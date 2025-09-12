Gold Wallet
- Nikhil T K
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 15 10월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Gold Wallet EA는 XAUUSD M15용으로 설계된 전문가 고문이며, 500달러 이상의 계좌를 지원합니다. 네 가지 선택 가능한 모드가 있습니다: 저위험, 보통, 고위험, 부(富) 모드. 모든 위험 설정은 입력 매개변수를 통해 접근 가능하며, 모드 선택 후 자동으로 거래가 시작됩니다.
Live performance
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354460
성능 정보:
- 2025년 1월 1일부터 9월 30일까지 티크 품질 99.90%로 백테스트 수행.
- 고위험 모드에서 최대 역사적 드로우다운 약 250달러.
- 500달러 계정 기준 연간 테스트 수익 약 1500달러.
- 부 모드는 최소 드로우다운을 보임.
- 권장 최소 잔액: 500달러, 권장 로트 크기: 0.01.
특징:
- 유연한 위험 관리용 네 가지 운영 모드.
- XAUUSD M15에서 간단한 설정으로 자동 거래.
Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product