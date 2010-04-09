Scalping GOLD M5

Scalping GOLD is a scalping robot for trading gold ( XAUUSD currency pair). The robot opens many pending orders for a short time, then deletes them and opens new ones. This is what the robot does every time the trading volume accumulates in the market. When the price breaks out a pending order, it is triggered and the trailing stop is trailed after it. If in a short time after placing a pending order the price does not break through it, the order is deleted and a new one is opened. Thus, the robot opens many orders every hour and deletes many orders as well. This is a normal situation and you do not need to be intimidated. Everything goes according to plan. The robot controls everything.

What are the conditions for launching the robot:

  • currency pair XAUUSD (gold).
  • We recommend using the timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
  • initial trade balance of $ 500 and more
  • broker's spread on XAUUSD up to 20 pips. The broker's floating spread is constantly changing and this is normal. Therefore, the robot has the "Spread" parameter in the settings. This parameter specifies the broker's maximum spread at which the robot will open trades. If the spread is lower, the robot opens new orders. But when the spread rises above this parameter, the robot will not open orders. When does the spread go up? As a rule, these are evenings and weekends.

How to test a robot in the strategy tester?

  • run the strategy tester in Metatrdare4
  • select this robot in the strategy tester
  • in the currency pairs section select XAUUSD
  • timeframe select H1
  • testing mode "Every tick"
  • in the spread section, select a value up to 10 pips. If you are testing a robot in the evening or on weekends, the broker's spread can be very high and you will not be able to objectively and correctly test the robot.
  • select a testing period of 1-2 years. You can choose a longer period, but then testing will take a long time.


What are the advantages of this robot?

  • this robot is specialized and highly targeted. It is specially made for XAUUSD.
  • this robot trades on all timeframes
  • Scalper GOLD is based on active market analysis modules. It actively works with tick data every time new quotes arrive.
  • this robot is a scalper, trades actively and opens many trades every day.
  • minimum trade balance from 500 $


Robot settings:

  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size. This is the distortion for which the stop loss will be pulled up following the price movement.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size in points.
  • Risk - this parameter indicates the trading volume. It is indicated in proportion to the initial trade balance. The larger the trade balance, the more the trade volume of transactions will grow in proportion to the value of this parameter.
  • Signal_to_enter - in this parameter we specify the threshold for opening new orders. Recommended values ​​are from 40 to 120.
  • Signal_filter - filter for opening new deals. Recommended values ​​from 7 to 12
  • Max_Spread - the maximum spread size at which new deals will be opened.
  • Magic is a magic number. You need to specify a unique number for each robot that trades on the same platform.


