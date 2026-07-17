Order Block and Fibonacci

Order Block & Dynamic Fibonacci Pro

Master institutional trading with automated, pinpoint precision.





Trading with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) has never been easier or more accurate. Order Block & Fibonacci is a state-of-the-art analytical tool designed to completely automate the detection of high-probability market structures. By combining institutional supply and demand zones with advanced dynamic retracements, this indicator eliminates guesswork and brings professional-grade analysis directly to your charts.





🌟 Dynamic Fibonacci: The Golden & Red Zones

Stop drawing Fibonacci levels manually. Our algorithm actively tracks live market impulses and dynamically maps out the most crucial trading areas in real-time, giving you a massive edge:





The Golden Zone ( 0,620 - 0,705 ): The ultimate "sweet spot" for market pullbacks. Highlighted directly on your chart, this is the highest-probability zone for explosive price bounces and sniper entries. Let the price come to you.

The Red Zone ( 0,886 - 1.000 ): The danger area. This highlighted zone acts as the perfect structural exit or invalidation point. If the price enters the Red Zone, the structural integrity of the trend is threatened, giving you a clear, logical place to place your Stop Loss and protect your capital.

🧱 Institutional Order Blocks (High-Probability Bounces)

Trade exactly where the big players accumulate their positions. The indicator automatically identifies valid Swing Highs/Lows and confirms a Break of Structure (BOS) before drawing an Order Block.





Crystal-Clear Bounce Zones: Fresh institutional supply and demand zones are projected into the future as shaded rectangles, providing you with exact Points of Interest (POIs) for your limit orders.

Smart Mitigation & FVG Filter: We prioritize quality over quantity. The indicator filters setups using Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to ensure you are trading true institutional imbalances, and accurately tracks mitigated blocks so you only focus on fresh, untested zones.

🤖 Smart Auto-Detection: Unmatched Out-Of-The-Box Value

Tired of constantly adjusting inputs for different markets? We’ve built a proprietary Smart Asset Profile engine right into the core of the indicator.





Plug & Play Automation: Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and it will instantly recognize if you are trading Forex, Indices (CFDs), or Cryptocurrency.

Perfectly Calibrated: The algorithm automatically adapts its fractal sensitivity and minimum volatility impulse points to perfectly match the asset class you are viewing. You get the absolute best value and flawless accuracy immediately, without spending hours tweaking settings!

Key Features Summary:

100% Automated Order Block & BOS detection.

Live tracking of Bullish/Bearish impulses with Dynamic Fibonacci.

Visual Golden Zone (Entry) & Red Zone (Stop Loss/Exit) rectangles.

Advanced Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation.

Fully automated Forex, Crypto, and Indices calibration.

Clean, premium, and non-repainting visual aesthetics.

Elevate your SMC trading today. Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you focus on execution.





⚠️ This is NOT a signal provider or strategy EA.

This is a professional trading utility designed to protect capital and improve execution discipline.