RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA

Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA—a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No more guesswork: enter a trade, and it handles the rest in 1-2 seconds, ensuring consistent discipline across forex, stocks, or any MT5 instrument.

Key Features

  • Fixed Dollar RR Precision: Set absolute risk/reward amounts in currency (not pips)—auto-scales TP/SL distances for any lot size, maintaining your predefined edge without overexposure.
  • One-Click Automated Execution: Instantly places and manages TP/SL on entry; supports unlimited simultaneous positions with zero manual tweaks.
  • Intelligent Breakeven Trailing: Smart trailing moves stops to breakeven at customizable thresholds, plus live recalculation for real-time adjustments amid volatility.
  • Interactive Visual Dashboard: On-chart control panel with drag-and-drop tools for visualizing setups, plus full customization of colors, alerts, and layouts for a pro-level interface.
  • Advanced Notifications & Flexibility: Email/push alerts for entries, exits, or RR breaches; flexible position management for partial closes, hedging, or multi-strategy workflows.

Why It's a Must-Have for Disciplined Trading

In MT5's high-stakes environment, inconsistent risk is the fastest path to drawdowns—but this EA enforces "set-it-and-forget-it" rules, letting you focus on analysis while it guards your capital. Ideal for scalpers chasing quick wins or swing traders scaling positions, it uncovers inefficiencies in your RR planning and boosts long-term expectancy. With zero subscriptions and seamless integration, it's the affordable edge pros swear by for turning strategies into sustainable profits.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download now and dollarize your discipline—trade smarter, not harder!

