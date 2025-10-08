Advanced Dashboard Pro

Transform Your Trading Analysis with Real-Time Intelligence

Advanced Dashboard for MT5 - Professional Trading Analytics

Advanced Dashboard is a powerful, professional-grade analytics tool designed for serious MetaTrader 5 traders who demand comprehensive performance insights and data-driven decision making.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-View Analytics Interface

5 Interactive Tabs : Transactions, Chart, Calendar, Hourly Performance & Arena Stats

: Transactions, Chart, Calendar, Hourly Performance & Arena Stats Real-Time Updates : Automatic refresh when positions close

: Automatic refresh when positions close Customizable Filters : Symbol, Magic Number, and Time Range filtering

: Symbol, Magic Number, and Time Range filtering Responsive Design: Adapts to any chart size with maximize/minimize options

Calendar View - Monthly Performance Breakdown

Visual calendar showing daily profit/loss with color-coded cells

Weekly totals with performance percentages

Monthly statistics: Total trades, wins, profit, and ROI%

Navigate through historical months to analyze past performance

Instant comparison of trading activity across days

Hourly Performance Heatmap

7x24 Grid : See exactly which hours and days are most profitable

: See exactly which hours and days are most profitable Toggle Views : Analyze by OPEN time or CLOSE time

: Analyze by OPEN time or CLOSE time Trade Type Filters : View BUY only, SELL only, or combined results

: View BUY only, SELL only, or combined results Detailed Popup : Click any cell for comprehensive breakdown: Total trades, BUY/SELL distribution Win/Loss ratio for each direction Individual P&L for BUY and SELL trades

: Click any cell for comprehensive breakdown: Identify your best trading windows at a glance

Arena Statistics - Advanced Performance Metrics

Inspired by professional trading analytics, includes:

Sharpe Ratio

Measures risk-adjusted returns

Visual scale from 0 to 3+ with interpretation

Color-coded zones: Red (Poor) → Yellow (Good) → Green (Excellent)

Profit Factor

Ratio of gross profit to gross loss

Industry-standard profitability metric

Real-time calculation from all closed positions

Max Drawdown

Peak-to-trough decline tracking

Percentage and absolute value display

Critical risk management indicator

Performance Feedback System

Automated Flags : Detects overtrading, stop-loss violations, inconsistent risk sizing

: Detects overtrading, stop-loss violations, inconsistent risk sizing Positive Reinforcement : Highlights disciplined trading patterns

: Highlights disciplined trading patterns Actionable Insights: Specific recommendations based on your trading data

Transaction History

Detailed list of all closed positions

Sortable columns: Symbol, Type, Volume, Open/Close Time, Net Profit

Pagination for easy navigation through large datasets

Color-coded profit/loss for instant recognition

Includes swap and commission calculations

Equity Curve Visualization

Real-time balance evolution chart

Smooth line rendering with grid overlay

Respects active time filters (Today/Week/Month/All/Custom)

Visual representation of account growth

Professional UI Design

Dark theme optimized for long trading sessions

Color-coded elements: Green (profit), Red (loss), Blue (neutral)

Clean, modern interface with card-based layout

Customizable position and size

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Filtering Options

Symbol Filters : Track specific pairs or all symbols

: Track specific pairs or all symbols Magic Number Filter : Isolate strategies by magic number (0 = show all)

: Isolate strategies by magic number (0 = show all) Time Filters : Today, This Week, This Month, All Time, Custom Range

: Today, This Week, This Month, All Time, Custom Range Custom Date Picker: Select any start and end date with calendar interface

Performance Optimization

Efficient memory management

Anti-flicker protection for smooth UI updates

Smart refresh only when new positions close

No impact on trading execution speed

Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+)

: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+) Account Types : Hedging and Netting

