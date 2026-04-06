Smartsignals

5

SmartSignals Pro is an advanced MT5 indicator that delivers high-quality Buy & Sell signals using a powerful multi-confirmation system.

It combines EMA crossover (9 & 21), RSI, MACD, ADX, VWAP, and Volume analysis to filter weak signals and improve accuracy.

The indicator automatically provides a complete trading setup:

  • Entry point
  • Stop Loss (ATR-based)
  • Up to 5 Take Profit levels
  • Risk/Reward ratio
  • Lot size calculator

🚀 Features

  • ✔️ Smart Buy & Sell signals
  • ✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation system
  • ✔️ Built-in risk management (SL, TP, RR)
  • ✔️ Lot size calculator based on risk %
  • ✔️ Candlestick pattern detection
  • ✔️ Session filter (Asian, London, New York)
  • ✔️ Real-time alerts
  • ✔️ Modern dashboard with market bias

📊 Best For

Scalping, intraday, and swing trading on all markets (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).


Reviews 2
phillipbam28
20
phillipbam28 2026.07.30 19:14 
 

i have purchased Smart Signal Pro and its working very well so far, its just that you must always wait for the signal and take it same it works in all time frames.

Omoboye Adedamola
24
Omoboye Adedamola 2026.06.04 09:38 
 

bought this indicator 29 may, activated today 4th June. must say its signals are spot on. just need to take them immediately it shows on any timeframe.

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SMARTSTRATEGYEA The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine OVERVIEW SmartStrategyEA   is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered. Version:   1.0 Type:   Expert Advisor Platform:   MetaTrader 5 Currency Pairs:   All major, minor, and exotic p
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phillipbam28
20
phillipbam28 2026.07.30 19:14 
 

i have purchased Smart Signal Pro and its working very well so far, its just that you must always wait for the signal and take it same it works in all time frames.

Omoboye Adedamola
24
Omoboye Adedamola 2026.06.04 09:38 
 

bought this indicator 29 may, activated today 4th June. must say its signals are spot on. just need to take them immediately it shows on any timeframe.

Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
3756
Reply from developer Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai 2026.06.04 10:35
Yes, soon! 😊 Thank you for your feedback and for leaving a good review. I appreciate it. I'm working on adding push notifications for mobile devices so you can receive Buy/Sell signals instantly even when you're away from your desktop. This feature will be included in a future update. Thanks again for your support!
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