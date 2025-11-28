Gold Highest BreakOut MT4

Gold Highest BreakOut – Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Gold Highest BreakOut is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created for precise breakout trading on XAUUSD.

The system was generated and optimized using StrategyQuant, allowing the EA to follow a structured, rule-based approach without emotional interference. The strategy focuses on capturing strong market impulses that occur when price breaks important supply/demand levels.

Live Signal: Gold HBO 10% agressive

How the EA Works

Continuously scans the chart for breakouts of predefined price zones

Enters long positions immediately after a confirmed breakout

Applies Stop Loss , Take Profit , or Trailing Stop according to user settings

Adjusts position size based on volatility and risk preferences

Works fully automatically once attached to the chart

This approach is designed to take advantage of momentum-driven moves that often follow strong breakouts in the gold market.

Key Features & Advantages

• Fully Automated Operation

Once configured, the EA performs all analysis and execution without manual intervention.

• StrategyQuant Engineered Logic

Developed using professional strategy-building software, ensuring a structured and well-tested trading foundation.

• Robust Risk Management

Configurable lot sizing, maximum number of positions, Stop Loss management and optional trailing.

This helps stabilize performance even during periods of increased volatility.

• Transparent and Adjustable Settings

All parameters are available for the user to modify:

risk per trade

lot size

trade filters

trailing and exit rules

• Stable Performance Behavior

The EA was designed to maintain consistency through a simplified breakout logic and controlled exposure, making it suitable for both diversified portfolios and standalone use.

• Emotion-Free Execution

The EA ensures that trading decisions follow the logic precisely, avoiding common psychological mistakes in manual breakout trading.

Who Is This EA Designed For?

Traders seeking a hands-off, automated breakout system

Users who want diversification through a gold-focused strategy

Traders who prefer clear logic, controlled risk, and consistent execution

Anyone looking to automate breakout trading without needing to manually monitor the chart

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Time Frame: H1

Minimum balance: from approx. 1000 USD/EUR depending on risk settings

Recommended: VPS for stable 24/5 operation

Usage Recommendations

Review backtest and forward results carefully

Start with low risk (e.g., 0.5% per trade) in live trading

Adjust settings to align with your preferred risk profile

Monitor performance periodically and fine-tune if necessary