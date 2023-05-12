This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend ,

the candle sticks patterns it uses are

this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping

it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you.

the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss

the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts