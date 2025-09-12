Gold Wallet
- エキスパート
- Nikhil T K
- バージョン: 2.0
- アップデート済み: 15 10月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Gold Wallet EAはXAUUSD M15用のエキスパートアドバイザーで、500ドル以上の口座に対応しています。低リスク、ノーマル、ハイリスク、ウェルスモードの4つの選択可能なモードがあります。リスク設定は入力パラメータから設定可能で、選択後に自動取引を開始します。
パフォーマンス情報：
- 2025年1月1日から9月30日までのバックテスト結果、99.90％のティック品質使用。
- ハイリスクモードの最大ドローダウン約250ドル。
- 500ドル口座で年間テスト利益約1500ドル。
- ウェルスモードは最小限のドローダウン。
- 推奨最低残高500ドル、推奨ロットサイズ0.01。
特徴：
- 4つのリスク管理モード。
- XAUUSD M15での簡単設定による自動取引。
Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product