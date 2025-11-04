QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel

QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System

Core Features

Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification

Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control

Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution

24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection

Automatic display of average price lines for each group

One-click close single group orders for precise control

Order group highlighting for clear status overview

Smart partial closing + automatic breakeven stop loss for risk-free profit maximization

Key Features

Intelligent Risk Management System:

5 trading groups with independent risk parameters

Dynamic points peak tracking with automatic breakeven setup

Daily/weekly loss limits and global drawdown protection

Real-time average price line display for each group

Individual group closing capability for flexible position management

Order group highlighting for clear active group identification

Partial closing triggered by profit targets with automatic breakeven for remaining positions

Professional Trading Panel:

Buy/sell and 4 pending order types

Batch closing functions (by ratio, direction, profit/loss)

Real-time data monitoring and chart display

Individual close buttons for each group

Visual group status display for intuitive operation

Customizable partial closing ratios for flexible profit locking

Profit Optimization Strategy

Automatic partial closing when profit targets are reached

Customizable closing ratios (25%/50%/75%, etc.)

Automatic breakeven stop loss for remaining positions, zero-risk holding

Lock partial profits while maintaining profit potential

Smart tracking of new highs to maximize profit space

Technical Advantages

Multi-group risk management for effective risk diversification

Visual risk control interface with real-time status monitoring

Complete Chinese/English support for global traders

Rigorously tested for stable and reliable operation

Real-time average price display for clear cost monitoring

Single group closing for precise risk exposure control

Group highlighting system for quick active group identification

Partial closing + breakeven mechanism for optimized risk-reward ratio

Visual Characteristics

Color-coded group identification with unique colors

Highlighted display of current active trading groups

Real-time status indicators (Active/Breakeven/Empty)

Intuitive group information panel with clear operation status

Target Users

Traders who prioritize fund safety

Fund managers requiring strict risk control

Users seeking to improve trading discipline

Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously

Users needing precise single group position control

Traders preferring visual operation interfaces

Investors pursuing risk optimization and profit maximization

Unique Feature Highlights

Automatic chart display of average price lines for each group

One-click close single group orders without affecting others

Real-time monitoring of each group's holding cost and floating P/L

Flexible single group risk management strategies

Order group highlighting system for clear status overview

Color visual differentiation for intuitive and convenient operation

Smart partial closing mechanism to lock profits while preserving opportunities

Automatic breakeven setup for zero-risk position holding

Why Choose QuantumGuard Pro?

"In volatile markets, professional risk control is key to profitability. QuantumGuard Pro provides you with institutional-grade risk management tools, featuring intelligent partial closing + automatic breakeven mechanisms, allowing you to lock in profits while pursuing greater returns risk-free, achieving the optimal balance between risk and reward."

Get Your Professional Trading Risk Management Solution Now!

Note: Recommended to test on demo account first and familiarize with all functions before live trading.