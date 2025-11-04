QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel

QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System

Core Features

  • Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification

  • Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control

  • Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution

  • 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection

  • Automatic display of average price lines for each group

  • One-click close single group orders for precise control

  • Order group highlighting for clear status overview

  • Smart partial closing + automatic breakeven stop loss for risk-free profit maximization

Key Features

Intelligent Risk Management System:

  • 5 trading groups with independent risk parameters

  • Dynamic points peak tracking with automatic breakeven setup

  • Daily/weekly loss limits and global drawdown protection

  • Real-time average price line display for each group

  • Individual group closing capability for flexible position management

  • Order group highlighting for clear active group identification

  • Partial closing triggered by profit targets with automatic breakeven for remaining positions

Professional Trading Panel:

  • Buy/sell and 4 pending order types

  • Batch closing functions (by ratio, direction, profit/loss)

  • Real-time data monitoring and chart display

  • Individual close buttons for each group

  • Visual group status display for intuitive operation

  • Customizable partial closing ratios for flexible profit locking

Profit Optimization Strategy

  • Automatic partial closing when profit targets are reached

  • Customizable closing ratios (25%/50%/75%, etc.)

  • Automatic breakeven stop loss for remaining positions, zero-risk holding

  • Lock partial profits while maintaining profit potential

  • Smart tracking of new highs to maximize profit space

Technical Advantages

  • Multi-group risk management for effective risk diversification

  • Visual risk control interface with real-time status monitoring

  • Complete Chinese/English support for global traders

  • Rigorously tested for stable and reliable operation

  • Real-time average price display for clear cost monitoring

  • Single group closing for precise risk exposure control

  • Group highlighting system for quick active group identification

  • Partial closing + breakeven mechanism for optimized risk-reward ratio

Visual Characteristics

  • Color-coded group identification with unique colors

  • Highlighted display of current active trading groups

  • Real-time status indicators (Active/Breakeven/Empty)

  • Intuitive group information panel with clear operation status

Target Users

  • Traders who prioritize fund safety

  • Fund managers requiring strict risk control

  • Users seeking to improve trading discipline

  • Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously

  • Users needing precise single group position control

  • Traders preferring visual operation interfaces

  • Investors pursuing risk optimization and profit maximization

Unique Feature Highlights

  • Automatic chart display of average price lines for each group

  • One-click close single group orders without affecting others

  • Real-time monitoring of each group's holding cost and floating P/L

  • Flexible single group risk management strategies

  • Order group highlighting system for clear status overview

  • Color visual differentiation for intuitive and convenient operation

  • Smart partial closing mechanism to lock profits while preserving opportunities

  • Automatic breakeven setup for zero-risk position holding

Why Choose QuantumGuard Pro?

"In volatile markets, professional risk control is key to profitability. QuantumGuard Pro provides you with institutional-grade risk management tools, featuring intelligent partial closing + automatic breakeven mechanisms, allowing you to lock in profits while pursuing greater returns risk-free, achieving the optimal balance between risk and reward."

Get Your Professional Trading Risk Management Solution Now!

Note: Recommended to test on demo account first and familiarize with all functions before live trading.

