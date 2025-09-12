Gold Wallet

5

Gold Wallet EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD M15 设计的智能交易顾问，支持500美元及以上的账户。该程序提供四种可选模式：低风险、正常、高风险和财富模式。所有风险设置都可通过输入参数访问，选择模式后交易会自动开始。


性能信息：

- 回测时间: 2025年1月1日至9月30日，采用99.90%高质量tick数据。

- 高风险模式最大回撤约250美元。

- 年度测试收益近1500美元，基于500美元账户。

- 财富模式展示极小回撤。

- 建议最低余额500美元，建议手数0.01。


特点：

- 四种操作模式，灵活风险管理。

- 自动交易，简易设置，适用于XAUUSD M15。


Happy Tradings to all. Feel free to contact us



评分 1
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

推荐产品
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
专家
介绍 VUK 的 Two Hearts Zone Trading EA（最好在突破、供需区、反转等情况下应用）——这是区域交易爱好者的终极工具。这个强大的交易机器人旨在通过提供自动化支持来增强您的交易体验，帮助您使用区域交易策略。 借助Two Hearts Zone Trading EA，交易者可以轻松地进行精准高效的区域交易。无论您是经验丰富的交易者还是初学者，这款专家顾问（EA）都提供了一种无缝的方法来管理您的区域交易活动。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EA通过允许交易者在他们希望的水平和方向上开始形成区域来赋予交易者权力。这种可定制的功能使交易者对其交易策略拥有更大的控制权，从而实现更加个性化和有效的交易体验。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EA的一个突出特点是其创新的自动模式功能。一旦交易关闭，EA会重新开启新的交易，让您获利。这种自动化方法确保持续的交易活动，最大限度地提高您的利润潜力，同时最大限度地减少停机时间。 此外，Two Hearts Zone Trading EA在传播意识方面表现出色，形成了一个完美的交易环境。其传播意识设计确
GAlpha
Evgenii Tarkov
专家
A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
专家
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bar Scalper A S A
Ali Azaz Maqsood
专家
It is calculated based on the candle and it gives amazing results. ROI is minimum 80% and risk is 20% it gives minimum 100% returns for the minimum investment. It is starts with $100 and it gives amazing results on Forex. This EA can build based on the most powerful technology and the calculations it is giving massive profits to our customers. Please check some attached screenshot for your reference. It'll work on all timeframe like 1M, 5M,15M etc. For the settings for giving such a great profi
AiM EA MT4
Indra Maulana
专家
100% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expe
XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
专家
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SWmax EA  - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SDmax EA   - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間
Mighty Gold Hunter
Jawad Zafar
专家
Mighty Gold Hunter   is the advanced   grid and system   which utilizes smart entry/exits with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a   long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based appr
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
专家
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
专家
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
专家
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
专家
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
BTC Sunrise MT4
So-ta O-tsuka
专家
MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117278 BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin. The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD. Slight optimization of input paramete
