Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually.

Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation.

Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a fully automated trading system for the FX Vol 20 index on the M30 timeframe. It was developed and optimized using 100% real tick data. The logic combines momentum-based entries, dynamic trailing stops, and proportional breakeven control to deliver stable growth without compounding or grid methods.

Test period: March to October 2025

Initial deposit: 20 USD

Total net profit: 2,433 USD

Profit factor: 3.54

Sharpe ratio: 27.09

Recovery factor: 11.77

Maximum drawdown: 9.97%

Total trades: 247

Winning percentage: 87.04%

Largest profit trade: 91.29 USD

Largest loss trade: -199.58 USD

Average profit per trade: 9.85 USD

Average consecutive wins: 7

Performance without compounding

Average daily return: 2.1 %

Average weekly return: 14.3 %

Average monthly return: 61.3 %

These are linear averages calculated from the total profit over seven months using fixed risk management.

Behavior and frequency

Trades every week, with higher activity from Wednesday to Saturday.

Most efficient trading hours are between 15:00 and 23:00 GMT.

Average holding time per position: around 1 hour.

The balance curve shows a steady and controlled upward trend with low drawdowns, demonstrating solid money management and high operational consistency.

Technical requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: FX Vol 20

Timeframe: M30

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Maximum spread: 1.0 point

Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

You are welcome to share your experience in the comments.

