Gold Wallet EAはXAUUSD M15用のエキスパートアドバイザーで、500ドル以上の口座に対応しています。低リスク、ノーマル、ハイリスク、ウェルスモードの4つの選択可能なモードがあります。リスク設定は入力パラメータから設定可能で、選択後に自動取引を開始します。


パフォーマンス情報：

- 2025年1月1日から9月30日までのバックテスト結果、99.90％のティック品質使用。

- ハイリスクモードの最大ドローダウン約250ドル。

- 500ドル口座で年間テスト利益約1500ドル。

- ウェルスモードは最小限のドローダウン。

- 推奨最低残高500ドル、推奨ロットサイズ0.01。


特徴：

- 4つのリスク管理モード。

- XAUUSD M15での簡単設定による自動取引。



レビュー 1
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
エキスパート
Scalp Unscalpは、非常に正確なエントリーから素早く利益を得ることを目的とした短期の双方向スキャルピングシステムです。 Scalp Unscalpのライブシグナルが近日公開！現在の価格は今後値上げ予定。期間限定価格 99 USD グリッドなし、マーチンゲールなし。すべての取引は個別にエントリー 固定ストップロス利用可能、仮想の動的トレーリングストップシステム付き インタラクティブな取引パネルと正確なロットサイズ設定 推奨設定 チャート：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD 時間足：H1 入力項目 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この金額の口座通貨あたり0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開くために許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動計算 週末保有の無効化 - 有効または無効 カスタムストップロス - ストップロスの入力 マジックナンバー - 各注文に対するマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
エキスパート
SNeox AI は、外国為替市場で安定した長期取引を実現する自動化された複数通貨取引ロボットです。 アドバイザーは、市場価格とボラティリティを分析するための実証済みのアルゴリズムを使用して開発されており、リスクを管理しながら慎重な取引を行うことに重点を置いています。 注目！ 新年のプロモーション：最初の15回のご購入で99ドル 次の15 - $159 最終価格: 229ドル 急いでこのオファーをご利用ください! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 取引商品: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF ロボットは複数の通貨ペアを同時に処理できるため、取引操作の多様化が実現します。 動作原理: マーチンゲールの欠如 平均化の欠如 ロックの欠如 注文グリッドの欠如 すべての取引は、積極的な資本管理方法を使用せずに現在の市場状況を分析する独自のアルゴリズムに基づいて開始されます。 アドバイザーの機能: 正確な価格と市場の変動分析 高速注文実行に最適化 ドロ
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Fibonacci Sessions
Nikhil T K
インディケータ
Fibonacci Sessions インジケーターは、精密なスキャルピングと日中取引戦略のために設計された強力なトレーディングツールです。  ニューヨーク、ロンドン、アジアの各セッションの主要なフィボナッチレベルを自動的にプロットし、トレーダーに主要市場セッションにおける価格変動の明確なビューを提供します。  各セッションでは、価格が最も反応するユニークな「ゴールデンゾーン」が強調表示されます。  これにより、反転、ブレイクアウト、継続パターンのための非常に信頼性の高いゾーンが作成されます。  インジケーターは、価格がどのように一つのゴールデンゾーンから別のゴールデンゾーンへと頻繁に移動するかを視覚的に示し、トレーダーが安定したチャンスを捉えるのに役立ちます。  XAUUSDのM5タイムフレームに最適化されており、他の通貨ペアや世界の指数でも優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。  ゴールド、通貨ペア、または株価指数を取引する場合でも、このセッションベースのフィボナッチマッピングは、高確率の取引ゾーンを特定する上で追加の優位性を提供します。  赤い線: 極限利益ターゲットレベル。  黄色
FREE
Quantum Arrow
Nikhil T K
インディケータ
Quantum Arrow is a powerful Non-Repainting indicator specifically designed for the XAUUSD M15 timeframe, though it works effectively on any symbol and any timeframe. The indicator includes many useful features such as alerts, popups, and push notifications, offering flexibility for traders to adjust its values according to their preferences. Its price is highly affordable compared to the value and quality of the signals it provides. For any questions or support, please feel free to contact. Than
Fibonacci Sessions MT5
Nikhil T K
インディケータ
Fibonacci Sessions インジケーターは、精密なスキャルピングと日中取引戦略のために設計された強力なトレーディングツールです。  ニューヨーク、ロンドン、アジアの各セッションの主要なフィボナッチレベルを自動的にプロットし、トレーダーに主要市場セッションにおける価格変動の明確なビューを提供します。  各セッションでは、価格が最も反応するユニークな「ゴールデンゾーン」が強調表示されます。  これにより、反転、ブレイクアウト、継続パターンのための非常に信頼性の高いゾーンが作成されます。  インジケーターは、価格がどのように一つのゴールデンゾーンから別のゴールデンゾーンへと頻繁に移動するかを視覚的に示し、トレーダーが安定したチャンスを捉えるのに役立ちます。  XAUUSDのM5タイムフレームに最適化されており、他の通貨ペアや世界の指数でも優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。  ゴールド、通貨ペア、または株価指数を取引する場合でも、このセッションベースのフィボナッチマッピングは、高確率の取引ゾーンを特定する上で追加の優位性を提供します。  赤い線: 極限利益ターゲットレベル。  黄色
FREE
Gold Wallet MT5
Nikhil T K
エキスパート
Gold Wallet EAはXAUUSD M15用のエキスパートアドバイザーで、500ドル以上の口座に対応しています。低リスク、ノーマル、ハイリスク、ウェルスモードの4つの選択可能なモードがあります。リスク設定は入力パラメータから設定可能で、選択後に自動取引を開始します。 パフォーマンス情報： - 2025年1月1日から9月30日までのバックテスト結果、99.90％のティック品質使用。 - ハイリスクモードの最大ドローダウン約250ドル。 - 500ドル口座で年間テスト利益約1500ドル。 - ウェルスモードは最小限のドローダウン。 - 推奨最低残高500ドル、推奨ロットサイズ0.01。 特徴： - 4つのリスク管理モード。 - XAUUSD M15での簡単設定による自動取引。
laxminarayan_09
24
laxminarayan_09 2025.10.28 17:18 
 

Gold Wallet EA is truly a game-changer for traders! The performance, consistency, and precision of this EA are simply outstanding. It’s one of those rare products that actually delivers on its promise. A special mention to Mr. Nikhil, the developer — his unconditional support, transparency, and deep trading knowledge make the entire experience even better. He genuinely cares about his users’ success and is always available to guide and assist. I can confidently say that Gold Wallet EA is a gem in the world of automated trading — reliable, profitable, and built with real expertise. Highly recommended to anyone looking for a solid, trustworthy EA backed by excellent support! Truley i feel proud moment for first review of this GEM Product

