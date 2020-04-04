Institutional OrderFlow Insight
- Indicators
- Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
🎯 Institutional OrderFlow Insight
Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Professional trading tool that reveals institutional order flow, market structure, and smart money activity through advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis.
🔥 SMART MONEY CONCEPTS SUITE
Market Structure Analysis:
-
Break of Structure (BOS) Detection - Identify trend continuation
-
Change of Character (CHOCH) Recognition - Spot trend reversals
-
Swing Point Analysis - Professional high/low detection
Order Flow Detection:
-
Order Block Detection - Bullish & Bearish institutional zones
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Price inefficiency identification
-
Liquidity Pools - High-probability liquidity zones
-
Breaker Blocks - Market structure failure points
Visualization:
-
Color-coded SMC elements for easy recognition
-
Clean, professional chart display
-
Customizable color schemes
-
Institutional-grade chart annotations
🚨 ALERT SYSTEM
Multi-Channel Alerts:
-
Popup Alerts - On-screen notifications
-
Sound Alerts - Audio signals
-
Push Notifications - Mobile alerts
-
Email Alerts - Email notifications
Alert Conditions:
-
Order Block formations
-
Fair Value Gap appearances
-
Break of Structure signals
-
Change of Character patterns
-
Liquidity zone identifications
-
Breaker block formations
Alert Management:
-
Once-per-bar alerts to prevent spam
-
Customizable alert sounds
-
Timeframe-specific configurations
🎨 INPUT PARAMETERS
Detection Settings:
-
SwingStrength - Swing point detection sensitivity (1-10)
-
MinFVGSize - Minimum Fair Value Gap size
-
MinVolumeFactor - Volume filter for validation
Display Toggles:
-
ShowOB - Order Block visualization
-
ShowFVG - Fair Value Gap display
-
ShowBreaker - Breaker Block marking
-
ShowBOS_CHOCH - BOS/CHOCH labels
-
ShowLiquidity - Liquidity zone marking
Alert Configuration:
-
Individual toggles for each SMC concept
-
Multi-channel alert delivery
-
Color customization for all elements
Visual Customization:
-
BullishOB_Color - Bullish Order Block color
-
BearishOB_Color - Bearish Order Block color
-
FVG_Color - Fair Value Gap color
-
Breaker_Color - Breaker Block color
-
BOS_Color - Break of Structure color
-
CHOCH_Color - Change of Character color
🏆 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
For Retail Traders:
-
Understand institutional trading with clear visuals
-
Level the playing field against smart money
-
Make informed decisions based on market structure
-
Avoid retail trap setups
For Advanced Traders:
-
Advanced market structure analysis
-
Customizable detection parameters
-
Multi-timeframe SMC analysis
-
Backtest-ready visual markers
📈 TRADING APPLICATIONS
Institutional Order Flow:
-
Identify institutional order blocks for entries
-
Trade Fair Value Gaps for mean reversion
-
Follow smart money flow with BOS/CHOCH signals
Market Structure Trading:
-
Trade breakouts with confirmed BOS signals
-
Catch reversals with CHOCH detection
-
Identify liquidity sweeps for timing
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 1400+)
-
Indicator Type: Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities
📥 INSTALLATION
Quick Start:
-
Install indicator to MQL5/Indicators/
-
Restart MetaTrader 5
-
Apply to any chart
-
Customize settings as needed
🏷️ TAGS:
smart money concepts , SMC indicator , order flow , market structure , order blocks , fair value gaps , BOS CHOCH , institutional trading , price action , MT5 indicator
🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL ORDERFLOW INSIGHT
⚡ KEY BENEFITS:
-
Comprehensive SMC Suite - All key concepts in one
-
Professional Accuracy - Refined detection algorithms
-
Customizable Experience - Adapts to your style
-
Active Development - Regular updates
-
Proven Results - Used by traders worldwide
Professional Smart Money Concepts analysis for serious traders. 🎯