Sarvana EA
- Experts
- M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SAVANA-EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on technical analysis, using custom indicators to make trading decisions. This EA combines several indicators like RSI, and Parabolic SAR to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute buy/sell orders automatically.
Key Features:
- Trading Strategy: This EA uses RSI and Parabolic SAR to identify the current market trend based on technical analysis.
- Customizable Settings: You can adjust parameters like TP, SL, and color settings to suit your trading preferences.
- Risk Management and Safety: The EA is equipped with risk management features, including Trailing Stop Loss and SL, to help avoid significant losses.
- User-Friendly: Designed for easy implementation on the MetaTrader 5 platform—simply install and adjust according to your needs.
- Compatibility: Currently, this EA is compatible with the XAUUSD currency pair on the 15-minute timeframe and can be used for both real and demo accounts.
- Performance and Testing: This EA has undergone both forward testing and backtesting, showing consistent results across various market conditions.
Important Notes:
- Make sure to test on a demo account before applying it to a real account.
- Feel free to leave feedback or suggestions for the development of the EA.