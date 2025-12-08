Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator

Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:

Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data.

🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode: Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to:

Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year and trade it manually as if it were live.

Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of practice.

Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.

Key Features by Zone:

1. MM Zone (Money Management)

Instant Calculation: Auto-calculate Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance.

Flexible Risk: Define risk by % of Balance , Fixed Cash ($) , or Fixed Lot .

Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging.

2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)

Drag & Drop Lines: Visually place Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart.

R:R Display: See real-time Risk:Reward ratios before entering a trade.

Dual Modes: Supports Instant Execution and Pending Orders.

3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)

Partial Close: Close specific % of your position (e.g., take 50% profit) with one click.

Auto Break-Even: Automatically move SL to entry when profit targets are met.

Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on % of SL distance.

Why Risk Commander?

Practice Like You Play: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading.

Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds.

Clean Interface: Intuitive 3-zone design tailored for professional workflow.

Parameters:

Default Risk % : Starting risk per trade.

Panel Size : Customizable UI size.

Magic Number: Set '0' for manual trades, or specific ID for EA management.

Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.