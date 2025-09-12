Gold Wallet

Gold Wallet EA é um consultor especializado para XAUUSD M15 que suporta contas a partir de $500. Oferece quatro modos selecionáveis: Baixo Risco, Normal, Alto Risco e Modo Riqueza. Configurações de risco acessíveis via parâmetros, iniciando negociação após seleção.

Informações de desempenho:
- Testes de 1º janeiro a 30 de setembro de 2025, com qualidade de tick de 99.90%.
- Máximo drawdown em modo alto risco cerca de $250.
- Lucro anual em testes perto de $1.500 para conta de $500.
- Modo Riqueza teve mínimos drawdowns.
- Saldo mínimo recomendado: $500, lote sugerido: 0,01.

Características:
- Quatro modos para gerenciamento de risco flexível.
- Negociação automatizada simples em XAUUSD M15.


laxminarayan_09
2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Quantum Arrow
Nikhil T K
Indicadores
Quantum Arrow is a powerful Non-Repainting indicator specifically designed for the XAUUSD M15 timeframe, though it works effectively on any symbol and any timeframe. The indicator includes many useful features such as alerts, popups, and push notifications, offering flexibility for traders to adjust its values according to their preferences. Its price is highly affordable compared to the value and quality of the signals it provides. For any questions or support, please feel free to contact. Than
Fibonacci Sessions
Nikhil T K
Indicadores
O Indicador Fibonacci Sessions é uma poderosa ferramenta de trading projetada para scalping de precisão e estratégias intradiárias.  Ele traça automaticamente os principais níveis de Fibonacci para as sessões de Nova Iorque, Londres e Ásia, oferecendo aos traders uma visão clara da dinâmica do preço durante as principais sessões de mercado.  Zonas exclusivas de "Ouro" são destacadas em cada sessão, onde o preço reage com mais frequência.  Isso cria zonas altamente confiáveis para reversões, romp
FREE
Fibonacci Sessions MT5
Nikhil T K
Indicadores
O Indicador Fibonacci Sessions é uma poderosa ferramenta de trading projetada para scalping de precisão e estratégias intradiárias.  Ele traça automaticamente os principais níveis de Fibonacci para as sessões de Nova Iorque, Londres e Ásia, oferecendo aos traders uma visão clara da dinâmica do preço durante as principais sessões de mercado.  Zonas exclusivas de "Ouro" são destacadas em cada sessão, onde o preço reage com mais frequência.  Isso cria zonas altamente confiáveis para reversões, romp
FREE
Gold Wallet MT5
Nikhil T K
Experts
Gold Wallet EA é um consultor especializado para XAUUSD M15 que suporta contas a partir de $500. Oferece quatro modos selecionáveis: Baixo Risco, Normal, Alto Risco e Modo Riqueza. Configurações de risco acessíveis via parâmetros, iniciando negociação após seleção. Informações de desempenho: - Testes de 1º janeiro a 30 de setembro de 2025, com qualidade de tick de 99.90%. - Máximo drawdown em modo alto risco cerca de $250. - Lucro anual em testes perto de $1.500 para conta de $500. - Modo Riqu
laxminarayan_09
2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Nikhil T K
618
2025.10.28 17:27
Thank you for your support sir. Feel free to contact us any time.
