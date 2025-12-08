Risk Commander

Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator

Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:

  1. Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time.

  2. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data.

🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode: Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to:

  • Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year and trade it manually as if it were live.

  • Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of practice.

  • Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.

Key Features by Zone:

1. MM Zone (Money Management)

  • Instant Calculation: Auto-calculate Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance.

  • Flexible Risk: Define risk by % of Balance, Fixed Cash ($), or Fixed Lot.

  • Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging.

2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)

  • Drag & Drop Lines: Visually place Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart.

  • R:R Display: See real-time Risk:Reward ratios before entering a trade.

  • Dual Modes: Supports Instant Execution and Pending Orders.

3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)

  • Partial Close: Close specific % of your position (e.g., take 50% profit) with one click.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically move SL to entry when profit targets are met.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on % of SL distance.

Why Risk Commander?

  • Practice Like You Play: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading.

  • Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds.

  • Clean Interface: Intuitive 3-zone design tailored for professional workflow.

Parameters:

  • Default Risk %: Starting risk per trade.

  • Panel Size: Customizable UI size.

  • Magic Number: Set '0' for manual trades, or specific ID for EA management.

Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.