Рекомендуем также
Push Noti to phone
Nguyen Van Bo
Утилиты
Tool to send alerts to the phone when the account is in a negative balance. - Push Noti to phone: Enable Push notifications to phone - Percents Equity/Balance, %: Percents loss - Loss amount, -$: Money loss Note: You need to Enable Push notifications on MT4 and enter your MetaQuotes ID The tool only serves the function of sending notifications to your phone when the account is in a negative balance
FREE
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Защитите свой счет от Margin Call, когда рынок идет вразрез с вашими сделками. Управляйте своим риском, когда вы используете Мартингейл, Сетка, Среднее . Они больше не опасны, но управляемы Используйте эти утилиты EA, чтобы сопровождать каждую установку MT4 Этот советник является утилитой для защиты вашего капитала, когда ваша торговля неблагоприятна: Максимальная потеря денег, Максимальная просадка / потеря капитала в процентах, Ваш минимальный эквити достигнут Те, которые достигли первыми
FREE
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Утилита TELEGRAM BROADCAST помогает моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм-канал. Если Вы давно хотели создать свой Телеграм-канал с ФОРЕКС сигналами, то это то, что Вам нужно.  TELEGRAM BROADCAST может отправлять сообщения: Открытие и закрытие сделок; Выставление и удаление отложенных ордеров; Модификация стоп-лосс и тейк-провит (последний ордер); Срабатывание стоп-лосс и тейк-провит; Активация и удаление отложенного ордера: Отправка отчетов о торговле; Отправка сообщения при пополнен
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Recover My Trades Pro
Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Утилиты
What is this EA about? This EA is right for you if you use martingale or grid systems without own recovery. Why? Using Martingale or grid systems are pretty good on one hand because the give steady little return. But if the trend goes against the used system, more and more trades are opened. It can burn your whole account. During a trend normally there are some pullbacks. This EA is taking advantage of these pullbacks. It takes the oldest and and all trades with profit to calculate the average p
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Эксперты
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
Утилиты
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
Orion MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ORION  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ORION     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
BitBull EA MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
Эксперты
Уважаемые трейдеры, Я рад представить вам наш последний проект. EA BitBull. Реальная торговля криптовалютой теперь стала реальностью! Поскольку эта стратегия настолько уникальна, я хочу продать ограниченное количество лицензий. Поэтому цена будет постепенно повышаться, чтобы ограничить продажи. Следующая цена — 790 USD. С помощью наших уважаемых партнеров со всего мира нам удалось разработать инновационную крипто-стратегию. Эта стратегия органично сочетает в себе принципы трендового следования
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Утилиты
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
U Trail and Close Part
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Утилиты
Виртуальный трейлинг и Частичное закрытие позиций. U Trail and Close Part. Виртуальный трейлинг с частичным закрытием по СтопЛоссу. Частичное закрытие позиций по ТейкПрофиту. Полностью автоматизированный советник для сопровождения сделок. В советнике использованы следующие функции: Калькулятор: Расчет риска в позиции StopLoss - используется для расчета риска в сделке; RiskMM - процент риска в позиции. Функция активна, если отключен фиксированный лот. Balans/Equity/FreeMargin  - величины, испо
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник  с 100% адаптацией под любую валютную пару и таймфрейм. Основан на индикаторе Smart Gread . Очень гибкая настройка позволяет получать максимальный  профит. Уровень прибыли со сделок задаётся вручную в  TakeProfit ( standart 200). Размер лота задаётся вручную Lot   ( standart =  1 лот). Каждый последующий лот увеличивается на Kolen   ( standart 2 ). Максимальный размер лота MaxLot ( standart 10 ). Для отключения советника сущетвуют специальные функции : StopRightNow - все
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Jarvis Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Jarvis it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Jarvis It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis       is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                                       You can download the demo and test it yourself.                 
Sure Hedging AIEA
Osamudiamen Lambert Osawaru
Эксперты
EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference Disclaimer:T rading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Эксперты
«Smart Golden» — это продукт, специально разработанный для золотого рынка, использующий стратегию скальпинга. При этом не используются методы управления, такие как мартингейл, сетка и хеджирование. Мы используем инструменты ИИ (машинное обучение) для извлечения устойчивых признаков из исторических данных по золоту, которые затем непосредственно закодированы в «Smart Golden». Поскольку мы не проводим постоянное обучение на конкретных исторических данных (переобучение) или прогнозах ChatGPT, мы м
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Эксперты
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Эксперты
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Multicurrency Hedge MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Утилиты
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Индикатор PairsTrade предназначен для полуавтоматической парной торговли. Позволяет совмещать графики двух произвольных инструментов, даже если расписания их торговых сессий различаются. Отображает график спреда в виде гистограммы с наложенной на нее скользящей средней. Рассчитывает своп, который будет начисляться на синтетическую позицию (в валюте депозита). На графике спреда можно установить уровень автоматического открытия синтетической позиции (аналог отложенного ордера "sell limit"). Торгов
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Утилиты
Советник Stacker: Автоматически устанавливает стоп-лосс для нового ордера Автоматически устанавливает тейк-профит для нового ордера Устанавливает группы (то есть открывает до 4 дополнительных) ордеров при открытии нового ордера, SL/TP можно задать отдельно для каждого ордера. Предоставляет прозрачную замену стандартных кнопок "торговли в 1 клик" в MetaTrader 4 (эти кнопки по-прежнему работают, SL/TP также будут устанавливаться автоматически, как и дополнительные ордера). Автоматически рассчитыва
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Новые возможности для анализа криптовалют в привычном МetaТrader 4. Например: Выбираем символ криптовалюты и прикрепляем любые индикаторы, советники или скрипты (ниже представлена подробная инструкция). Режим запуска Просмотр криптовалют; Сбор данных. Возможности Работайте как со стандартным графиком; Автоматическое обновление открытых графиков; Выбор отдельных криптовалют для обновления; Выбор отдельных таймфреймов для обновления; Работайте на желаемом таймфрейме; Открытые графики никак не вл
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Утилиты
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Утилиты
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Утилиты
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
GRID for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Торговая панель GRID for MT4 оснащена функциями открытия, закрытия и сопровождения ордеров. Закрытие ордеров происходит корзиной, либо однонаправленной - только BUY или SELL, или разнонаправленной BUY и SELL вместе. Для закрытия позиций могут использоваться функции стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, безубытка и трейлинг-стопа. Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит может задаваться в % от баланса. Имеет функции минимального времени удержания позиций и минимального интервала между открытием новых ордеров в секундах. Пара
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Эксперт для бинарных опционов на mt4, со встроенными двумя индикаторами и множеством настроек. Эксперт имеет одну ступень мартингейла, но рекомендуеться им пользоваться на инструментах с доходностью от 85 процентов. им можно одновременно пользоваться на множестве валютных инструментах. Все настройки уже произведены но можно также самим их настроить на свой страх и риск. Валюта для торгов российский рубль. Удачной торговли всем.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Утилиты
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Grid MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для полуавтоматической торговли, управления ордерами, может быть использована так-же и  для восстановления убыточных позиций на счете. Имеет функцию уменьшения просадки на счете путем перекрытия убыточных ордеров. Может работать с ручными ордерами, ордерами открытыми с панели или ордерами открытыми другим советником. Имеет минимум параметров, легко настраивается, работает с любым количеством ордеров. Для тестирования используйте визуальный режим в тестере стратегий. MT5 version  https://
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Утилиты
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Утилиты
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв