.

  • Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging and keeps your drawdown under control.

2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)

  • Drag & Drop Execution: Visually place Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart.

  • Live R:R Display: Monitor your Risk:Reward Ratio in real-time before confirming the trade.

  • Dual Execution Modes: Supports both Instant Market Execution and Pending Orders (Limits/Stops).

3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)

  • One-Click Partial Close: Lock in profits by closing a specific % of your position (e.g., Close 50%) instantly.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to the entry price when your profit target is reached.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on a percentage of your SL distance.

4. Interface Customization (Fit Any Screen)

  • Flexible Positioning: Dock the panel to the Left or Right side of the chart to match your workspace layout.

  • Smart Sizing: Choose between Auto-Height (adapts to chart window) or Manual Height (fixed pixel size) to control how much space the panel takes.

  • High-Res Ready: Adjustable font sizing ensures perfect readability on 4K, Retina, or standard monitors.

Why Risk Commander?

  • Train Like You Fight: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading. Build muscle memory for execution.

  • Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds. No more manual calculations.

  • Professional Workflow: A clean, intuitive design tailored for serious traders.

Parameters

  • Default Risk %: Set your starting risk percentage per trade.

  • EAShow (Position): Select _Right or _Left to position the panel.

  • BoxSizeAuto: Set true for auto-scaling, or false to use a fixed height.

  • BoxSizeManual: Define the exact panel height in pixels (active if BoxSizeAuto is false).

  • AdjustSize: Increase/Decrease font size (e.g., +1, -1) for better visibility.

  • Magic Number: Set to '0' for manual trades, or assign a specific ID for EA management.

Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.

