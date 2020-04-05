Smart Strategy EA

🚀 SMARTSTRATEGYEA

The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine

📌 OVERVIEW

SmartStrategyEA is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered.

Version: 1.0

Type: Expert Advisor

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Currency Pairs: All major, minor, and exotic pairs

Timeframes: Any timeframe (optimized for M5-H4)

🎯 KEY FEATURES

✅ 3 Trading Modes in 1 EA

Signal-Based Trading - Perfect for indicator-based strategies Recovery Trading - Advanced martingale with risk controls Grid Trading - Pure or directional grid systems

✅ Dual Signal Sources

Custom Indicator Support - Connect your favorite indicators

Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher - Non-repainting breakout detection

✅ Comprehensive Risk Management

Multiple drawdown protection levels

Spread and slippage controls

Time and day filters

News filter (economic calendar)

Position and lot limits

Margin protection

✅ Interactive Control Panel

Pause/Resume with one click

Real-time statistics

Mode switching without restart

Close all positions instantly

✅ Advanced Trade Management

Breakeven with lock points

Fixed and ATR-based trailing stops

Dynamic lot sizing (fixed or risk-based)

Basket profit targeting

📊 TRADING MODES EXPLAINED

1️⃣ SIGNAL-BASED MODE

Follow your indicator signals with precision

Opens trades on buy/sell signals

Closes positions on opposite signals

Full SL/TP management

Breakeven and trailing stop automation

Supports custom indicator SL/TP buffers

Best for: Trend followers, momentum traders, indicator-based strategies

2️⃣ RECOVERY MODE

Recover losses with controlled averaging

Starts with base position

Adds positions at increasing distances

Progressive lot sizing (1.5x multiplier default)

Global TP targets (money or percentage)

Maximum level protection

Best for: Range-bound markets, scalping strategies, mean-reversion trading

3️⃣ GRID MODE

Profit from market oscillations

Pure Price Grid: Trades both directions based on price levels

Directional Grid: Follows indicator bias

Basket-based take profit

Lot multiplier per grid level

Configurable grid steps

Best for: Sideways markets, high volatility environments, hedging strategies

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Signal Sources

Source Description Custom Indicator Any external indicator with Buy/Sell buffers Trend Breakout Catcher Built-in ATR-based breakout detection (non-repainting)

Risk Management Parameters

Parameter Range Default Max Drawdown 0-100% 30% Max Spread 0-100 points 30 Max Positions 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited) Max Daily Trades 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited) Max Lot Per Trade 0.01-100 5.0 Min Free Margin 0-500% 100%

Lot Sizing Options

Fixed Lot: Constant position size

Risk %: Dynamic sizing based on stop-loss distance

Trailing Stop Options

Fixed: Constant point-based trailing

ATR-Based: Adaptive trailing using Average True Range

🎮 CONTROL PANEL FEATURES

The on-chart control panel provides:

📊 Real-Time Statistics:

Status indicator (Running/Paused)

Current trading mode

Position counts (Buy/Sell)

Total lots in market

Current profit/loss

Drawdown percentage

Trades today count

🔘 Interactive Buttons:

PAUSE/RESUME - Instantly stop/start new trades

CLOSE ALL - Emergency close all positions

MODE SWITCH - Change trading mode on-the-fly

💡 WHY CHOOSE SMARTSTRATEGYEA?

🏆 Versatility

Three trading strategies in one EA - adapt to any market condition without changing robots.

🛡️ Safety First

Multiple layers of risk protection ensure your account is always protected.

🎨 Customizable

Works with YOUR favorite indicators, not just built-in signals.

📱 User-Friendly

Intuitive control panel makes management simple, even during volatile markets.

🔬 Optimization Ready

Built-in custom optimization criterion for effective parameter tuning.

⚡ Non-Repainting

Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher uses only confirmed, closed bars.

📈 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

For Different Market Conditions:

Market Type Mode Key Settings Trending Signal-Based Trend Breakout Catcher, ATR trailing Ranging Grid Pure Price Grid, 200-300 points step Volatile Recovery Conservative steps, lower lot multiplier

Account Types:

Account Size Lot Mode Recommended Lot Small ($100-500) Fixed 0.01 Medium ($500-5000) Fixed/Risk 0.01-0.05 Large ($5000+) Risk % 0.5-1.5%

🚦 GETTING STARTED

Quick Setup Guide:

Install the EA on your chart Select your preferred signal source: Custom indicator (specify name and buffers)

Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher Choose your trading mode Configure risk management parameters Enable the EA and monitor via control panel

Minimum Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 build 2000+

Internet connection (for news filter)

Valid trading account (demo or real)

100+ USD account recommended

📝 COMPATIBILITY

✅ Works With:

All Forex pairs

Metals (Gold, Silver)

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Any instrument with standard MT5 symbol properties

✅ Integrates With:

Any custom indicator with buffer outputs

Economic calendar news filters

All MT5 trading features

🔒 RISK DISCLOSURE

IMPORTANT:

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves substantial risk of loss

Always test on demo account first

Start with conservative settings

Never risk money you cannot afford to lose



