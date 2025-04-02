Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
- 지표
- Israr Hussain Shah
- 버전: 1.2
- 활성화: 5
This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique Volume Pressure Analysis inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs.
🚀 Key Features
-
Automated Supply & Demand Zones: Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dynamic breakout boxes.
-
Volatility Adjusted: Box dimensions are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), ensuring they adapt to changing market volatility.
-
Intra-Box Volume Profile:
-
Green Bar: Represents the percentage of Buying Volume within the consolidation.
-
Red Bar: Represents the percentage of Selling Volume.
-
Total Volume: Displays the total accumulated volume for the duration of the box.
-
-
Breakout Signals: clearly labels BreakUp and BreakDn points when price decisively crosses the box limits.
-
Strict MQL5 Performance: Optimized for the MT5 tester and live trading without heavy resource usage.
🧠 How It Works
-
Pivot Detection: The indicator scans for local Highs and Lows over a user-defined period (Pivot Length).
-
Zone Creation: Once a pivot is confirmed, a box is projected forward. The width of the box is determined by the ATR, creating a dynamic range.
-
Volume Tracking: As price moves sideways within the box, the indicator accumulates Tick Volume. It compares volume on bullish candles vs. bearish candles to visualize "Buying Pressure" vs. "Selling Pressure."
-
The Breakout: When a candle closes outside the box limits, the box stops tracking, and a Breakout Label is generated.
🛠 Input Parameters
-
Pivot Detection Length: (Default: 5) How many bars to look back/forward to confirm a pivot. Higher numbers find more significant (but fewer) swing points.
-
Upper Box Width: (Default: 5) The vertical size of the Resistance box (scaled by ATR).
-
Lower Box Width: (Default: 5) The vertical size of the Support box (scaled by ATR).
-
Colors: Fully customizable colors for Upper (Resistance) and Lower (Support) boxes.
📈 Trading Strategy Tips
-
Trend Continuation: Look for BreakUp signals when the internal volume shows a high +Vol % (Buying Pressure) inside the box.
-
Reversals: If price enters a Lower Box (Support) and you see increasing +Vol % despite the price staying low, it may indicate accumulation before a reversal.
-
Fakeout Filter: Avoid taking breakouts if the Volume Pressure contradicts the breakout direction (e.g., a BreakUp signal but the box shows 80% Sell Volume).