Gold Wallet

Gold EA – Optimized Expert Advisor for Consistent Growth

Gold EA is a highly optimized trading robot designed to deliver reliable performance, even on small accounts starting at $500. With four flexible modes of operation, it caters to varying risk preferences and trading goals.


Check out the screenshots below for performance results. Even in High Risk Mode, the max DD was only about $250 while making nearly $1,500 in a year!  Tick quality 99.90%


Still unsure? No worries—try the demo first. If you like it, do purchase to support us 🙏 and don’t forget to drop a nice 5-star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.


⚜️  Remember price will increase after 2 purchases.

 ✅  Run on XAUUSD M15 chart

 ✅  No more complicated settings, just select mode of risk and run.. Thats it.


Key Features:

  ▶️  Four modes: Low Risk, Normal, High Risk, and Wealth Mode

  ▶️  Proven performance with max drawdown around $250 in High Risk Mode and annual returns up to $1,500 on a $500 account

  ▶️  Uses 99.90% tick-quality data for accurate backtesting

  ▶️  Wealth Mode delivers steady ~40% annual growth with minimal drawdown ($30–40)

  ▶️  Recommended minimum balance: $500 (preferably $1,000)

  ▶️  Lot size: 0.01 for $500 accounts

Affordable pricing for wide accessibility

Dedicated support and assistance after purchase

Start trading confidently with Gold EA and unlock steady growth potential tailored to your risk appetite.