おすすめのプロダクト
EA Smile 3 MT5
Luis Enrique Ricales
エキスパート
Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). Input parameters Take Profit   - Take Profit; Trailing Stop   - trailing; Trailing Step   - trailing step; Lots   - lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION:   Risk   must be equal to zero!); Risk   - lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!); Difference   - offsets from the channel borders; Expert Every Ti
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5用NAS100 Auto SL and TP Makerをご紹介します： MetaTrader5でナスダック100市場をナビゲートするトレーダーにとって不可欠なアシスタントであるNAS100オートSLおよびTPメーカーで、ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィットの設定をもう見逃すことはありません。このツールは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル管理を自動化するシームレスなソリューションを求める方々のために設計されています。 主な特徴 簡単な自動化： ストップロスやテイクプロフィットのないナスダック100取引を自動的に監視します。 ユーザーが構成した設定に基づいてレベルを動的に調整します。 注文タイプの多様性： Nasdaq100の成行注文と未決済注文の両方に対応。 MetaTrader 5で利用可能なさまざまな注文タイプをサポートします。 カスタマイズされた設定： ユーザーフレンドリーなパラメータ設定により、トラッキング設定とストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベルのカスタマイズが可能です。 柔軟な範囲： 実行する特定のNAS100商品または取引されるすべての商品に対してスト
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
エキスパート
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
ユーティリティ
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、Telegramメッセージングプラットフォームを通じてリアルタイムの取引通知と包括的なレポートを提供することで、トレーディング体験を向上させます。シグナルプロバイダーやトレーナーに最適なこのツールは、アカウント内で手動または他のEAによって行われた取引をコピーし、カスタマイズ可能なアラート、高度な取引管理、ユーザーフレンドリーなパフォーマンスインサイトダッシュボードを提供します。トレーディングロジックに依存せず、購読者とのコミュニケーションを効率化します。 注 ：MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 設定と入力ガイド 機能： Telegram APIの簡単な統合：アカウント内の取引活動やドローダウンの制限に関する即時通知をTelegramチャンネルに送信します。 HTML絵文字コードのサポート：入力でシグナルと説明を完全にカスタマイズし、絵文字を使用して
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Edgezone EA Inspector
Danijel Plesa
ユーティリティ
EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations. The Problem Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future. The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
ユーティリティ
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
ユーティリティ
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
Tollan Account Information
Marcela Martinez Quiroga
ユーティリティ
This script allows you to visualize the risk of your account based on the open orders you have. * Low risk is between 0 and 10% of handicap * Medium risk is between 11% and 30% of handicap * High risk is more than 31% of handicap The script displays the spread of the current pair, the total of open positions, showing the lotage for both directions (buy, sell) as well as the number of buy and sell operations.
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
Scalping Panel Station
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
RITZ SCALPING TRADING STATION adalah sistem panel eksekusi trading ultra-cepat yang dirancang untuk trader scalping, intraday, dan day-trading profesional. Menggabungkan kecepatan level-institusi, manajemen risiko cerdas, serta workflow yang ringkas—menjadikannya alat lengkap untuk mengambil keputusan cepat dengan kontrol penuh. Visi Utama Produk Membawa kecepatan eksekusi kelas institusi & manajemen risiko otomatis ke level retail dalam sebuah panel yang ringkas, intuitif, dan siap tempur. Ko
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
エキスパート
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
エキスパート
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
ユーティリティ
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5用取引パネル EasyTradePadは 、手動および半自動取引のためのツールです。パネルでは、注文とポジションを迅速に管理できるほか、リスク管理の計算もワンクリックで行えます。 パネルの機能: 事前に定義されたリスク（％または預金通貨）で取引を開始および終了します SLとTPをポイント、パーセンテージ、または金額で設定します リスクと報酬の比率を自動計算 損切りを損益分岐点に移動する 部分的なポジションのクローズ トレーリングストップ（ポイントまたはローソク足の影による） ポジションの平均化とピラミッディング アクティブな取引のパラメータを変更する [   デモ ] [   説明 ] 追加機能: ピラミッド化 価格がテイクプロフィットに近づくにつれて、段階的に取引を追加します。新規取引ごとのリスクを軽減できます。追加する取引数は簡単に設定できます。 平均化 チャート上のカスタムレベルで追加注文を出すことができます。ポジションは平均エントリー価格で決済されます。 損益分岐点移転 価格が指定された利益幅に達した後、ストップロ
Lot Size Calculator Advanced MT5
Chi Hong Au Yeung
ユーティリティ
Lot Size Calculator Advanced – ドローダウン残高付きのポジションサイジングツール このロットサイズ計算ツールは、選択されたリスクパーセンテージとストップロスまでの距離に基づいています。また、トレードごとに追加のリスク量を設定する新機能も備えています。このアプローチは、リスクの増加をすぐに倍増させるのではなく、時間をかけて分散させることで、ドローダウンをスムーズに管理するのに役立ちます。これにより、より良いコントロールと安全なリスク管理が可能になります。FX、貴金属、指数、コモディティ、および暗号通貨の取引向けに設計されています。 主な特徴 口座残高と選択したリスクパーセンテージに基づくポジションサイジング 視覚的でクリック可能なボタン：成行注文と指値注文モード 視覚的な取引レベル：チャート上のエントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットライン 視覚的なリスクリワード比率の表示 ストップロスまでの距離に応じて自動的にロットを調整 パネルに視覚的に表示される損益値 使い方 インジケーターをチャートにアタッチします。 入力設定でリスクパーセンテージを選択します。
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
エキスパート
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 84 . Tarnixを紹介します – 高度なリスク管理EA  Tarnixは、スマートなリスクマネージャーおよびプロップファームトレーダーのために特別に設計された堅牢なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 EURCHF で完全自動で動作し、 M30 を基本チャートとして使用します。一つのチャートにEAを読み込むだけで、精密ロジックがすべてを処理します。 “トレーリングストップロジックと厳格なドローダウン管理を備えた – Tarnixは生存と成長のために構築されています。” 主な機能 基づく働き： RSIダイバージェンス、カスタムフラクタル対称、ボリュームショックゾーンを統合したハイブリッドアルゴリズムを使用して、高確率の反転を計算します。エントリーは私の精密フィルターで検証され、偽の信号を回避します。 必要なチャートは一つだけ： EURCHFに取り付けると、EAは内部で全てのロジックを処理します。 シンボ
Scout The Smart Hunter
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
エキスパート
テクニカルな複雑さを気にせず取引したいですか？ Scout The Smart Hunter はあなたのための設計です。知性と慎重さを兼ね備えた忠実な相棒であり、市場機会を探求しながら資本保護を優先する人に最適です。 Scoutを選ぶ理由 高度なテクニカル分析は不要 · 複雑なチャートを解釈する必要はありません。すべての移動平均クロスシグナルが使用に値するわけではありません。Scoutは市場の勢いに基づいてそれらを選択します。 自動保護 · 柔軟なストップロス（ローソク足または固定距離で設定可能）と動的なトレーリングストップは、価格が予測不能になった場合でも、番犬のようにあなたのアカウントを保護します。 スマートな利益確定 · 固定テイクプロフィットまたはストップロス乗数？リスクに基づいて目標を調整するシステムで、取引をクローズする方法を選択してください。 Scoutを際立たせる機能 自己調整型RSI · Scoutは弱いシグナルを自動的にフィルタリングします。手動でのレベル調整は不要です。 アーリー scaling · 早めに部分的な利益を確定します。機会を逃さずに利益を確保するた
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
エキスパート
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT5
Nina Yermolenko
ユーティリティ
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Hot Zones MT5
Innovicient Limited
インディケータ
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
InfinX Classic
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
エキスパート
Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-term trading robot. If you have a short term and
Zeppelin High
Harold Gilberto Marulanda
エキスパート
Parameters Lot 0.1 USDCAD H1 symbol Deposit 1000 Leverage 1 to 100   Advice to work with a broker with a low spread Always have good Money Management. INDICATORS 4 Oscillators, 1 Trend, News Filter, Account Protection. Oscillator indicators are analytical tools used in technical analysis to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a financial market. These indicators help traders and investors make informed decisions about entering and exiting trades. Below is a general definition and som
EmpireInvestBot 700
Ruy Christian Hoffmann
5 (1)
エキスパート
Manual de Instalação     Update 1.4     Update 1.8     Update 1.9   Update 1.10   Update 1.12   Update 1.19 Mercado : B3 - BM&F Índices WIN - Contas Netting ou Hedge Timeframe : M6 (gráfico de Candle em 6 minutos) Capital Mínimo : R$ 1.000,00 Capital Máximo : R$ 100.000,00 Período de uso indicado : Ano inteiro VPS : Bastante recomendado uso de VPS, este robô tem melhor performance com velocidades de conexões mais rápidas. Martingale : NÃO, ou seja, operações únicas e com clara visibilidade de ga
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
ユーティリティ
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
ユーティリティ
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
ユーティリティ
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
ユーティリティ
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
ユーティリティ
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
半自動取引のためのユーティリティ。ストップオーダー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップをブローカーに見えないように設定するための動的レベルを適用します。 FIFO要件のある米国のブローカーを含むあらゆるブローカーとの連携に適しています。 アドバイザリンクのMT4バージョン 取引はボタンまたは線を使用して開くことができます。アドバイザが線に沿ってポジションを開くには、チャートに線を引き、名前を変更します。価格がそれを超えると、EAは対応するコマンドを実行します。 OPEN_SELL-売り注文を開きます CLOSE_SELL-すべての売り注文を閉じます OPEN_BUY-オープンバイオーダー CLOSE_BUY-すべての購入注文を閉じる コマンドが実行された後、コメント「OK」が書き込まれ、行はコマンドを1回だけ実行します。 チャートには、受け取った利益、現在のオープンポジション（注文数、ロット数、利益）、オープニング注文のボタン、実行速度、スリッページに関する情報が表示されます。 オプション： MAGIC_NUMBER-マジックナンバー; LOT_S
Fast operation
Yong Tan
ユーティリティ
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
GRID for MT5 ist ein praktisches Tool für diejenigen, die mit einem Orderraster handeln, das für den schnellen und komfortablen Handel an den FOREX-Finanzmärkten entwickelt wurde. GRID für MT5 verfügt über ein anpassbares Panel mit allen notwendigen Parametern. Geeignet sowohl für erfahrene Trader als auch für Anfänger. Funktioniert mit allen Brokern, einschließlich amerikanischer Broker mit einer FIFO-Anforderung - vor allem, um zuvor eröffnete Geschäfte abzuschließen. Das Orderraster kann ent
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
ユーティリティ
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
ユーティリティ
私は連星の利用に対するその商用戦略をMT5で自動化しました、そして、我々のMt5BridgeBinaryで、私はそのBinary口座に命令を送りました、そして、私は以下をリストします：簡単なもののこの方法を操作し始めてください！ 専門家のアドバイザーは、頑健さテストを最適化して、認識するために、作るのが簡単です;また、テストでは、その長期の収益性（我々がその最高の戦略をBinaryに接続するためにMt5BridgeBinaryをつくった理由です）を、我々は推定することができます。 特徴： - それは、私が望んだくらい多くの戦略を使用することができます。（専門家のアドバイザー）。 - 彼は、更なるプログラムを必要としません。 - 時間枠を輸入することなく、我々のEAを囲んでください。 - それは、すべての開いた活動を視覚化することができます。 - 彼だけは、すべての命令を受けるために1つのグラフだけの中で我々のEAを実行する必要があります。 - 我々のEAが働くように、それは複雑な構成を必要としません。 入場パラメータ： - メール：電子メールは、Binaryのその報告に関するも
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
ユーティリティ
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
半自動取引のユーティリティである注文管理を使用して、アカウントの不採算ポジションを復元することもできます。不採算の注文を重ねることで、アカウントのドローダウンを減らす機能があります。手動注文、パネルから開かれた注文、または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれた注文で機能します。最小限のパラメーターがあり、構成が簡単で、任意の数の注文で機能します。テストには、ストラテジーテスターのビジュアルモードを使用します。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 オプション： START_LOT-初期ロット; LOT_MULTIPLIER-注文グリッドのロット乗数。 MAX_LOT-最大ロット; STEP_ORDERS-グリッドステップを注文します。 STEP_MULTIPLIER-次数ステップ乗算係数。=-1の場合、使用されません。 MAX_STEP-最大次数グリッドステップ。 OVERLAP_ORDERS-オーダーオーバーラップ機能を有効にするオーダー。 OVERLAP_PIPS-不採算注文を閉じるためのピップ単
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
ユーティリティ
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
Oracle
Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
ユーティリティ
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
ユーティリティ
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
作者のその他のプロダクト
KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
DESCRIPTION: ----------- KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points  and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES: ------------ Automatic swing high/low detection Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15 Parallel t
FREE
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
ユーティリティ
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
ユーティリティ
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信