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
专家
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Mr Banker
Sindhu Bairavim
4.39 (18)
专家
Live Signal - Gopher I Strategy Mr Banker Expert Advisor has live track records / history with low drawdown. EA uses Gopher I  strategy and will open pending orders every day around New York session.  EA works based on advanced price movement and support resistance strategies.  Only 4 Copies Left At $180 Price will keep increasing for this strategy. Description Mr Banker EA is a p ure strategy based  automatic trading robot specially designed and developed to trade USDJPY pair using MT4 Techno
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
专家
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Athome
Gerardo Pedrizco
专家
Funcionamiento: Athome funciona de la siguiente manera: En el momento en que usted ponga a funcionar el expert , éste colocara ordenes pendientes de compra (BuyLimit) hacia abajo del precio, y ordenes pendientes de venta (SellLimit) hacia arriba del precio.  usted podra modificar las variables de Athome en los parametros de entrada. Recomendamos los siguientes parámetros para un funcionamiento eficaz: lot = 0.01 StopLoss = 3500 TakeProfit = 850 Distance = 50 OperationsAmount = 75 EarningPercent
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
专家
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
专家
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
专家
Scalp Unscalp 是一个短期双向剥头皮系统，旨在通过高度精准的进场快速获取利润。 Scalp Unscalp 实时信号即将推出！当前价格将会上涨。限时价格 99 美元 无网格，无马丁策略。每笔交易独立进行 提供固定止损，搭配虚拟动态追踪止损系统 交互式交易面板和精确的手数设置 推荐设置 图表：EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCHF，AUDUSD 时间框架：H1 输入参数 手数计算方式 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定的交易手数 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币对应 0.01 手 最大点差 - 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动检测 GMT - 自动计算你所在经纪商的 GMT 偏移 禁用周末持仓 - 启用或禁用 自定义止损 - 输入止损数值 魔术数字 - 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 - 订单备注
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
专家
DCA CYCLEMAX 介绍 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概述 DCA CYCLEMAX 是一个功能强大且专为在市场上显示出强烈单向趋势的资产而优化的半自动网格交易程序 (EA)。 它特别适用于黄金（GOLD）、纳斯达克100（NS100）和加密货币等具有高波动性且稳步呈现单向趋势的资产。 利用 DCA（定投）策略，该系统在管理损失风险的同时，逐步对资产进行管理。 该 EA 策略性地设计了进入区间，在趋势持续时通过网格方式打开多个头寸，并包括手动入场和手动止盈功能，当达到预定目标时自动平仓。 在横盘时，DCA CycleMax EA 可以与反向操作的 DCA CycleMax Hedge EA 搭配使用，以实现更有效的应用。 DCA CYCLEMAX 提升了网格交易系统，具有特定的入场次数、自定义头寸大小设置以及通过对短期头寸的对冲功能，从而增强
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
专家
The Golden Way 是一款应用于 MT4 平台的自动交易软件，The Golden way采用一套全面的混合策略，通过多种策略协同运作，能准确捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）市场中的做多与做空机会，帮助您在不同市场行情下及时把握交易时机，依托成熟的交易逻辑，帮助您在黄金市场中进行专业、高效的交易操作。 设置信息:      货币对:  XAUUSD       时间范围:  M5周期      入金：建议500USD以上      杠杆：1：100 至 1：1000      账户：任何高性能，低点差的账户 如何准确的回测？       请选择最低500的存款，选择M5周期，自定义日期，选择每个报价，选择一个在范围内适合您的杠杆，点击开始测试。 如何使用？       购买产品后，请及时在MQL5论坛上联系，我们会帮助您进行设置 根据设置将ea添加至图表中，开始自动交易，就这么简单 (推荐使用vps降低延迟并进行24小时交易） 特点：      The Golden Way采用一套先进且高效的混合策略，通过整合多种子策略以灵活应对不同市场行情。The Golden Way相较于
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
专家
Ziwox fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader 是一款交易助手，可帮助金融市场交易者根据 EA 信息数据做出明智的决策。该 EA 使用在线资源来获取所有必要信息，例如货币的基本面偏差、实时零售交易者对货币对的情绪比率、银行和机构预测、COT 报告数据以及复杂 EA 面板中的其他数据。简而言之，它是一个集成的外汇数据源和信息，可帮助手动交易者做出更好的决策。 除此之外，这是一个完整的基本机器人交易，它使用这些数据根据货币基本偏差和技术数据自动交易对 EA 组件： 阅读 EA 组件，然后阅读以下内容 您交易所需的所有必要信息都在这里收集为一组集成到数据面板中的外汇数据流组件。 每个组件单独充当交易辅助指标或解释性市场报告，以帮助交易者做出决策。 这些组件提供了一个前景，但所有组件的协同作用形成了一个集成的决策辅助系统输出，帮助交易者通过买入、卖出或等待决策来改善交易结果。机构、对冲基金和银行持有大量的市场流动性，它们可以驱动市场并建立趋势。他们是市场流动性最常见的持有者，并且了解散户交易者的头寸和流动性地图。 使用所有这些组件并保持智能货
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
专家
HFT Prop Firm EA 也被称为 Green Man，因为其独特的标志，是专为克服允许高频交易 (HFT) 策略的专有交易公司 (prop firms) 的挑战或评估而设计的专家顾问 (EA)。 限时优惠：购买 HFT Prop Firm EA 免费赠送价值 $198 的工具 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 通过 HFT 挑战表现监控（起价 $200）： 1) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 66603384 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo06 密码：Greenman 2) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 21718043 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo02 密码：Greenman 结果 1： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4333.gif 结果 2： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4648.gif 超过 600 条五星好
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
专家
SNeox AI 是一款自动化多货币交易机器人，用于在外汇市场进行稳定的长期交易。 该投资顾问采用成熟的算法分析市场价格和波动性，专注于在可控风险下进行谨慎交易。 注意！ 新年促销：前 15 名顾客 - 99 美元 接下来 15 件 - 159 美元 最终价格：229 美元 赶紧抓住这个机会！ MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 交易工具： EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF 该机器人能够同时处理多个货币对，从而实现交易操作的多元化。 运作原理： 缺乏鞅 缺乏平均值 缺乏锁定 缺乏订单网格 所有交易均基于专有算法进行，该算法分析当前市场状况，而不使用激进的资金管理方法。 顾问功能： 准确的价格和市场波动性分析 针对高订单执行速度进行了优化 专注于最大限度地减少回撤 设置简便，无需持续监控 适用于“设置好就不用管”的形式 推荐用于： 长期自动化交易 可在真实账户和模拟账户上使用 负责执行市场交易的账户
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
专家
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
专家
Gold Zenith — 黄金（XAUUSD）高级智能交易系统 Gold Zenith — 黄金（XAUUSD）高级智能交易系统 Gold Zenith 是面向 XAUUSD（黄金）的强大且自律的算法交易系统。 它 不 使用高风险手法（如网格、马丁等），并且每一笔交易都由 止损 保护。 逻辑：识别 趋势行情 并交易 回撤 ，每个信号只开 一 单。 无需复杂设置——默认参数已为实盘优化：将 EA 拖到图表即可开始交易。 为什么更可靠 安全结构： 无网格、无加倍、无摊平——仅按纪律性入场并设置 SL。 入场纪律： 一信号 → 一持仓。 聚焦 XAUUSD： 逻辑针对黄金在 M5 周期的波动特性精调。 少见优势（黄金）： 固定 TP:SL = 1:1 。 一次 TP 盈利可覆盖一次 SL 亏损，便于控制回撤与规划收益。 限量价格 当前价格仅限 5 份 。之后价格 将上调 。 立即以优惠价格入手 Gold Zenith 。 Live signal 运行环境与用法 交易品种： XAUUSD 周期： M5 账户类型： ECN / RAW / RAZOR（非强制，但点差越低越好） 运行时间： 全天
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
作者的更多信息
No Loss EA MT5
Nikhil T K
专家
No Loss EA 用于 XAUUSD (M5) 该智能交易顾问在M5时间框架上交易XAUUSD，使用对冲策略结合横盘市场过滤器。   它针对美分账户进行了优化，旨在帮助管理回撤并保护账户资金。   主要特点   • 经过优化的默认设置，可直接投入使用   • 最适合美分账户，建议最低余额为30,000美分（约300美元）   • 实现了篮子利润系统，以整体方式管理持仓，提高一致性   • 可用最大手数限制，以在横盘行情中控制风险   风险提示   该EA使用对冲技术，需要保持足够的账户余额。建议保留盈余资金，并定期提取利润，以确保收益并维持长期稳定性。   性能验证   受监控的真实账户交易结果可供透明度和分析使用。   支持   如有关于设置或使用的问题，请在产品页面的评论区留言。   更新: 新增最大手数限制选项，帮助避免在横盘市场中发生账户爆仓。
Quantum Arrow
Nikhil T K
指标
Quantum Arrow is a powerful Non-Repainting indicator specifically designed for the XAUUSD M15 timeframe, though it works effectively on any symbol and any timeframe. The indicator includes many useful features such as alerts, popups, and push notifications, offering flexibility for traders to adjust its values according to their preferences. Its price is highly affordable compared to the value and quality of the signals it provides. For any questions or support, please feel free to contact. Than
No Loss EA Capture Fx
Nikhil T K
专家
No Loss EA 用于 XAUUSD (M5) 该智能交易顾问在M5时间框架上交易XAUUSD，使用对冲策略结合横盘市场过滤器。   它针对美分账户进行了优化，旨在帮助管理回撤并保护账户资金。   主要特点   • 经过优化的默认设置，可直接投入使用   • 最适合美分账户，建议最低余额为30,000美分（约300美元）   • 实现了篮子利润系统，以整体方式管理持仓，提高一致性   • 可用最大手数限制，以在横盘行情中控制风险   风险提示   该EA使用对冲技术，需要保持足够的账户余额。建议保留盈余资金，并定期提取利润，以确保收益并维持长期稳定性。   性能验证   受监控的真实账户交易结果可供透明度和分析使用。   支持   如有关于设置或使用的问题，请在产品页面的评论区留言。   更新: 新增最大手数限制选项，帮助避免在横盘市场中发生账户爆仓。
Fibonacci Sessions
Nikhil T K
指标
Fibonacci Sessions 指标是一款强大的交易工具，专为精准剥头皮和日内策略而设计。它会自动绘制纽约、伦敦和亚洲交易时段的关键斐波那契水平，为交易者提供主要市场时段的价格动态清晰视图。每个交易时段都会突出显示独特的“黄金区域”，这是价格最常反应的地方。这为反转、突破和趋势延续交易创造了高度可靠的区域。该指标直观展示了价格如何经常从一个黄金区域移动到另一个黄金区域，帮助交易者捕捉持续性的机会。该指标针对 XAUUSD 的 M5 时间框架进行了优化，同时在其他外汇货币对和全球指数上也表现出色。无论您交易的是黄金、外汇还是指数，这个基于交易时段的斐波那契指标都会为您提供额外优势，帮助识别高概率交易区域。主要功能：自动绘制亚洲、伦敦和纽约时段斐波那契水平；清晰显示每个时段的黄金区域；识别价格从一个黄金区域到另一个黄金区域的重复走势；优化用于 XAUUSD M5 时间框架；适用于外汇和全球指数；适合剥头皮交易者和日内交易者。 红线：极限盈利目标位   黄线：黄金区域（高概率反应区）   其他彩色线条：基于交易时段的斐波那契水平  
Fibonacci Sessions MT5
Nikhil T K
指标
Fibonacci Sessions 指标是一款强大的交易工具，专为精准剥头皮和日内策略而设计。它会自动绘制纽约、伦敦和亚洲交易时段的关键斐波那契水平，为交易者提供主要市场时段的价格动态清晰视图。每个交易时段都会突出显示独特的“黄金区域”，这是价格最常反应的地方。这为反转、突破和趋势延续交易创造了高度可靠的区域。该指标直观展示了价格如何经常从一个黄金区域移动到另一个黄金区域，帮助交易者捕捉持续性的机会。该指标针对 XAUUSD 的 M5 时间框架进行了优化，同时在其他外汇货币对和全球指数上也表现出色。无论您交易的是黄金、外汇还是指数，这个基于交易时段的斐波那契指标都会为您提供额外优势，帮助识别高概率交易区域。主要功能：自动绘制亚洲、伦敦和纽约时段斐波那契水平；清晰显示每个时段的黄金区域；识别价格从一个黄金区域到另一个黄金区域的重复走势；优化用于 XAUUSD M5 时间框架；适用于外汇和全球指数；适合剥头皮交易者和日内交易者。 红线：极限盈利目标位   黄线：黄金区域（高概率反应区）   其他彩色线条：基于交易时段的斐波那契水平  
Gold Wallet MT5
Nikhil T K
专家
Gold Wallet EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD M15 设计的智能交易顾问，支持500美元及以上的账户。该程序提供四种可选模式：低风险、正常、高风险和财富模式。所有风险设置都可通过输入参数访问，选择模式后交易会自动开始。 性能信息： - 回测时间: 2025年1月1日至9月30日，采用99.90%高质量tick数据。 - 高风险模式最大回撤约250美元。 - 年度测试收益近1500美元，基于500美元账户。 - 财富模式展示极小回撤。 - 建议最低余额500美元，建议手数0.01。 特点： - 四种操作模式，灵活风险管理。 - 自动交易，简易设置，适用于XAUUSD M15。 Happy Tradings to all. Feel free to contact us
筛选:
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Nikhil T K
717
来自开发人员的回复 Nikhil T K 2025.10.28 17:27
Thank you for your support sir. Feel free to contact us any time.
回复评论