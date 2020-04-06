Gonzonator EA
- Experts
- Garner Edward Bennie
- Versão: 5.0
- Ativações: 12
Gonzonator Pro — Smart Fibonacci Trend EA – Its not just an EA- It’s a complete Trading System
Gonzonator Pro is a fully-automated trading system designed around Fibonacci level reactions, trend filters, volatility filters. It is engineered for stable execution., ATR volatility analysis, and multi-MA filtering. includes a powerful built-in dashboard scanner that displays trend and volatility conditions across MarketWatch symbols. The EA identifies high probability reversal and continuation zones using Fibonacci retracement levels, trend confirmation
Fibonacci Level Trading System
Trades can be enabled/disabled independently for each fib level:
- 0.0%
- 23.6%
- 38.2%
- 50.0%
- 61.8%
- 78.6%
- 100%
Targets can be set using:
- Fixed TP in pips
- Fibonacci Expansion Levels (0.618, 1.000, 1.272, 1.618)
ATR, Swing, Pips or Fib Stop Loss Modes
Five stop-loss options allow maximum flexibility:
- ATR Stop Loss
- Swing High / Swing Low
- Fixed Pips
- Fibonacci-based SL
- No Stop Loss
True Trend Filtering
Includes two types of MA filtering:
- Primary MA trend filter
- Secondary 50/200 EMA directional filter
ATR Volatility Filter
Blocks entries when volatility is too low or too high.
Uses ATR% relative to price (min/max threshold).
Full Risk Control
Supports:
- Fixed lot
- % Balance risk (automatic lot size based on stop loss)
- Maximum open trades
- Maximum spread protection
Built-in Session Filter
Optional session control:
- Tokyo
- London
- New York
- Custom session times
Prevents unwanted off-session entries.
Trailing Stop Options
Supports:
- Pips trail
- ATR trailing stop
- Multi-stage activation
Break Even + Partial Close
Risk reduction tools included:
- Break Even with +pips offset
- Partial close at defined profit trigger
- Automatic BE shift after partial close
Dashboard Scanner
Scans multiple MarketWatch symbols giving:
- Trend status
- Volatility status
- Session status
Excellent for discretionary confirmation.
Chart Panels & On-Chart Labels
Displays:
- Trend
- Spread
- Active trades
Contact: Developer: Crashspec Tech
info@crashspec.co.za