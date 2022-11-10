Minute and Hour Charts

The index by 5 minutes the line graph is very close to the map to get the effect and time

Using the method of the index:

1, 5 minutes K-line set into a line chart2, change the color of the white line chart

3, set the background color and the grid

Yellow for the average                                                                  .                             

Red is the zero axis (that is, yesterday's closing price)                                                                                                              .

 

English version   

      Forex Hedge EA                  standard edition

      Forex Hedge Pro EA            Advanced version

Chinese version  

      Forex Hedge EA cn              standard edition 

      Forex Hedge Pro EA cn        Advanced version

 

 QQ：437180359     e-mail：hl3012@139.com 

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Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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The basic information of the market
Han Lin
Indicators
The basic information of the market The current variety Spread Basis-point Value Empty single overnight interest More than a single overnight interest bond Time to market   English version          Forex Hedge EA                   standard edition       Forex Hedge Pro EA              Advanced version Chinese version         Forex Hedge EA cn               standard edition        Forex Hedge Pro EA cn         Advanced version    QQ：437180359     e-mail：hl3012@139.com   
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