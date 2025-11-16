Gold Trend Follower
- Experts
- Collins Arthur
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.
🔹 Strategy Overview
The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4).
Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify engulfing candlestick setups in the same direction as the main trend.
This approach filters out counter-trend signals and focuses on high-probability continuation setups.
Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for risk control.
⚙️ Key Features
Multi-timeframe trend analysis
Engulfing candlestick pattern detection for precise entries
Automatic risk management per trade
Optional trailing stop function
Works on both hedging and netting account types
Compatible with all brokers supporting XAUUSD
📊 Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframes: M5 or M15
Account Type: ECN / Raw spread
Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
Minimum Deposit: $100 or more
Execution: VPS recommended for 24/7 trading
⚠️ Notes
The EA does not use grid, martingale, or arbitrage methods.
No external DLLs or additional indicators are required.
Always test and optimize before using on a live account.