: Hedging and Netting Brokers : All MT5 brokers

: All MT5 brokers Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

USE CASES

For Day Traders

Identify your most profitable trading hours

Monitor real-time performance throughout the session

Quick access to today's statistics

For Swing Traders

Track weekly and monthly performance trends

Analyze symbol-specific profitability

Review historical calendar data

For Strategy Developers

Compare multiple strategies using Magic Number filter

Evaluate Sharpe Ratio and Profit Factor

Monitor drawdown across different approaches

For Portfolio Managers

Multi-symbol performance overview

Risk-adjusted returns analysis

Comprehensive reporting for stakeholders

HOW TO USE

Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart Configuration: Click "Settings" button to set Magic Number filter Navigation: Use tab buttons to switch between views Filtering: Select time range and symbols to analyze Analysis: Review statistics, charts, and performance feedback

Quick Tips

Click hourly grid cells for detailed trade breakdowns

Use Calendar view to spot your best trading days

Check Arena Stats regularly for performance health checks

Enable symbol filters to focus on your best-performing pairs

PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS

The dashboard provides 6 core metrics:

Net Profit - Total earnings including swap and commission Total Swap - Cumulative overnight financing Total Commission - Broker fees summary Total Transactions - Wins vs Losses breakdown Profit Factor - Profitability efficiency ratio Win Rate - Success percentage

Plus 3 advanced metrics in Arena Stats:

Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns)

Max Drawdown (risk exposure)

Performance Flags (behavioral analysis)

PERFORMANCE FEEDBACK SYSTEM

Automatic Detection of:

Overtrading : More than 3 trades per day

: More than 3 trades per day Stop-Loss Violations : Trades losing >1.3R

: Trades losing >1.3R Inconsistent Risk : Risk variation >0.6% between trades

: Risk variation >0.6% between trades Revenge Trading : Risk doubling after losses

: Risk doubling after losses Low Win Rate : Success ratio <40%

: Success ratio <40% Poor R:R: Average risk-reward <1:1

Positive Reinforcement for:

Consistent risk sizing

Strong stop-loss discipline

Controlled trade frequency

High win rate (>60%)

Excellent R:R (>1:1)

WHAT THIS TOOL IS NOT

Not a trading robot - It does not open or close positions

- It does not open or close positions Not a signal provider - It analyzes YOUR closed trades only

- It analyzes YOUR closed trades only Not a strategy optimizer - It's a performance reporting tool

- It's a performance reporting tool Read-Only: Safe to use, no interference with active trading

SCREENSHOTS GUIDE

Screenshot 1: Full dashboard overview with all 6 metric cards

Screenshot 2: Calendar View showing monthly performance breakdown

Screenshot 3: Hourly Performance Heatmap with popup details

Screenshot 4: Arena Statistics with Sharpe Ratio, PF, and Drawdown

Screenshot 5: Transaction History with pagination

Screenshot 6: Equity Curve chart visualization

WHY CHOOSE ADVANCED DASHBOARD?

Comprehensive : 5 analytical views in one tool

: 5 analytical views in one tool Professional : Industry-standard metrics (Sharpe, PF, DD)

: Industry-standard metrics (Sharpe, PF, DD) User-Friendly : Intuitive interface, no complex setup

: Intuitive interface, no complex setup Accurate : Real-time calculations from account history

: Real-time calculations from account history Safe : Read-only access, no trading interference

: Read-only access, no trading interference Lightweight : Minimal resource usage

: Minimal resource usage Customizable: Flexible filters for any trading style

SUPPORT & UPDATES

Regular updates with new features

Responsive developer support

User feedback integration

Bug fixes and improvements

DISCLAIMER

Advanced Dashboard is an analytical tool for performance tracking. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This product does not provide trading signals or automated trading functionality.

KEYWORDS

MT5 Dashboard, Trading Analytics, Performance Tracker, Sharpe Ratio, Profit Factor, Drawdown Analysis, Calendar View, Hourly Performance, Trading Statistics, Account Monitor, Equity Curve, Risk Management, Trading Journal, Performance Metrics, Professional Analytics



