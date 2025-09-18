Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI

(EN) Description — Permafrost Sentinel — Cryostasis AI-Lite (MT4)

Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper with an ice-core mindset: it freezes market noise, keeps discipline cold and hard, and releases trades only when conditions meet its “freeze point”. It auto-shifts between Trend / Squeeze / Mean-Revert, executes Market-safe (enter with SL/TP = 0, then apply exact USD SL/TP only when Stop/Freeze constraints are valid), scales risk by signal quality, offers a single-switch ATR trailing, profit-only pyramiding, and an IceShield that pauses trading on daily-loss or thermal-shock (ATR-bps) spikes.

Operating mechanics (ice-crafted)

  • Three engines:
    Trend (Supertrend + Donchian + EMA/ATR slope + MACD), Squeeze (Bollinger BandWidth percentile), Mean-Revert (mid-band + RSI).

  • Health gate: minimum ADX, safe BBW window, bounded ATR in bps, plus hourly seasonality; ATR-bps spikes trigger Cryostasis to protect discipline.

  • Broker-friendly execution:
    Anti-131 (lot-step normalization + pre-send margin check), Anti-130/133/136 (modify stops only when valid), USD SL/TP with ATR fallback, instant ATR trailing switch.

  • Position intent: Pyramiding only in profit, ATR-spaced, with reduced add-on risk vs the base.

Why traders choose it

  • Market-ready stability with Stop/Freeze-validated SL/TP.

  • True regime awareness across Forex / XAU / Crypto.

  • Risk that tracks the edge: higher signal → larger risk slice; weaker edge → automatic contraction.

  • Lean footprint on M15, easy portfolio scaling, no Martingale/Grid/Hedge.

Quick start

TF: M15 · Env: ECN/raw spreads, VPS < 50 ms · Symbols: Majors, XAUUSD, liquid crypto · Risk: ~1%/trade; disable trailing for fixed USD TP/SL.


