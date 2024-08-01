Nomore925 Bot

The Ultimate Hands-Free Trading System tested on live accounts only proof in video!


Tired of micromanaging trades? Introducing the Nomore925 BOT is the platform's BEST hands-free trading system!

Trust and reputation are very important to me

My BOT Is a  Sniper and after 8 years of testing I Now turn my attention to combining EVERY good thing I've found to work in the last eight years into one easy-to-use, premium EA

  • No 'AI' claims
  • Strict DD limits / risk management
  • 10 months+ of live signals
  • Master Resell rights to Ea if you want to whitelabel


Heres more information on THE Unique Strategy

Is revolutionary and DESIGNED based around levels and the market maker strategy for accuracy.

The bot uses two trade approach. Instead of one big trade, it can execute smaller ones, minimizing risk. Its settings come standard for prop firms and personal accounts which It employs a sophisticated loss management technique. When facing losing trades, instead of closing them all at once, it has options you can turn on or off that starts to hedge trades and it breaks them down further and uses profits from winning trades to strategically eliminate them one by one.


This unique strategy optimizes risk management, minimizes losses, and potentially turns losing trades into profitable ones. You just turn it on and off when  you want to use it or stop using it. It adapts well to challenging market conditions.


Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000
  • AccountTypes:ECN,All MT4/MT5
  • Brokers:Look for LOW SPREAD accounts for best results! Account Type:Hedge
  • Additional Recommendations:Trade AU
  • 25−50 pipStop Loss protection
  • Trailing Stop exit strategy (H1Chart)
  • Lot size adjustment function
  • Easy installation (default settings work for most brokers
  • 24/7VPS recommended for continuous operation
  • 24/7 Support Stop wasting time!
  • Automate your trades with the Nomore925 BOT
  • the ultimate hands-free trading system!




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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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