추천 제품
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
유틸리티
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
지표
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
유틸리티
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
지표
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
지표
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
유틸리티
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
유틸리티
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
유틸리티
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
FREE
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
유틸리티
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
유틸리티
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
유틸리티
Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades !  This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile appli
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
우리의 Basic Support and Resistance 표시기는 기술 분석을 향상시키는 데 필요한 솔루션입니다.이 표시기는 차트/ MT5 버전 특징 피보나치 수준의 통합 : 지원 및 저항 수준과 함께 피보나치 수준을 표시하는 옵션과 함께, 우리의 지표는 시장 행동과 가능한 역전 영역에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 제공합니다. 성능 최적화 : 각 막대의 개구부에서만 확장 라인을 업데이트하는 옵션을 사용하여, 우리의 지표는 지원 및 저항 수준의 정확도를 희생하지 않고 최적의 성능을 보장합니다. 입력 주요 설정 Timeframe:  이 입력을 통해 차트에 더 높은 기간의 지지선과 저항선을 표시하도록 선택할 수 있습니다. Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:  이 입력을 사용하면 지지대와 저항의 강도를 결정할 수 있습니다.숫자가 높을수록지지/저항이 더 강해집니다. Price mode: 이 매개 변수를 사용하면 지원 및 저항 수준을 계산하는
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
지표
숫자 시퀀스 중 하나를 "산불 시퀀스"라고 합니다. 가장 아름다운 새로운 시퀀스 중 하나로 인식되었습니다. 주요 특징은 이 시퀀스가 ​​가장 짧은 경우에도 선형 추세를 피한다는 것입니다. 이 지표의 기초를 형성한 것은 이 속성입니다. 금융 시계열을 분석할 때 이 지표는 가능한 모든 추세 옵션을 거부하려고 합니다. 그리고 그가 실패하는 경우에만 그는 추세의 존재를 인식하고 적절한 신호를 제공합니다. 이 접근 방식을 통해 새로운 트렌드가 시작되는 순간을 정확하게 결정할 수 있습니다. 그러나 거짓 긍정도 가능합니다. 숫자를 줄이기 위해 이 표시기에 추가 필터가 추가되었습니다. 새 막대가 열리면 신호가 생성됩니다. 어떤 경우에도 다시 그리기가 발생하지 않습니다. 표시 매개변수: Applied Price - 적용된 가격 상수. Period Main - 표시기의 기본 기간, 유효한 값은 5 - 60 이내입니다. Period Additional - 추가 기간, 이 매개변수의 유효한 값은 5 -
Technical Trend Analysis Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
Technical Trend Analysis Panel – Master the Market Trends with Precision! Are you tired of juggling multiple indicators and struggling to interpret trend signals? The Technical Trend Analysis Panel is your ultimate solution! This powerful MT5 utility simplifies trend analysis by bringing all essential indicators into one sleek, easy-to-read panel. Whether you're a beginner or a pro trader, this tool ensures you never miss a trend reversal or continuation again! What is the Technical Trend Analy
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
유틸리티
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
The coated chart
Jin Wang
지표
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
유틸리티
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols — Advanced Multi-Instrument Trading Management The Inform Panel For ALL Symbols is a sophisticated trading management tool designed to streamline control over all financial instruments in a trader’s portfolio, eliminating the need to attach it to specific charts. Its core innovation lies in using modifiable virtual levels for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), allowing discreet order closure hidden from brokers. The panel automatically detects and lists all active
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Custom Fibonacci
Udawaththa Kankanamge Don Raveen Asela Jayasingha
유틸리티
Customizable Fibonacci Lines Up to 9 Fibonacci levels Customize line color, line style and line width for each Fibonacci line Easily adjustable Fibo object is created in background so you can use with indicators and EAs How to use: Load the indicator to the chart and press "f" on keyboard and click anywhere on the chart to start drawing You can customize each line after its drawn as well as input window of the indicator
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Morning Star pattern" for MT4. - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 다시 칠할 필요 없고 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 강세 Morning Star 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호가 있습니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 또한 형제인 약세 "Evening Star pattern" 지표도 사용할 수 있습니다(아래 링크를 따라가세요). - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이것은 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Draw Agent는 모든 차트 분석, 낙서, 메모 등을 만들고 관리할 수 있는 아름답고 혁신적인 방법으로 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 차트 공간을 칠판으로 취급하고 손으로 그리는 자유 그리기 방법을 제공합니다. 이 자유형 그리기 도구를 사용하면 차트에서 이벤트를 표시하거나 강조 표시하기 위해 MT4/MT5 차트에 그릴 수 있습니다. Elliott 파동을 손으로 작성하거나, 차트에 선을 긋거나, 차트에 아이디어를 설명하려는 경우   유용한 도구입니다. 클라이언트를 위한 라이브 웨비나를 실행하거나 사람들에게 스크린샷 또는 차트 파일을 배포하는 경우 특히 유용합니다. 또한. Draw Agent 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 버전   https://www.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
유틸리티
거래하고자 하는 주요 영역을 파악한 후 자동으로 거래 지원 및 저항 또는 공급 및 수요 구역을 설정합니다. 이 EA를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 매수 및 매도 구역을 그린 다음 가격이 바뀔 것으로 예상되는 정확한 위치에 배치할 수 있습니다. 그런 다음 EA는 해당 구역을 모니터링하고 구역에 대해 지정한 가격 액션에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행합니다. 초기 거래가 수행되면 EA는 대상 구역이 되는 반대 구역에서 이익을 얻습니다. 그런 다음 거래를 종료하고 진입할 새 구역을 그리거나 이익을 얻고 즉시 반대 방향으로 거래를 역전하여 "항상 시장" 스타일 전략을 만드는 두 가지 선택이 있습니다. 입력 및 전략이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 이 EA는 시장에서 고정 또는 하드 스톱 로스를 사용하지 않는 포지션 트레이더 또는 달러 비용 평균 거래 전략을 위해 설계되었습니다. 대신, 다음에 가능한 지지 또는
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
유틸리티
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다. The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선택하
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
유틸리티
당신이 멤버인 어떤 채널에서든(비공개 및 제한된 채널 포함) 신호를 직접 MT4로 복사하세요.  이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용하십시오! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT4 특징 한 번에 여러 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. 비공개 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다(필요한 경우 계속 사용할 수 있음). 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트를 사용하여 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택합니다. 모든 신호를 인식하기
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
유틸리티
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
유틸리티
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
유틸리티
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
유틸리티
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
유틸리티
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
유틸리티
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
유틸리티
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
제작자의 제품 더 보기
SMC Ultimate Structure Pro EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Title: SMC Structure for EURUSD Description: This indicator is designed to map market structures based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies Swing Structure, Internal Structure, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). The tool is optimized for performance to manage resources efficiently on the MetaTrader platform. Key Features: 1. Market Structure Mapping Identifies Major Swing Structure with BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). Displays Internal Structure to visual
FREE
PA Pro
Adisorn Soodkanueng
5 (1)
지표
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing , this tool adap
PA PRO EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
5 (1)
지표
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner "Experience the full power of 'Price Action Pro' completely on EURUSD!" Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined with Mu
FREE
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (EurUsd) - See the Big Picture Description: IMPORTANT:  This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Sca
FREE
ChanLun Ultimate Structure EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
"Experience the full power on EURUSD!" Title: ChanLun Structure and SMC System Description: This indicator combines ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to analyze market structure. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—and automatically identifies Premium, Discount, and Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones. The tool features an Interactive Hybrid Control System , allowing traders to manage the chart using keyboard hotkeys or mouse int
FREE
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (EurUsd) - See the Big Picture Description: IMPORTANT: This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scal
FREE
Risk Commander EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
유틸리티
Title: Risk Commander Trade Assistant and Simulator Description: Risk Commander is a trade management panel designed to assist with manual execution and risk calculation. It functions as both a live trading assistant and a training tool within the Strategy Tester. Product Utility: Live Assistant: Facilitates trade execution with automated position sizing and risk management calculations in real-time. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader Strategy Tester (Visual Mode). This all
FREE
HTF Candle Insight
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
ChanLun Ultimate Structure
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System [Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probability trading zones (Premium/Discount/OTE). The standout feature is the "Interactive Hybri
SMC Ultimate Structure Pro
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Title: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro – High Performance Smart Money Indicator Headline: The most comprehensive and lightweight SMC tool on the market. Master Structure, Order Blocks, and FVGs without the lag. Overview: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro is an advanced "All-in-One" institutional trading tool designed for professional traders who demand precision and performance. Unlike other heavy indicators that freeze your terminal, this tool has been re-engineered from the ground up to ensure zero lag, e
HTF Candle Insight MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
지표
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변