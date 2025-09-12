Gold Wallet
- 专家
- Nikhil T K
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 15 十月 2025
- 激活: 5
Gold Wallet EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD M15 设计的智能交易顾问，支持500美元及以上的账户。该程序提供四种可选模式：低风险、正常、高风险和财富模式。所有风险设置都可通过输入参数访问，选择模式后交易会自动开始。
性能信息：
- 回测时间: 2025年1月1日至9月30日，采用99.90%高质量tick数据。
- 高风险模式最大回撤约250美元。
- 年度测试收益近1500美元，基于500美元账户。
- 财富模式展示极小回撤。
- 建议最低余额500美元，建议手数0.01。
特点：
- 四种操作模式，灵活风险管理。
- 自动交易，简易设置，适用于XAUUSD M15。
Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product