GoldSupreme Essentials

  • Experts
  • Sihan Shabani
    Sihan Shabani

    Sihan Shabani

    My name is Sihan Shabani, and I am an algorithmic trader with a deep passion for quantitative analysis and a foundation in computer engineering. During my three years at a leading trading firm, I've refined my ability to optimize market strategies, constantly striving to surpass performance
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 15

GoldSupreme Essentials is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for navigating the complexities of the gold market (XAUUSD). Utilizing a blend of advanced technical indicators and stringent selection criteria, GoldSupreme Essentials is engineered to sift through market noise and pinpoint optimal trading opportunities in gold, ensuring maximum profit potential while mitigating risk.

Key Features:

  1. Selective Trade Execution: GoldSupreme Essentials harnesses a suite of technical indicators, such as exponential moving averages (EMA), stochastic oscillators, and Bollinger Bands, to discern the most favorable market conditions. Driven by a sophisticated selection algorithm, the EA identifies trades with the highest likelihood of success.

  2. Dynamic Risk Management: GoldSupreme Essentials integrates an adaptive risk management system that dynamically adjusts position sizes in response to market volatility and available capital. This mechanism safeguards investors' funds during turbulent market phases and optimizes profits during favorable market conditions.

  3. Rigorous Backtesting: Prior to initiating trades, GoldSupreme Essentials undergoes exhaustive backtesting on historical data to evaluate the strategy's performance across various market scenarios. This meticulous approach enables the EA to adapt and enhance its effectiveness over time, ensuring robustness and reliability in live trading environments.

  4. Swift and Precise Execution: Engineered for rapid and precise trade execution, GoldSupreme Essentials capitalizes on fleeting trading opportunities with utmost efficiency. The EA executes orders with unparalleled precision, facilitating optimal entry and exit points for positions.

Benefits:

  1. Emotion-Free Trading: By eliminating emotional biases from the decision-making process, GoldSupreme Essentials empowers investors to maintain discipline and rationality, crucial for success in gold trading.

  2. Profit Optimization: By exclusively targeting high-probability trading setups, GoldSupreme Essentials endeavors to maximize cumulative profits over the long term, enabling investors to fully exploit the lucrative potential of the gold market.

  3. Risk Mitigation: Backed by robust risk management protocols and meticulous trade selection, GoldSupreme Essentials shields investors' capital from excessive drawdowns during periods of heightened market volatility.

In essence, GoldSupreme Essentials epitomizes a potent solution for investors seeking efficient, dependable, and profitable access to the gold market, leveraging unparalleled trading opportunities with precision and confidence.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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GoldSupreme is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Using a combination of advanced technical indicators and rigorous selection criteria, GoldSupreme aims to identify only the best trading opportunities in gold, optimizing profit potential while minimizing risk. Key Features: Selection of the Best Trades: GoldSupreme employs a set of technical indicators, including exponential moving averages (EMA), stochastic oscillators, and Bollinger Bands, to pinpoint the be
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