KC Multi TF Unicorn Hunter
- Indicateurs
- Kaan Caliskan
- Version: 1.30
KC Multi-TF Unicorn Hunter is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to scan dozens of pairs and 3 different timeframes simultaneously from a single chart, to capture the rarest and highest-probability ("Unicorn") reversal opportunities in the market.
No more endless hours of switching charts! Let the algorithm monitor the market for you and alert you when a "Unique" opportunity arises.
🚀 Why Unicorn Hunter?
Ordinary RSI indicators often generate too many false signals. Unicorn Hunter eliminates these signals with its 3-Layer Filtering System, displaying only the strongest setups on your dashboard.
🧠 How It Works (Signal Logic)
The indicator checks the following conditions across 3 different timeframes (e.g., M1, M5, M15) for each pair you specify:
-
RSI Overbought/Oversold: Checks if the price has crossed the RSI limits (e.g., 30/70).
-
Bollinger Bands Filter (Optional): Confirms if the price has moved outside the Bollinger Bands (Volatility confirmation).
-
EMA Trend Filter (Optional): Examines the price's relationship with the 200 EMA (or adjusted period) to prevent trading against the prevailing trend.
When these three conditions align, a BUY or SELL signal illuminates on the Dashboard, accompanied by an audible alert.
✨ Key Features
-
📊 Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Track 15+ pairs (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices) simultaneously by attaching it to just one chart.
-
⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes 3 different timeframes (e.g., M1, M5, H1) concurrently for each pair.
-
🛡️ Powerful Filtering: Enable or disable RSI, Bollinger Bands, and EMA filters to match your strategy.
-
🎨 Modern Dashboard: An eye-friendly, aesthetic, dark-theme compatible, and professional interface.
-
🔔 Instant Notifications: Provides audible alerts when a signal is generated.
-
🎛️ Full Control: All parameters (Periods, Colors, Levels) are fully customizable.
⚙️ Parameters (Input)
-
Pairs: A comma-separated list of symbols to monitor (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD ).
-
TF1 / TF2 / TF3: The 3 different timeframes to analyze.
-
RSI Settings: Period and Overbought/Oversold level settings.
-
Bollinger Bands: Enable/Disable, Period, and Deviation settings.
-
EMA Settings: Enable/Disable and Period settings (for trend filtering).
-
Visual Settings: Dashboard position and color schemes.
💡 How to Use It?
-
Drag and drop the indicator onto any M1 or M5 chart.
-
In the Pairs input, enter your broker's symbol names separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD ).
-
Select your desired timeframes according to your strategy.
-
Once the Dashboard loads, sit back; the "Unicorn Hunter" will alert you when a signal appears!
⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: This is a technical analysis tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.