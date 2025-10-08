Advanced Dashboard Pro

5
Dashboard for MT5 - Trading Analytics Tool

- Real-Time Performance Analysis for MetaTrader 5

Dashboard is an analytics tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who need detailed performance insights and data-driven analysis of their closed positions.



- KEY FEATURES

- Multi-View Analytics Interface
- 5 Interactive Tabs: Transactions, Chart, Calendar, Hourly Performance and Arena Stats
- Real-Time Updates: Automatic refresh when positions close
- Customizable Filters: Symbol, Magic Number, and Time Range filtering
- Responsive Design: Adapts to any chart size with maximize/minimize options

- Calendar View - Monthly Performance Breakdown
- Visual calendar showing daily profit/loss with color-coded cells
- Weekly totals with performance percentages
- Monthly statistics: Total trades, wins, profit, and ROI percentage
- Navigate through historical months to analyze past performance
- Direct comparison of trading activity across days

- Hourly Performance Heatmap
- 7x24 Grid: Shows which hours and days are most profitable
- Toggle Views: Analyze by OPEN time or CLOSE time
- Trade Type Filters: View BUY only, SELL only, or combined results
- Detailed Popup: Click any cell for detailed breakdown
  - Total trades, BUY/SELL distribution
  - Win/Loss ratio for each direction
  - Individual P&L for BUY and SELL trades
- Identify your profitable trading windows

- Arena Statistics - Performance Metrics
Includes standard trading analytics metrics:

**Sharpe Ratio**
- Measures risk-adjusted returns
- Visual scale from 0 to 3 with interpretation
- Color-coded zones: Red, Yellow, Green

**Profit Factor**
- Ratio of gross profit to gross loss
- Industry-standard profitability metric
- Real-time calculation from all closed positions

**Max Drawdown**
- Peak-to-trough decline tracking
- Percentage and absolute value display
- Risk management indicator

**Performance Feedback System**
- Automated Flags: Detects overtrading, stop-loss violations, inconsistent risk sizing
- Positive Reinforcement: Highlights disciplined trading patterns
- Actionable Insights: Recommendations based on your trading data

- Transaction History
- Detailed list of all closed positions
- Sortable columns: Symbol, Type, Volume, Open/Close Time, Net Profit
- Pagination for easy navigation through large datasets
- Color-coded profit/loss for quick recognition
- Includes swap and commission calculations

- Equity Curve Visualization
- Real-time balance evolution chart
- Smooth line rendering with grid overlay
- Respects active time filters (Today/Week/Month/All/Custom)
- Visual representation of account growth

- UI Design
- Dark theme optimized for long trading sessions
- Color-coded elements: Green (profit), Red (loss), Blue (neutral)
- Clean interface with card-based layout
- Customizable position and size



- TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Filtering Options
- Symbol Filters: Track specific pairs or all symbols
- Magic Number Filter: Isolate strategies by magic number (0 = show all)
- Time Filters: Today, This Week, This Month, All Time, Custom Range
- Custom Date Picker: Select any start and end date with calendar interface

- Performance Optimization
- Efficient memory management
- Anti-flicker protection for smooth UI updates
- Smart refresh only when new positions close
- No impact on trading execution speed

- Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+)
- Account Types: Hedging and Netting
- Brokers: All MT5 brokers
- Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies



- USE CASES

- For Day Traders
- Identify your most profitable trading hours
- Monitor real-time performance throughout the session
- Quick access to today's statistics

- For Swing Traders
- Track weekly and monthly performance trends
- Analyze symbol-specific profitability
- Review historical calendar data

- For Strategy Developers
- Compare multiple strategies using Magic Number filter
- Evaluate Sharpe Ratio and Profit Factor
- Monitor drawdown across different approaches

- For Portfolio Managers
- Multi-symbol performance overview
- Risk-adjusted returns analysis
- Reporting for stakeholders



- HOW TO USE

1. Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart
2. Configuration: Click Settings button to set Magic Number filter
3. Navigation: Use tab buttons to switch between views
4. Filtering: Select time range and symbols to analyze
5. Analysis: Review statistics, charts, and performance feedback

- Quick Tips
- Click hourly grid cells for detailed trade breakdowns
- Use Calendar view to spot your profitable trading days
- Check Arena Stats regularly for performance health checks
- Enable symbol filters to focus on specific pairs



- PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS

The dashboard provides 6 core metrics:
1. Net Profit - Total earnings including swap and commission
2. Total Swap - Cumulative overnight financing
3. Total Commission - Broker fees summary
4. Total Transactions - Wins vs Losses breakdown
5. Profit Factor - Profitability efficiency ratio
6. Win Rate - Success percentage

Plus 3 metrics in Arena Stats:
- Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns)
- Max Drawdown (risk exposure)
- Performance Flags (behavioral analysis)



- PERFORMANCE FEEDBACK SYSTEM

- Automatic Detection of:
- Overtrading: More than 3 trades per day
- Stop-Loss Violations: Trades losing more than 1.3R
- Inconsistent Risk: Risk variation more than 0.6% between trades
- Revenge Trading: Risk doubling after losses
- Low Win Rate: Success ratio below 40%
- Poor R:R: Average risk-reward below 1:1

- Positive Reinforcement for:
- Consistent risk sizing
- Strong stop-loss discipline
- Controlled trade frequency
- High win rate (above 60%)
- Good R:R (above 1:1)



- WHAT THIS TOOL IS NOT

- Not a trading robot - It does not open or close positions
- Not a signal provider - It analyzes YOUR closed trades only
- Not a strategy optimizer - It is a performance reporting tool
- Read-Only: Safe to use, no interference with active trading



- SCREENSHOTS GUIDE

Screenshot 1: Full dashboard overview with all 6 metric cards  
Screenshot 2: Calendar View showing monthly performance breakdown  
Screenshot 3: Hourly Performance Heatmap with popup details  
Screenshot 4: Arena Statistics with Sharpe Ratio, PF, and Drawdown  
Screenshot 5: Transaction History with pagination  
Screenshot 6: Equity Curve chart visualization  



- WHY CHOOSE DASHBOARD

- Multiple analytical views in one tool
- Industry-standard metrics (Sharpe, PF, DD)
- Intuitive interface, no complex setup
- Real-time calculations from account history
- Read-only access, no trading interference
- Minimal resource usage
- Flexible filters for any trading style



- SUPPORT AND UPDATES

- Regular updates with new features
- Developer support via comments and messages
- User feedback integration
- Bug fixes and improvements



- DISCLAIMER

Dashboard is an analytical tool for performance tracking. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This product does not provide trading signals or automated trading functionality.


MT5 Dashboard, Trading Analytics, Performance Tracker, Sharpe Ratio, Profit Factor, Drawdown Analysis, Calendar View, Hourly Performance, Trading Statistics, Account Monitor, Equity Curve, Risk Management, Trading Journal, Performance Metrics, Account Analytics, Forex Statistics, Drawdown Monitor, Trading Psychology, Prop Firm Tool, Trade History, Magic Number Filter.
    Reviews 10
    Khaleel Suliman
    18
    Khaleel Suliman 2025.12.12 08:13 
     

    Very Very good, this is by far the best free utility to improve your trading and track your progress.

    Hendra Julwiner
    248
    Hendra Julwiner 2025.12.10 08:26 
     

    The Best i used so far

    Thitikorn Chueapirom
    94
    Thitikorn Chueapirom 2025.10.25 10:00 
     

    This is an outstanding tool that every trader should have in their arsenal.

    Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.67 (15)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    Show Pips for MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.67 (24)
    Indicators
    This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
    FREE
    Arbitrage365
    Themichl LLC
    3 (1)
    Experts
    The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
    FREE
    High Low Open Close
    Alexandre Borela
    4.98 (42)
    Indicators
    If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
    FREE
    Bollinger RSI ReEntry
    Mattia Impicciatore
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Expert Advisor Version If you prefer automated trading instead of manual signals, you can find the Expert Advisor version of this indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148222 This indicator computes price reentry moments after a candle has pierced outside the Bollinger Bands , combining that signal with an RSI confirmation to reduce false positives. A Buy ReEntry signal is detected when price had moved below the lower band and then returns inside, with the optional confirmati
    FREE
    LT Super Trend
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    4.93 (14)
    Indicators
    The Super Trend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify the direction of a trend and potential entry and exit points in the market. It is a trend-following indicator that provides signals based on price action and volatility. The Super Trend indicator consists of two lines - one indicating the bullish trend (usually colored green) and the other indicating the bearish trend (usually colored red). The lines are plotted above or below the price chart, depending on
    FREE
    Monkey Lite
    Dang Cong Duong
    Utilities
    Monkey Lite  offers the following array of features: One-click instant order entry (short or long). Track total current orders and total current profit. Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button. Utility types Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels. Main features Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip). After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit. After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.
    FREE
    Binary Profit Gainer
    Myo Min Aung
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
    FREE
    WaveTrend Plus
    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
    FREE
    Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
    Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
    FREE
    Reversal Candles MT5
    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
    FREE
    David Howard
    38
    David Howard 2025.12.21 16:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.12.21 16:33
    Thank you so much for your review!
    Khaleel Suliman
    18
    Khaleel Suliman 2025.12.12 08:13 
     

    Very Very good, this is by far the best free utility to improve your trading and track your progress.

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.12.12 10:17
    Thank you so much for your review !
    Hendra Julwiner
    248
    Hendra Julwiner 2025.12.10 08:26 
     

    The Best i used so far

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.12.10 09:03
    Thank you!
    Elias Gabriel Yelting
    139
    Elias Gabriel Yelting 2025.11.26 10:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.11.26 11:37
    Thank you so much for your review !
    Georgian Zavera
    65
    Georgian Zavera 2025.11.22 13:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.11.22 15:56
    Thank you so much for your review !
    Thitikorn Chueapirom
    94
    Thitikorn Chueapirom 2025.10.25 10:00 
     

    This is an outstanding tool that every trader should have in their arsenal.

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.31 20:04
    Thank you so much for your review !
    rajeshkumarvga
    24
    rajeshkumarvga 2025.10.24 06:40 
     

    Very nice UI, reliable, and fast data presentation with numerous options.

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.24 06:47
    Thank you so much for your review !
    Laur1111rrrr
    35
    Laur1111rrrr 2025.10.16 15:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.23 14:33
    Thank you!
    George Yang
    18
    George Yang 2025.10.16 13:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.16 14:27
    Thank you so much for your review!
    Tanapon Sanguanrat
    439
    Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.10.10 11:51 
     

    good indi

    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    2519
    Reply from developer Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.10 11:56
    Thank you so much for your review!
