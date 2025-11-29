RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA—a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No more guesswork: enter a trade, and it handles the rest in 1-2 seconds, ensuring consistent discipline across forex, stocks, or any MT5 instrument.

Key Features

  • Fixed Dollar RR Precision: Set absolute risk/reward amounts in currency (not pips)—auto-scales TP/SL distances for any lot size, maintaining your predefined edge without overexposure.
  • One-Click Automated Execution: Instantly places and manages TP/SL on entry; supports unlimited simultaneous positions with zero manual tweaks.
  • Intelligent Breakeven Trailing: Smart trailing moves stops to breakeven at customizable thresholds, plus live recalculation for real-time adjustments amid volatility.
  • Interactive Visual Dashboard: On-chart control panel with drag-and-drop tools for visualizing setups, plus full customization of colors, alerts, and layouts for a pro-level interface.
  • Advanced Notifications & Flexibility: Email/push alerts for entries, exits, or RR breaches; flexible position management for partial closes, hedging, or multi-strategy workflows.

Why It's a Must-Have for Disciplined Trading

In MT5's high-stakes environment, inconsistent risk is the fastest path to drawdowns—but this EA enforces "set-it-and-forget-it" rules, letting you focus on analysis while it guards your capital. Ideal for scalpers chasing quick wins or swing traders scaling positions, it uncovers inefficiencies in your RR planning and boosts long-term expectancy. With zero subscriptions and seamless integration, it's the affordable edge pros swear by for turning strategies into sustainable profits.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download now and dollarize your discipline—trade smarter, not harder!

