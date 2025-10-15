OrderFlow Vision

OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer

OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart.
It identifies and marks Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and timeframes, providing a clean, accurate representation of market structure used by institutional traders.

Core Features

1. Automatic Order Block Detection

  • Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on swing structure and Fibonacci validation.

  • Draws clean visual boxes on the chart to mark institutional demand and supply zones.

2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Detects price imbalances between consecutive candles and highlights unfilled gaps.

  • Helps traders identify potential retracement or mitigation zones.

3. Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH)

  • Recognizes structural breaks and character changes automatically.

  • Displays clear chart markers to signal trend continuation or reversal points.

4. Configurable Inputs

  • Adjustable swing period for structure confirmation.

  • Option to enable or disable BOS, CHOCH, and FVG detection individually.

  • Customizable color settings for all elements.

  • Fibonacci retracement validation to filter out weaker order blocks.

  • User-defined maximum number of bars to scan for optimized performance.

5. Clean Visual Output

  • Draws non-intrusive rectangles and markers directly on the price chart.

  • Maintains a clutter-free and professional appearance suitable for all chart styles.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
SwingPeriod Defines how many bars are used to confirm swing points.
Fib_Trade_Level Sets the Fibonacci retracement level used to validate order blocks.
BullOB_Color Color of bullish order block zones.
BearOB_Color Color of bearish order block zones.
FVG_Color Color used to highlight Fair Value Gaps.
BOS_Color Color for Break of Structure markers.
CHOCH_Color Color for Change of Character markers.
Show_FVG Enables or disables Fair Value Gap detection.
Show_BOS Enables or disables Break of Structure detection.
Show_CHOCH Enables or disables Change of Character detection.
MaxBarsToScan Limits the number of bars processed for better performance.


How to Use

  1. Attach OrderFlow Vision to any chart and timeframe.

  2. Adjust swing period and visual settings to your preference.

  3. Observe automatically drawn structure elements:

    • Order Blocks (green/red rectangles)

    • Fair Value Gaps (gold zones)

    • BOS and CHOCH labels (blue/orange lines)

  4. Use these zones and structure shifts to determine institutional bias, retracement areas, and potential reversals.

Practical Applications

  • Identify institutional demand and supply zones for entries and exits.

  • Confirm structural breaks before placing trades.

  • Spot potential liquidity grabs and smart money reversals.

  • Combine with your own confirmation logic such as candle patterns or volume analysis.

Why Choose OrderFlow Vision

  • Implements true Smart Money Concepts structure logic.

  • Visualizes institutional price movement clearly and accurately.

  • No repainting after structure is confirmed.

  • Lightweight and stable, suitable for multi-timeframe analysis.

  • Provides traders with a complete picture of market flow without the need for manual drawing.

OrderFlow Vision gives traders the same structural clarity institutions use to manage liquidity and trend transitions.
It is designed for serious traders who want to see real market intent, not just price movement.


