Gonzonator EA

Gonzonator Pro — Smart Fibonacci Trend EA – Its not just an EA- It’s a complete Trading System

Gonzonator Pro is a fully-automated trading system designed around Fibonacci level reactions, trend filters, volatility filters. It is engineered for stable execution., ATR volatility analysis, and multi-MA filtering. includes a powerful built-in dashboard scanner that displays trend and volatility conditions across MarketWatch symbols. The EA identifies high probability reversal and continuation zones using Fibonacci retracement levels, trend confirmation

Fibonacci Level Trading System

Trades can be enabled/disabled independently for each fib level:

0.0%

23.6%

38.2%

50.0%

61.8%

78.6%

100%

Targets can be set using:

Fixed TP in pips

Fibonacci Expansion Levels (0.618, 1.000, 1.272, 1.618)

ATR, Swing, Pips or Fib Stop Loss Modes

Five stop-loss options allow maximum flexibility:

ATR Stop Loss

Swing High / Swing Low

Fixed Pips

Fibonacci-based SL

No Stop Loss

True Trend Filtering

Includes two types of MA filtering:

Primary MA trend filter

Secondary 50/200 EMA directional filter

ATR Volatility Filter

Blocks entries when volatility is too low or too high.

Uses ATR% relative to price (min/max threshold).

Full Risk Control

Supports:

Fixed lot

% Balance risk (automatic lot size based on stop loss)

Maximum open trades

Maximum spread protection

Built-in Session Filter

Optional session control:

Tokyo

London

New York

Custom session times

Prevents unwanted off-session entries.

Trailing Stop Options

Supports:

Pips trail

ATR trailing stop

Multi-stage activation

Break Even + Partial Close

Risk reduction tools included:

Break Even with +pips offset

Partial close at defined profit trigger

Automatic BE shift after partial close

Dashboard Scanner

Scans multiple MarketWatch symbols giving:

Trend status

Volatility status

Session status

Excellent for discretionary confirmation.

Chart Panels & On-Chart Labels

Displays:

Trend

Spread

Active trades

