Fx Vol 20 WinRate

Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30

Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually.
Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation.

Description

Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a fully automated trading system for the FX Vol 20 index on the M30 timeframe. It was developed and optimized using 100% real tick data. The logic combines momentum-based entries, dynamic trailing stops, and proportional breakeven control to deliver stable growth without compounding or grid methods.

Test period: March to October 2025
Initial deposit: 20 USD
Total net profit: 2,433 USD
Profit factor: 3.54
Sharpe ratio: 27.09
Recovery factor: 11.77
Maximum drawdown: 9.97%
Total trades: 247
Winning percentage: 87.04%
Largest profit trade: 91.29 USD
Largest loss trade: -199.58 USD
Average profit per trade: 9.85 USD
Average consecutive wins: 7

Performance without compounding

Average daily return: 2.1 %
Average weekly return: 14.3 %
Average monthly return: 61.3 %

These are linear averages calculated from the total profit over seven months using fixed risk management.

Behavior and frequency

Trades every week, with higher activity from Wednesday to Saturday.
Most efficient trading hours are between 15:00 and 23:00 GMT.
Average holding time per position: around 1 hour.

Growth curve

The balance curve shows a steady and controlled upward trend with low drawdowns, demonstrating solid money management and high operational consistency.

Technical requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: FX Vol 20
Timeframe: M30
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Maximum spread: 1.0 point
Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

Support and advisory

You are welcome to share your experience in the comments.
We also provide personalized advisory to help you create and sell your own EAs, set up copy trading systems, and build your automated business to increase productivity within the MQL5 ecosystem.


Önerilen ürünler
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Trend Pivot Point
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can fin
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702 ). User inputs: Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression; Distance to the top line; Distance to the bottom line; Stop the loss of. The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper li
FREE
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Project IG MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1.57 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Step by step trade BB
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,        It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk. Input settings:         Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero.         Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for exam
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dabuot par breivu! Modeliešona tierguotuojim, kapitala puorvaļdis fondim i MQL5 izstruoduotuojim Dabuot ituo eksperta algoritmu, pīsarokstūt Gdeasset Blackbox. Byutisks īrūcs Finanšu pozicejis izveiduošonai tikai pierkšonai voi Kapitala aizsardzeibai tikai puordūšonai. Pīmārs: lai aizsorguotu Garu Poziceju Bitcoinā, tikai paturēt daļu nu pozicejis ar GdeAsset konfigurātu tikai puordūt, tod tys uzkruos Gains Bitcoin krisšonys laikā i uzturēs Garū Poziceju, atspējojūt Stop. Īgiut GdeAsset Blackbox
FREE
KT Pin Bar MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Uzman Danışmanlar
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Tucan PullBack
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Göstergeler
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, preferably from M30. The strategy is based on criteria for the Rsi, Atr and Force indicators. The channel band corresponds to the value of the Atr indicator. The default parameters correspond to : a) Price = Median price b) Method of averaging = Simple c) Period  of averaging =   3 d) Coefficient of the Atr indicator = 1.0 BUY when there is a Green Arrow. StopLoss below the bottom line of the channel.  SELL when there is a Red
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Uzman Danışmanlar
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Adapto
Simone Peruggio
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCRIVIMI IN PRIVATO APPENA PRENDI IL BOT PER ENTRARE NEL GRUPPO DEDICATO! Ti piace vedere le curve dei tuoi conti che volano alle stelle? Ti piace sognare di avere un EA che fa tutto per te e tu non devi fare niente? Allora non prendere Adapto. Se la tua concezione di bot è ancorata all'idea di non fare assolutamente nulla, di mettere un bot e per grazie divina l'universo ti farà stampare soldi come se non ci fosse un domani, mi diispiace, ma non sei nel posto giusto. Per chi è Adapto? - Per chi
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Auto SLTP with alert
Phuc Trung Tran
Uzman Danışmanlar
Auto SLTP with Alert   Take control of your trading with automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and volume management! The   Auto SLTP with Alert   Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to streamline your trading by automatically managing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for both market and pending orders, while monitoring position volumes to prevent overexposure. With a user-friendly chart interface, this EA provides real-time volume status and customizable alerts, ensuring you stay informed abo
Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5
Fernando Gotopo
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven. When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and oc
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
Limited risk gold scalper
Trishnoorpreet Singh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi-Instrument Enabled - XAUUSD - USDJPY - BTCUSD (Kindly message for .set files) How It Works: Identifies session highs and lows, executing trades on breakout. Uses dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits. Forward test results included. Input settings available for backtesting customization. Key Features: One to two trades per day for controlled exposure. Multi-year backtesting data available for performance analysis. Max lot size limitation to prevent slippage and unrealistic expectations.
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Göstergeler
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (320)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiğin tarzda. Şimdi detaylara bakalım. Test için EURCAD döviz çifti
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ve Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmı
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.88 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.58 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   Tickmill   ICMarkets   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.39 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ]  ,  [ Trial ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıll
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: Goldbot One satın alın ve 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin!! (2 ticaret hesabı için) KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın LIVE SIGNAL Altın piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir ticaret robotu olan   Goldbot One'ı   tanıtıyoruz .   Breakout trading'e odaklanan Goldbot One, hem destek hem de direnç seviyelerini kullanarak önemli trading fırsatlarını belirle
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Canlı İşlem MT5 -
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Stable M30 v2.6: The Intelligent Trading Assistant for BTCUSD Introducing “BTC Stable”, our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) for MQL5, specifically designed to optimize your trading on the BTCUSD pair with a M30 timeframe. Version 2.6 is the result of continuous optimization, adapting to the new market movements and changes. Advanced Logic and Statistics BTC Stable operates with a robust and adaptive logic, without fixed parameters, allowing it to synchronize with current market conditi
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
ETH Now
Angel Torres
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Now v1.4 – Automated Trading for ETHUSD M15 The new ETH Now v1.4 is designed specifically for ETHUSD on M15, combining a next-generation algorithm with dynamic risk management. Backtest results (January–September 2025) show solid, consistent performance with low risk exposure. Key results: Initial deposit: 150 USD Total net profit: +2,557 USD Profit Factor: 2.56 Recovery Factor: 18.9 Max drawdown: 9.40% in balance, 11.17% in equity Sharpe Ratio: 8.85 Average profit per trade: 10.39 USD Win
ETH Momentum
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Momentum – Version 1.1 Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe Default setup exclusively for EXNESS. ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes c
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold Savage Gold H1 Important: before running the backtest or trading live, load the .set file provided in the comments/discussion. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 5.0 (fixed risk per trade). This setup reproduces the test results and keeps risk management consistent for XAUUSD on H1. Description Savage Gold H1 is a fully automated system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It blends a trend filter with EMA and momentum confir
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Gold Epic
Angel Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Epic H1 Important: Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth. General description Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions. It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirm
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt