Gold Highest BreakOut MT4
- Эксперты
- Michal Kudela
- Версия: 1.2
- Активации: 10
Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1).
Short overview:
Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries.
Key points:
-
Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period.
-
Filters: ATR-based volatility and highest/lowest range checks.
-
Risk: every trade includes Stop Loss; optional Take Profit and trailing stop. No grid, martingale, or position-multiplying techniques used.
-
Recommended: instrument XAUUSD, timeframe H1 (M1/M5 possible with parameter tuning). Test in Strategy Tester before live use.
Recommended settings (example):
-
mmRiskPercent = 2.0, UseMoneyManagement = true.
(Full parameter list and default values are provided in the More… section / included manual.)
Support & testing:
Please test in the Strategy Tester and only run on accounts with appropriate risk. For questions contact the author via MQL5 internal messaging.