Gold Highest BreakOut MT4

Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1).

Short overview:
Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries.

Key points:

  • Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period.

  • Filters: ATR-based volatility and highest/lowest range checks.

  • Risk: every trade includes Stop Loss; optional Take Profit and trailing stop. No grid, martingale, or position-multiplying techniques used.

  • Recommended: instrument XAUUSD, timeframe H1 (M1/M5 possible with parameter tuning). Test in Strategy Tester before live use.

Recommended settings (example):

  • mmRiskPercent = 2.0, UseMoneyManagement = true.
    (Full parameter list and default values are provided in the More… section / included manual.)

Support & testing:
Please test in the Strategy Tester and only run on accounts with appropriate risk. For questions contact the author via MQL5 internal messaging.

Рекомендуем также
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Gold Glider
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Product Name: Gold Glider Overview: Gold Glider is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for trading gold. It utilizes a specific combination of 5 different moving averages to determine the long-term, mid-term, and short-term trends, allowing it to place buy and sell trades with precision. Unlike traditional stop loss methods, Gold Glider employs a unique grid pattern strategy to exit losing positions. The EA's grid trading strategy is designed to enhance profitability while minimizing the nee
LCFGamma
Marcin Majcherek
Эксперты
LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует для анализа рынка и определения торговых сигналов индикатор FletBoxPush . Индикатор встроен в советник и дополнительная установка его на график не обязательна. Торговля происходит на пробой уровней определенных как границы флета. Используется ограничение убытков. Описание настроек советника TimeFrames - период графика, настройка для индикатора colour - цвет участка цены, определенного как флет, настройка для индикатора Rectangle - показывать участки цены определенных как фле
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Angel Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Эксперты
Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Эксперты
!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Эксперты
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Требования к использованию советника : Для работы данного советника необходим низкий спред (рекомендуемый спред - 2) и минимальное проскальзывание! С давних времен системы, которые работают по сигналам волн Боллинжера, считаются одними из систем с лучшими показателями и надежностью. Представляю Вам Oblivion! Советник, который являет собой одну из таких систем. Кроме волн Боллинжера здесь используются такие индикаторы: Stochastic и Moving Average. В продукте не используются система Мартингейла и
FREE
Alize EA
Viktor Barilko
Эксперты
Alize EA — это передовой торговый советник, специально разработанный для торговли на рынке Форекс.Он использует сложные математические алгоритмы для анализа рынка и принятия торговых решений на основе модифицированных стандартных индикаторов и анализа ценового действия. Этот робот прост в использовании и полностью автоматизирован: достаточно просто установить его на график валютной пары AUDCAD и задать желаемый уровень риска. Одной из ключевых особенностей Alize EA является продвинутая систем
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Wind Shift EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Wind Shift EA for MT4 – A Flexible Trading Tool for Custom Optimization Wind Shift EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy optimization. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune its parameters and adapt it to your unique trading style. Whether you're a beginner looking to experiment or an experienced trader refining your edge, Wind Shift EA provides a structured foundation for algorithmic trading. How Wind Shift EA Works Wind
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Советник расставляет отложенные ордера по точкам индикатора Parabolic Sar. После установки он передвигает ордера вслед за индикатором. Можно настроить на открытие ордеров только BuyStop или только SellStop, если необходимо. По умолчанию выставляются отложенные ордера и на покупку, и на продажу. Кроме индикатора Parapolic Sar, этот советник использует и другие индикаторы для более правильного решения открытия позиции, так что Вам не нужно вмешиваться в его торговлю. Например, он определяет диверг
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Gold Digging Scalping
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Эксперты
Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA для золота (XAUUSD) и Forex Gold Digging Scalping — мощный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный специально для скальпинга и краткосрочной торговли на волатильных рынках, таких как золото (XAUUSD) и основные пары валют. Созданный с точностью и гибкостью, этот эксперт автоматизирует высокочастотные торговые стратегии с помощью интеллектуальных фильтров, динамических шагов пипсов и расширенного управления рисками. Основные характеристи
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
3.95 (19)
Эксперты
Стратегия качели - это основа советника Shuttle Runner . Стратегия была описана еще в далеком 2009 году и активно применялась трейдерами на рынке Forex. Shuttle runner - это доработанная и улучшенная версия этой стратегии. Телеграм чат: @prop_master_ru Новый советник Prop Master   - протестируйте в своем торговом терминале https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/115375 Основная суть стратегии такая: Торговать данным советником стоит  только в активные фазы рынка . А мы знаем что активным рынок
