RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Kulvinder Singh
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
💰 1. DOLLAR-BASED RISK MANAGEMENT
- Fixed Dollar Risk/Reward: You set exact dollar amounts ($4 risk, $20 reward)
- Consistent Risk: Every position risks the same dollar amount regardless of lot size
- Easy Planning: Know exactly how much you're risking and targeting per trade
- Auto-Adjustment: TP/SL distances automatically adjust based on position lot size
⚡ 2. FULLY AUTOMATED TP/SL MANAGEMENT
- Auto Set on Entry: TP/SL applied immediately when position opens
- No Manual Work: Zero manual TP/SL setting required
- Multiple Positions: Handles unlimited positions simultaneously ✓ (just fixed!)
- Instant Execution: Sets TP/SL within 1-2 seconds of position opening
📊 3. PROFESSIONAL VISUAL SYSTEM
🎯 4. INTELLIGENT BREAKEVEN TRAILING
5. INTERACTIVE CONTROL PANEL
6. COMPREHENSIVE NOTIFICATIONS
🧮 7. SMART CALCULATION SYSTEM
🔄 9. FLEXIBLE POSITION MANAGEMENT
📈 10. LIVE RECALCULATION
🎨 11. FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE