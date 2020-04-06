Gonzonator EA

Gonzonator Pro — Smart Fibonacci Trend EA – Its not just an EA- It’s a complete Trading System

Gonzonator Pro is a fully-automated trading system designed around Fibonacci level reactions, trend filters, volatility filters. It is engineered for stable execution., ATR volatility analysis, and multi-MA filtering. includes a powerful built-in dashboard scanner that displays trend and volatility conditions across MarketWatch symbols. The EA identifies high probability reversal and continuation zones using Fibonacci retracement levels, trend confirmation

 Fibonacci Level Trading System

Trades can be enabled/disabled independently for each fib level:

  • 0.0%
  • 23.6%
  • 38.2%
  • 50.0%
  • 61.8%
  • 78.6%
  • 100%

Targets can be set using:

  • Fixed TP in pips
  • Fibonacci Expansion Levels (0.618, 1.000, 1.272, 1.618)

ATR, Swing, Pips or Fib Stop Loss Modes

Five stop-loss options allow maximum flexibility:

  • ATR Stop Loss
  • Swing High / Swing Low
  • Fixed Pips
  • Fibonacci-based SL
  • No Stop Loss

True Trend Filtering

Includes two types of MA filtering:

  • Primary MA trend filter
  • Secondary 50/200 EMA directional filter

ATR Volatility Filter

Blocks entries when volatility is too low or too high.
Uses ATR% relative to price (min/max threshold).

Full Risk Control

Supports:

  • Fixed lot
  • % Balance risk (automatic lot size based on stop loss)
  • Maximum open trades
  • Maximum spread protection

Built-in Session Filter

Optional session control:

  • Tokyo
  • London
  • New York
  • Custom session times
    Prevents unwanted off-session entries.

Trailing Stop Options

Supports:

  • Pips trail
  • ATR trailing stop
  • Multi-stage activation

Break Even + Partial Close

Risk reduction tools included:

  • Break Even with +pips offset
  • Partial close at defined profit trigger
  • Automatic BE shift after partial close

Dashboard Scanner

Scans multiple MarketWatch symbols giving:

  • Trend status
  • Volatility status
  • Session status
    Excellent for discretionary confirmation.

Chart Panels & On-Chart Labels

Displays:

  • Trend
  • Spread
  • Active trades

Contact: Developer:  Crashspec Tech 

info@crashspec.co.za

Рекомендуем также
GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
"GA Moving Average" («GA Скользящая средняя») - это советник (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный для автоматизации торговли на основе стратегии пересечения скользящих средних. С помощью настраиваемых параметров этот EA позволяет трейдерам создать идеальную стратегию, соответствующую их предпочтениям и видению рынка. Основная концепция "GA Moving Average" EA заключается в использовании скользящих средних для определения потенциальных торговых возможностей. Анализируя взаимодействие различных ск
FREE
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Infinite Forex EA
Roman Pozdnyakov
1 (1)
Эксперты
We are pleased to present to you, our new product, this is the next step in the development of automated trading in the Forex market. This is a revolutionary algorithm developed by our team of programmers. Here all the accumulated experience for 10 years of work in the Forex market is gathered. The adviser uses several strategies for different stages of the market (Trend, Flat, Volatile market or Very weak). The algorithm passed all testing with different brokers, at different quotes. Advisor is
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Эксперты
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
Finance Craft mt4
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Бот  Finance Craft   подойдет всем кто искал универсальный скальпель но не может остановиться на конкретном продукте ибо во всех них замечает недостатки или не понимание торговой стратегии. Для тех кто входит в данную категорию искателей есть приятная новость - этот бот для вас! В описании представленном далее будет предоставлено только существенная информация, и ничего лишнего. Первым важным моментом является то, что бот работает на типах счетов как Netting так и Hedging. Также на существует в
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Эксперты
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Эксперты
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Gold Predictor MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Predictor – это высокочастотный эксперт с умеренным уровнем риска. Его скальпинг-алгоритм разработан для поиска точек входа и выхода с высокой вероятностью успеха, обеспечивая максимальную эффективность каждой сделки. Валютной парой, наиболее подходящей для работы с этим роботом, является XAUUSD (золото к доллару США). Он идеально подходит для трейдеров, предпочитающих динамичную торговую среду. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller    
Forex Mastery Escort EA
Nardus Van Staden
5 (2)
Эксперты
Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy. Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived
FREE
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Эксперты
Благодарим вас за проявленный интерес к "HERO_Time_USDJPY". Обзор "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Работает с минимальным капиталом Занимает позиции всего на несколько часов Полностью автоматизированная операция Простые и понятные настройки Пожалуйста, уделите время, чтобы прочитать об этом советнике, так как он может стать ценным дополнением к вашему портфелю. Детали "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Может работать с маржой в 1,000 долларов США при использовании 0,27 лота. Торгует на 1-часовом таймфрейме пары USDJPY. Это
Versatile
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Экспертная система Versatile работает по принципу "как можно чаще оставаться на рынке". Основные индикаторы Moving Average и Relative Strength Index. Советник позволяет работать одновременно в двух направлениях, при этом как по тренду, так и против тренда в зависимости от настроек. Для работы используется ограниченное количество ордеров LimitOrders . Советник корректно обрабатывает ошибки и надежно работает с капиталом от 1000 USD. Работать можно начиная с пятиминутного графика. Имеет очень гибк
Kryptonite
Dmitry Shutov
Эксперты
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
Winex AI
Timur Khal'metov
Эксперты
Winex AI – современный торговый робот, созданный командой опытных специалистов с многолетним стажем. В основе алгоритма лежат передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта - в советнике используются две параллельных глубокие нейронные сети - одна отвечает за открытие сделок, а другая за расчет прибыльности и  закрытие сделок.  Советник торгует по классической стратегии, при этом для каждой валютной пары всегда открыта только одна сделка, с лотом, рассчитанным согласно параметру риска на сделк
MatrixEA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk /// Matrix EA Working with all pairs.   TimeFrame - 1m Deposit Recommended :  If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO  If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with
Red Shark
Elie Almachaalany
Эксперты
RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.   Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks. Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.   It enters only SELL positions and adapts
Green Frog EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Эксперты
Представляем Green Frog EA: Ваш идеальный профессиональный советник-эксперт В мире торговли на рынке форекс, где движение рынка быстрое и решительное, надежный союзник может сделать всю разницу. Познакомьтесь с Green Frog EA - лучшим профессиональным советником-экспертом, разработанным для обеспечения трейдеров непревзойденной точности и эффективности. Green Frog EA - свидетель передовых технологических достижений, сочетающихся с годами опыта на рынке форекс. Разработанный командой опытных тр
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Уникальный алгоритм советника вычисляет среднюю цену (на графике отражается в виде трендовой линии), которая является центром притяжении цены в рамках торгуемого таймфрейма.  В моменты повышения волатильности советник начинает работу с целью фиксации профита в районе центра притяжения цены. Советник не использует опасные методы торговли. Рекомендуется установка торгового эксперта на удаленный сервер (VPS). Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты (TF 5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY. Совет
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
The art of Forex
Arthur Hatchiguian
5 (2)
Эксперты
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price  until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for making profits in an unpredictable market.  A loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. The best results are on  EUR/USD H1  but you can use it on any  forex pair  and  timeframe .  Live results :  https://myx.gg/mql5 S
FREE
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Эксперты
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник использует комбинацию нескольких различных торговых систем. Уникальный алгоритм торгового эксперта позволяет выбирать направление позиций с наибольшей вероятностью их прибыльного закрытия. Система контроля рисков позволяет прибыльным сделкам превалировать над общей суммой убытка. Советник готов к полной самостоятельной работе без вмешательства трейдера. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Настройки: MaxRisk - Процент риска для автоматическ
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Эксперты
Автоматизируйте свою стратегию Fimathe MT4 - Торгуйте с эффективностью и точностью Описание: Стратегия Fimathe широко признана своей прибыльностью, но также известна тем, что требует длительного мониторинга рынка. Для решения этой проблемы мы представляем Fimathe MT4, робота, который автоматизирует выполнение вашей стратегии. Принцип работы: Fimathe MT4 работает в "полуавтоматическом" режиме. Вы проводите анализ, и робот выполняет сделки на его основе. Преимущества: Исключите необходимость жд
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Эксперты
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades,
MarkAndGain ll
Sergii Onyshchenko
Эксперты
This is a universal EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. With the help of settings you can create your own strategy. It can be trend, counter-trend, averaged, grid, martingale :), antimartingale. Martingale  sooner or later loses. But you can treat trading as fun as a game. 1 use case. Suppose you have 50 dollars. Do you want to try your luck? You may to make small deposit and use my trading advisor. After 15 trading days, check the result. Of course, you need a virtual server for trading.
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Эксперты
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold of the Incas - это высокоэффективный торговый советник, созданный специально для платформы MT4 и ориентированный на рынок золота и мажорные валютные пары. Используя комплексные алгоритмы, он анализирует рыночные тренды и колебания цен в реальном времени, обеспечивая максимальную прибыль при минимальных рисках. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Эффективность Gold of the Incas подтверждается длительными периодами тестирования, где он
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Другие продукты этого автора
Torso Pro EA
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
Torso EA is a fully automated trend-following system designed to trade clean market momentum using Heiken Ashi structure, MA direction and slope confirmation. It adapts dynamically to volatility using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop and risk scaling, making it suitable for scalping, intraday and swing trading on Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto pairs. Torso focuses on quality entries, when price transitions from pullback to trend continuation. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Just preci
Milos EA
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
Milos v3.2 is an advanced trend-following robot engineered around Break of Structure (BOS) logic and multi-layered entry confirmation. Designed for precision and robustness, Milos detects structural highs/lows, identifies valid trend direction, and executes trades only when the market confirms strength via a clean BOS event. Once in a valid trend, Milos opens a primary position on the first BOS breakout. If price retraces without violating the overall structure, the EA executes a smart second-en
Autarkes
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
AUTARKES v1.7 Institutional Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading System for MT4 Overview Autarkes v1.7 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MT4, engineered to capture institutional-grade price movements using automated structure analysis. This EA reads the market the way professional traders do: Break of Structure (BOS), CHoCH transitions, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, and Breaker Blocks. Autarkes executes trades only when high-probability
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв