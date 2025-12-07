Risk Commander
- Utilità
- Adisorn Soodkanueng
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 8 dicembre 2025
Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator
Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:
-
Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time.
-
Training Simulator: Fully compatible with Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data.
🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode: Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to:
-
Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year and trade it manually as if it were live.
-
Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of practice.
-
Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.
Key Features by Zone:
1. MM Zone (Money Management)
-
Instant Calculation: Auto-calculate Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance.
-
Flexible Risk: Define risk by % of Balance, Fixed Cash ($), or Fixed Lot.
-
Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging.
2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)
-
Drag & Drop Lines: Visually place Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart.
-
R:R Display: See real-time Risk:Reward ratios before entering a trade.
-
Dual Modes: Supports Instant Execution and Pending Orders.
3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)
-
Partial Close: Close specific % of your position (e.g., take 50% profit) with one click.
-
Auto Break-Even: Automatically move SL to entry when profit targets are met.
-
Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on % of SL distance.
Why Risk Commander?
-
Practice Like You Play: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading.
-
Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds.
-
Clean Interface: Intuitive 3-zone design tailored for professional workflow.
Parameters:
-
Default Risk %: Starting risk per trade.
-
Panel Size: Customizable UI size.
-
Magic Number: Set '0' for manual trades, or specific ID for EA management.
Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.