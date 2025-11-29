RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

💰 1. DOLLAR-BASED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Fixed Dollar Risk/Reward: You set exact dollar amounts ($4 risk, $20 reward)
  • Consistent Risk: Every position risks the same dollar amount regardless of lot size
  • Easy Planning: Know exactly how much you're risking and targeting per trade
  • Auto-Adjustment: TP/SL distances automatically adjust based on position lot size

2. FULLY AUTOMATED TP/SL MANAGEMENT

  • Auto Set on Entry: TP/SL applied immediately when position opens
  • No Manual Work: Zero manual TP/SL setting required
  • Multiple Positions: Handles unlimited positions simultaneously ✓ (just fixed!)

  • Instant Execution: Sets TP/SL within 1-2 seconds of position opening

    📊 3. PROFESSIONAL VISUAL SYSTEM
    🎯 4. INTELLIGENT BREAKEVEN TRAILING
    5. INTERACTIVE CONTROL PANEL
    6. COMPREHENSIVE NOTIFICATIONS
    🧮 7. SMART CALCULATION SYSTEM
    🔄 9. FLEXIBLE POSITION MANAGEMENT
    📈 10. LIVE RECALCULATION
    🎨 11. FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Göstergeler
This professional MT5 indicator provides: Key Features: Automatic TP/SL Calculation - Instantly calculates and displays levels when position opens Visual Price Perfect Professional Setup   - Shows TP, SL, Half Price, and Open Price with color-coded lines Dollar Amount Display - Shows exact dollar values for each level and Input User Amount. Interactive Dashboard - Clean control panel with live calculations Hide Show Buttons - Adjust risk and reward amounts in real-time  Auto-Update - Recalculat
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Yardımcı programlar
1. POINT-BASED RISK MANAGEMENT Fixed Point Based Risk/Reward: You set exact points (500 point risk, 15000 points reward) Consistent Risk: Every position risks the same point based of lot size Easy Planning: Know exactly how much you're risking and targeting per trade Auto-Adjustment: TP/SL distances automatically adjust based on position lot size 2. FULLY AUTOMATED TP/SL MANAGEMENT Auto Set on Entry: TP/SL applied immediately when position opens No Manual Work: Zero manual TP/SL setting req
