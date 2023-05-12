Flammable
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend ,
the candle sticks patterns it uses are
- harami Bull
- harami Bear
- Bullish Engulf
- Bearish Engulf
this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping
it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you.
the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss
the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts