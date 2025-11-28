Gold Highest BreakOut MT4

Gold Highest BreakOut – Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

🎉 Black Friday Sale – Limited Time Offer
Original Price: $44 → Now Only $30

Take advantage of a special Black Friday discount and get full access to the Gold Highest BreakOut EA at a reduced price. This is a limited-time offer available only during the Black Friday period.

Gold Highest BreakOut is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created for precise breakout trading on XAUUSD.
The system was generated and optimized using StrategyQuant, allowing the EA to follow a structured, rule-based approach without emotional interference. The strategy focuses on capturing strong market impulses that occur when price breaks important supply/demand levels.

Live Signal: Gold HBO 10% agressive

How the EA Works

  • Continuously scans the chart for breakouts of predefined price zones

  • Enters long positions immediately after a confirmed breakout

  • Applies Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing Stop according to user settings

  • Adjusts position size based on volatility and risk preferences

  • Works fully automatically once attached to the chart

This approach is designed to take advantage of momentum-driven moves that often follow strong breakouts in the gold market.

Key Features & Advantages

• Fully Automated Operation

Once configured, the EA performs all analysis and execution without manual intervention.

• StrategyQuant Engineered Logic

Developed using professional strategy-building software, ensuring a structured and well-tested trading foundation.

• Robust Risk Management

Configurable lot sizing, maximum number of positions, Stop Loss management and optional trailing.
This helps stabilize performance even during periods of increased volatility.

• Transparent and Adjustable Settings

All parameters are available for the user to modify:

  • risk per trade

  • lot size

  • trade filters

  • trailing and exit rules

• Stable Performance Behavior

The EA was designed to maintain consistency through a simplified breakout logic and controlled exposure, making it suitable for both diversified portfolios and standalone use.

• Emotion-Free Execution

The EA ensures that trading decisions follow the logic precisely, avoiding common psychological mistakes in manual breakout trading.

Who Is This EA Designed For?

  • Traders seeking a hands-off, automated breakout system

  • Users who want diversification through a gold-focused strategy

  • Traders who prefer clear logic, controlled risk, and consistent execution

  • Anyone looking to automate breakout trading without needing to manually monitor the chart

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended Time Frame: H1

  • Minimum balance: from approx. 1000 USD/EUR depending on risk settings

  • Recommended: VPS for stable 24/5 operation

Usage Recommendations

  • Review backtest and forward results carefully

  • Start with low risk (e.g., 0.5% per trade) in live trading

  • Adjust settings to align with your preferred risk profile

  • Monitor performance periodically and fine-tune if necessary

If you are looking for a grid/swap strategy for gold (XAUUSD), check out my other EA: GoldDigger AI, also available in my portfolio.


Altri dall’autore
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Experts
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences. EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type. Indicator parameters and risk settings
GoldDigger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
Black Friday Sale – Limited Time Offer Original Price: $44 → Now Only $30 GoldDigger AI is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines adaptive price channels (Keltner Channel) with dynamic high-price levels that respond to current market volatility. Unlike conventional grid robots, this EA  does not use fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels . Instead, it  manages trades dynamically , reacting to changes in trend direction, volatility, and market struct
Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
Gold Highest BreakOut – Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Black Friday Sale – Limited Time Offer Original Price: $44 → Now Only $30 Take advantage of a special Black Friday discount and get full access to the Gold Highest BreakOut EA at a reduced price. This is a limited-time offer available only during the Black Friday period. Gold Highest BreakOut is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created for precise breakout trading on XAUUSD . The system was generated and opt
DAX Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
DAX Highest BreakOut – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences. EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type. Indicator parameters and risk settings (inc
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione