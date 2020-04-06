Enduro Trader

Enduro Trader is a universal and resilient Expert Advisor that combines two professional trading systems: intraday scalping and medium-term trend trading. Thanks to this hybrid model, the EA remains stable both in directional markets and in flat phases, adapting to any market condition.

IMPORTANT: Contact the author immediately after purchasing the product to receive the manual and configuration files!

Key Features of Enduro Trader

  • Works on 15 different assets
  • Trading timeframe: M15
  • Trades no more than 1 position per asset at the same time
  • Compatible with any broker and most Prop Firms
  • Recommended account types: RAW / ECN (narrow spread), but also capable of trading on standard accounts
  • Minimum starting capital: 200 USD
  • No martingale and no averaging
  • Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss (strict risk management and classic protective mechanisms only)

Safety and Endurance of Enduro Trader

  • I designed this trading bot to be safe and resilient during any market phase and equipped it with several powerful mechanisms:
  • It protects every position using physical Stop Loss orders. This is the core safety element that preserves the account even during sharp market movements. In addition, a dynamic Stop Loss is built in, allowing the EA to close losing trades earlier, reducing drawdown and increasing risk control.
  • Uses a multi-asset portfolio of 17 instruments. This provides broad diversification. While the EA may take losses on some instruments, profitable trades on others pull the combined portfolio upward.
  • Trades without martingale or averaging. EnduroTrader does not use any dangerous money-management techniques and opens no more than one trade per asset in one direction at the same time.

Several proprietary indicators are built inside the EA, providing highly accurate entries. The algorithm analyzes market structure, detects correction zones, reversals, and trend impulses, achieving more than 90 percent entry accuracy according to its internal system.

A key advantage is that EnduroTrader has a real monitoring signal on MQL5. This is open, verifiable live statistics confirming actual trading performance. The EA also has honest backtests without curve-fitting, without hidden optimization, and without unstable methods. The strategy demonstrates consistency both in the tester and in real trading.

The name EnduroTrader reflects the system’s essence. It is a durable, endurance-driven algorithm that works to keep your portfolio moving upward regardless of market phases. Its performance does not rely on a single type of volatility and is designed to operate long-term across different market conditions.

EnduroTrader is suitable for traders who need safety, predictability, endurance, and the absence of aggressive money-management techniques. It is a solution that can be used both for personal accounts and for Prop Firm trading.

If you need a system that adapts to changing markets while maintaining disciplined trading logic, EnduroTrader will become a reliable tool in your trading portfolio.


