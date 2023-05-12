Flammable

This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend ,

the candle sticks patterns it uses are

  • harami Bull
  • harami Bear
  • Bullish Engulf
  • Bearish Engulf

this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping

it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you.

the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss

the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts 

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DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together with adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatili
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
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Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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