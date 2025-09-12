Gold Wallet

5
Gold Wallet EA ist ein Expert Advisor für XAUUSD M15 und unterstützt Konten ab 500 USD. Es gibt vier wählbare Modi: Niedriges Risiko, Normal, Hohes Risiko und Vermögensmodus. Alle Risikoeinstellungen sind über Parameter zugänglich, der Handel startet nach Moduswahl automatisch.

Leistungsinformationen:
- Backtest vom 1. Januar bis 30. September 2025 mit 99,90 % Tick-Qualität.
- Maximaler Drawdown im Hochrisikomodus ca. 250 USD.
- Jährliche Testerträge ca. 1500 USD bei 500 USD Konto.
- Vermögensmodus zeigt geringe Drawdowns.
- Empfohlenes Mindestguthaben: 500 USD, Lotgröße: 0,01.

Merkmale:
- Vier Modi für flexibles Risikomanagement.
- Automatischer Handel auf XAUUSD M15, einfache Einrichtung.


Bewertungen 1
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Antwort auf eine Rezension