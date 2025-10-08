Advanced Dashboard Pro

Dashboard for MT5 - Trading Analytics Tool

- Real-Time Performance Analysis for MetaTrader 5

Dashboard is an analytics tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who need detailed performance insights and data-driven analysis of their closed positions.

- KEY FEATURES

- Multi-View Analytics Interface

- 5 Interactive Tabs: Transactions, Chart, Calendar, Hourly Performance and Arena Stats

- Real-Time Updates: Automatic refresh when positions close

- Customizable Filters: Symbol, Magic Number, and Time Range filtering

- Responsive Design: Adapts to any chart size with maximize/minimize options

- Calendar View - Monthly Performance Breakdown

- Visual calendar showing daily profit/loss with color-coded cells

- Weekly totals with performance percentages

- Monthly statistics: Total trades, wins, profit, and ROI percentage

- Navigate through historical months to analyze past performance

- Direct comparison of trading activity across days

- Hourly Performance Heatmap

- 7x24 Grid: Shows which hours and days are most profitable

- Toggle Views: Analyze by OPEN time or CLOSE time

- Trade Type Filters: View BUY only, SELL only, or combined results

- Detailed Popup: Click any cell for detailed breakdown

- Total trades, BUY/SELL distribution

- Win/Loss ratio for each direction

- Individual P&L for BUY and SELL trades

- Identify your profitable trading windows

- Arena Statistics - Performance Metrics

Includes standard trading analytics metrics:

**Sharpe Ratio**

- Measures risk-adjusted returns

- Visual scale from 0 to 3 with interpretation

- Color-coded zones: Red, Yellow, Green

**Profit Factor**

- Ratio of gross profit to gross loss

- Industry-standard profitability metric

- Real-time calculation from all closed positions

**Max Drawdown**

- Peak-to-trough decline tracking

- Percentage and absolute value display

- Risk management indicator

**Performance Feedback System**

- Automated Flags: Detects overtrading, stop-loss violations, inconsistent risk sizing

- Positive Reinforcement: Highlights disciplined trading patterns

- Actionable Insights: Recommendations based on your trading data

- Transaction History

- Detailed list of all closed positions

- Sortable columns: Symbol, Type, Volume, Open/Close Time, Net Profit

- Pagination for easy navigation through large datasets

- Color-coded profit/loss for quick recognition

- Includes swap and commission calculations

- Equity Curve Visualization

- Real-time balance evolution chart

- Smooth line rendering with grid overlay

- Respects active time filters (Today/Week/Month/All/Custom)

- Visual representation of account growth

- UI Design

- Dark theme optimized for long trading sessions

- Color-coded elements: Green (profit), Red (loss), Blue (neutral)

- Clean interface with card-based layout

- Customizable position and size

- TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Filtering Options

- Symbol Filters: Track specific pairs or all symbols

- Magic Number Filter: Isolate strategies by magic number (0 = show all)

- Time Filters: Today, This Week, This Month, All Time, Custom Range

- Custom Date Picker: Select any start and end date with calendar interface

- Performance Optimization

- Efficient memory management

- Anti-flicker protection for smooth UI updates

- Smart refresh only when new positions close

- No impact on trading execution speed

- Compatibility

- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+)

- Account Types: Hedging and Netting

- Brokers: All MT5 brokers

- Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

- USE CASES

- For Day Traders

- Identify your most profitable trading hours

- Monitor real-time performance throughout the session

- Quick access to today's statistics

- For Swing Traders

- Track weekly and monthly performance trends

- Analyze symbol-specific profitability

- Review historical calendar data

- For Strategy Developers

- Compare multiple strategies using Magic Number filter

- Evaluate Sharpe Ratio and Profit Factor

- Monitor drawdown across different approaches

- For Portfolio Managers

- Multi-symbol performance overview

- Risk-adjusted returns analysis

- Reporting for stakeholders

- HOW TO USE

1. Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart

2. Configuration: Click Settings button to set Magic Number filter

3. Navigation: Use tab buttons to switch between views

4. Filtering: Select time range and symbols to analyze

5. Analysis: Review statistics, charts, and performance feedback

- Quick Tips

- Click hourly grid cells for detailed trade breakdowns

- Use Calendar view to spot your profitable trading days

- Check Arena Stats regularly for performance health checks

- Enable symbol filters to focus on specific pairs

- PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS

The dashboard provides 6 core metrics:

1. Net Profit - Total earnings including swap and commission

2. Total Swap - Cumulative overnight financing

3. Total Commission - Broker fees summary

4. Total Transactions - Wins vs Losses breakdown

5. Profit Factor - Profitability efficiency ratio

6. Win Rate - Success percentage

Plus 3 metrics in Arena Stats:

- Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns)

- Max Drawdown (risk exposure)

- Performance Flags (behavioral analysis)

- PERFORMANCE FEEDBACK SYSTEM

- Automatic Detection of:

- Overtrading: More than 3 trades per day

- Stop-Loss Violations: Trades losing more than 1.3R

- Inconsistent Risk: Risk variation more than 0.6% between trades

- Revenge Trading: Risk doubling after losses

- Low Win Rate: Success ratio below 40%

- Poor R:R: Average risk-reward below 1:1

- Positive Reinforcement for:

- Consistent risk sizing

- Strong stop-loss discipline

- Controlled trade frequency

- High win rate (above 60%)

- Good R:R (above 1:1)

- WHAT THIS TOOL IS NOT

- Not a trading robot - It does not open or close positions

- Not a signal provider - It analyzes YOUR closed trades only

- Not a strategy optimizer - It is a performance reporting tool

- Read-Only: Safe to use, no interference with active trading

- SCREENSHOTS GUIDE

Screenshot 1: Full dashboard overview with all 6 metric cards

Screenshot 2: Calendar View showing monthly performance breakdown

Screenshot 3: Hourly Performance Heatmap with popup details

Screenshot 4: Arena Statistics with Sharpe Ratio, PF, and Drawdown

Screenshot 5: Transaction History with pagination

Screenshot 6: Equity Curve chart visualization

- WHY CHOOSE DASHBOARD

- Multiple analytical views in one tool

- Industry-standard metrics (Sharpe, PF, DD)

- Intuitive interface, no complex setup

- Real-time calculations from account history

- Read-only access, no trading interference

- Minimal resource usage

- Flexible filters for any trading style

- SUPPORT AND UPDATES

- Regular updates with new features

- Developer support via comments and messages

- User feedback integration

- Bug fixes and improvements

- DISCLAIMER

Dashboard is an analytical tool for performance tracking. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This product does not provide trading signals or automated trading functionality.