Trader Prop firm Pro

Trader Propfirm Pro - Expert Advisor for Professional Traders

The Trader Propfirm Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for prop firm traders, compatible with both demo and funded accounts. This system uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to optimize chart analysis, identify monthly trends, and make accurate entries on lower time frame charts.

Using a neural network-based system, the EA tracks the larger monthly trend and then applies chart analysis on the smaller time frame to find the best entry points. It also optimizes entries through support and resistance levels, adjusting to potential price corrections with a highly fine-tuned grid, recovering lost orders, and maximizing profits.

The Trader Propfirm Pro includes an internal protection system that prevents trades during periods of high volatility, as well as spread filters and time filters to optimize performance. It also offers a feature for setting daily targets and includes a strict risk management system to minimize the risk of large drawdowns, keeping losses under control.

Full control over risk and daily drawdown: the EA includes an additional stop filter, based on daily drawdown, ensuring risk limits are not exceeded and providing the trader a chance to recover their account.

With automatically adjustable external indicators powered by the neural system, Trader Propfirm Pro avoids repetitive loss patterns, offering a simple and practical experience for the trader. Simply activate the neural network, and the Expert Advisor will do all the optimization automatically.

The Trader Propfirm Pro offers two operation modes:

Mode 1: Optimizes a specific strategy. Mode 2: Uses the optimization of two simultaneous strategies. Additionally, there are three types of take profit:

Take Profit by money. Total Take Profit, summing all orders. Take Profit with profit cuts, avoiding excessive orders on the grid. The grid uses a smart system that calculates precise support and resistance points, avoiding excessive floating orders and ensuring fast and secure closures.

With the Trader Propfirm Pro, you get an intelligent, practical, and fully optimized Expert Advisor to maximize your results on prop firms.





Group for Proprietary Trading Desk Traders: Get Your Free License for EA Trader Propfirm Pró!

If you're a trader looking for new opportunities in proprietary trading desks, we have great news for you! You can now get a free sample of EA Trader Propfirm Pró, a powerful tool that can be used on both demo and live accounts.

By joining our exclusive group for proprietary desk traders, you can download the demo version of EA Trader Propfirm Pró and request your free license, valid for 30 days. This is a unique opportunity to test all the features of the EA and optimize your trades, with no commitment and at no cost.

To claim your free license and start taking advantage of this opportunity, just join our group through the link below, where you can interact with other traders, ask questions, and benefit from valuable tips to improve your performance in proprietary trading desks.

Join the group now and enjoy your free 1-month license:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trader-prop-groupfirmpro

Don’t miss this chance to enhance your market results with EA Trader Propfirm Pró. We’re waiting for you!