FREE
DAX30 expert Optimus
Ol'ga Alpatova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Эксперт построен на многолетнем изучении волатильности индекса #DAX30. Эксперт открывает не более одной сделки в день. При отсутствии сигнала, сделка не откроется. такое ограничение создано сохранить вас от потерь. ВАЖНО!!!!  при наличие уже открытой сделки, эксперт новую не откроет. Даже если вы открыли сделку в ручную, эксперт не откроет новую. сделано с целью безопасности депозита и открытия в противоположные стороны. ЧТОБЫ ЭКСПЕРТ РАБОТАЛ НЕ ДОЛЖНО БЫТЬ ОТКРЫТЫХ СДЕЛОК В ТЕРМИНАЛЕ!!! Преимущ
Avarice
Ivan Elsukov
Эксперты
Предлагаю Вашему вниманию сеточного советника. Принцип работы Сумма сделок, закрытых с прибылью минус самая убыточная сделка, должны быть больше или равны Profit Distance Cut. Советник может работать одновременно в покупку и продажу либо работать по определенным сигналам Price Action. Гибкость и простота настроек позволяет пользоваться советником даже новичкам в этом деле. При правильном подходе и настройке советник возможно использовать как для долгосрочной торговли, так и для разгона депозита
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Эксперты
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Karina Scalper Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
Эксперты
Торговый советник "Karina" торгует по сигналу индикатора Several Moving Average и функцией "усреднения" открытых ордеров. Фильтрация сигналов ведется по индикатору Relative Strength Index . При открытии первой сделки выставляется уровень TakeProfit(TP) , в случае если рынок развернулся то будут открываться новые ордера по направлению первого с последующим "перекрытие" убыточных ордеров прибыльными. Для данного советника мы рекомендуем иметь большой депозит и/или центовый счет , а также учесть фа
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Эксперты
Советник Ilanis - торговый эксперт для биржевой торговли, подходит как для работы на Форекс, так и для других рынков, товарных, рынков металлов, индексов. Для определения входа в рынок используется современный и сверх-адаптивный индикатор FourAverage . Принцип ведения позиции схож с работой не без известного форекс советника "Ilan", с использованием усреднения. Но в отличии от Илана, Ilanis использует точный и выверенный вход в рынок. Робот внимание уделяет контролю позиции, в случае если цена п
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Эксперты
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Professional Scalping
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Professional Scalping EA is an automated professional scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in the   FOREX market   . The strategy uses the relative strength index ( RSI ) and the average true range ( ATR ) in order to determine the best entry points into the market. Advisor is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD . - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness,
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Эксперты
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Эксперты
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Эксперты
Capybara EA – это усовершенствованная автоматизированная система отслеживания тренда, основанная на индикаторе Hama. Если рынок станет медвежьим и индикатор станет красным, советник будет продавать, если рынок станет бычьим, а индикатор станет синим, советник будет покупать. Советник может точно определить начало восходящего и нисходящего тренда и будет контролировать открытые сделки в стиле мартингейла/сетки, пока не достигнет TP. Рекомендуемые пары: все основные пары, такие как евроUSD; аудусд
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Эксперты
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
Брейкаут-EA для XAUUSD (Gold) — размещает отложенные ордера с ATR-фильтрацией на основе уровней High/Low (рекомендуется H1). Краткое описание: Gold Highest BreakOut — это полностью автоматический советник для XAUUSD. Он выставляет отложенные Buy Stop / Sell Stop ордера на уровнях пробоя, рассчитанных по недавним максимумам/минимумам, и использует ATR и диапазонные фильтры для снижения ложных входов. Основные особенности: Стратегия: пробой последних High/Low за заданный период. Фильтры: ATR-вол
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences. EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type. Indicator parameters and risk settings
BTC Digger AI
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
BTC Digger is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading BTCUSD in high-volatility market conditions. The system integrates several independent long and short models, each built on systematic rule sets that evaluate price movement, trend structure and volatility characteristics. The EA does not use martingale, grid strategies or any method of position escalation. Each position is opened with predefined risk parameters and is managed through clear and transparent exit log
GoldDigger AI
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic. Strategy Overview Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility. The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and man
DAX Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 timeframe , with optional fixed or dynamic position sizing for adaptable risk management. Strategy Overview The EA combines three complementary approaches based on SRPercentRank , SuperTrend , and DeMarker indicators. These methods focus on breakout and reversal conditions to provide diverse trade signals across different market environments. Key Features Fully adjustable indicator parameters and risk se
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв