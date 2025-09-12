Gold Wallet

5
Gold Wallet EA es un Asesor Experto diseñado para XAUUSD en M15, compatible con cuentas a partir de $500. El programa ofrece cuatro modos seleccionables: Bajo Riesgo, Normal, Alto Riesgo y Modo Riqueza. Todos los ajustes de riesgo están disponibles en los parámetros de entrada, y el trading comienza automáticamente después de seleccionar el modo.

Información de Rendimiento

Las pruebas retrospectivas se realizaron desde el 1 de enero de 2025 hasta el 30 de septiembre de 2025, utilizando datos con una calidad de ticks del 99,90%.

La configuración de Alto Riesgo tuvo un drawdown máximo histórico de aproximadamente $250 y una ganancia anual en las pruebas de casi $1,500 para un saldo inicial de $500. Nota: Los datos de backtest son solo de referencia y no garantizan resultados futuros. Todo trading implica riesgo.

El Modo Riqueza está diseñado para lograr un crecimiento anual moderado y mostró un drawdown mínimo en pruebas históricas.

El saldo mínimo recomendado es de $500, con un tamaño de lote inicial sugerido de 0.01.

Características

- Cuatro modos de operación para una gestión de riesgo flexible.
- Trading automatizado con configuración sencilla: selecciona el modo preferido y actívalo en XAUUSD M15.
Comentarios 1
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Productos recomendados
Otros productos de este autor
Filtro:
laxminarayan_09
24
Nikhil T K
717
Respuesta del desarrollador Nikhil T K 2025.10.28 17:27
Thank you for your support sir. Feel free to contact us any time.
Respuesta al comentario