Smart Strategy EA

🚀 SMARTSTRATEGYEA

The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine

📌 OVERVIEW

SmartStrategyEA is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered.

Version: 1.0
Type: Expert Advisor
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Currency Pairs: All major, minor, and exotic pairs
Timeframes: Any timeframe (optimized for M5-H4)

🎯 KEY FEATURES

✅ 3 Trading Modes in 1 EA

  1. Signal-Based Trading - Perfect for indicator-based strategies

  2. Recovery Trading - Advanced martingale with risk controls

  3. Grid Trading - Pure or directional grid systems

✅ Dual Signal Sources

  • Custom Indicator Support - Connect your favorite indicators

  • Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher - Non-repainting breakout detection

✅ Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Multiple drawdown protection levels

  • Spread and slippage controls

  • Time and day filters

  • News filter (economic calendar)

  • Position and lot limits

  • Margin protection

✅ Interactive Control Panel

  • Pause/Resume with one click

  • Real-time statistics

  • Mode switching without restart

  • Close all positions instantly

✅ Advanced Trade Management

  • Breakeven with lock points

  • Fixed and ATR-based trailing stops

  • Dynamic lot sizing (fixed or risk-based)

  • Basket profit targeting

📊 TRADING MODES EXPLAINED

1️⃣ SIGNAL-BASED MODE

Follow your indicator signals with precision

  • Opens trades on buy/sell signals

  • Closes positions on opposite signals

  • Full SL/TP management

  • Breakeven and trailing stop automation

  • Supports custom indicator SL/TP buffers

Best for: Trend followers, momentum traders, indicator-based strategies

2️⃣ RECOVERY MODE

Recover losses with controlled averaging

  • Starts with base position

  • Adds positions at increasing distances

  • Progressive lot sizing (1.5x multiplier default)

  • Global TP targets (money or percentage)

  • Maximum level protection

Best for: Range-bound markets, scalping strategies, mean-reversion trading

3️⃣ GRID MODE

Profit from market oscillations

  • Pure Price Grid: Trades both directions based on price levels

  • Directional Grid: Follows indicator bias

  • Basket-based take profit

  • Lot multiplier per grid level

  • Configurable grid steps

Best for: Sideways markets, high volatility environments, hedging strategies

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Signal Sources

Source Description
Custom Indicator Any external indicator with Buy/Sell buffers
Trend Breakout Catcher Built-in ATR-based breakout detection (non-repainting)

Risk Management Parameters

Parameter Range Default
Max Drawdown 0-100% 30%
Max Spread 0-100 points 30
Max Positions 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited)
Max Daily Trades 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited)
Max Lot Per Trade 0.01-100 5.0
Min Free Margin 0-500% 100%

Lot Sizing Options

  • Fixed Lot: Constant position size

  • Risk %: Dynamic sizing based on stop-loss distance

Trailing Stop Options

  • Fixed: Constant point-based trailing

  • ATR-Based: Adaptive trailing using Average True Range

🎮 CONTROL PANEL FEATURES

The on-chart control panel provides:

📊 Real-Time Statistics:

  • Status indicator (Running/Paused)

  • Current trading mode

  • Position counts (Buy/Sell)

  • Total lots in market

  • Current profit/loss

  • Drawdown percentage

  • Trades today count

🔘 Interactive Buttons:

  • PAUSE/RESUME - Instantly stop/start new trades

  • CLOSE ALL - Emergency close all positions

  • MODE SWITCH - Change trading mode on-the-fly

💡 WHY CHOOSE SMARTSTRATEGYEA?

🏆 Versatility

Three trading strategies in one EA - adapt to any market condition without changing robots.

🛡️ Safety First

Multiple layers of risk protection ensure your account is always protected.

🎨 Customizable

Works with YOUR favorite indicators, not just built-in signals.

📱 User-Friendly

Intuitive control panel makes management simple, even during volatile markets.

🔬 Optimization Ready

Built-in custom optimization criterion for effective parameter tuning.

 Non-Repainting

Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher uses only confirmed, closed bars.

📈 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

For Different Market Conditions:

Market Type Mode Key Settings
Trending Signal-Based Trend Breakout Catcher, ATR trailing
Ranging Grid Pure Price Grid, 200-300 points step
Volatile Recovery Conservative steps, lower lot multiplier

Account Types:

Account Size Lot Mode Recommended Lot
Small ($100-500) Fixed 0.01
Medium ($500-5000) Fixed/Risk 0.01-0.05
Large ($5000+) Risk % 0.5-1.5%

🚦 GETTING STARTED

Quick Setup Guide:

  1. Install the EA on your chart

  2. Select your preferred signal source:

    • Custom indicator (specify name and buffers)

    • Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher

  3. Choose your trading mode

  4. Configure risk management parameters

  5. Enable the EA and monitor via control panel

Minimum Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 build 2000+

  • Internet connection (for news filter)

  • Valid trading account (demo or real)

  • 100+ USD account recommended

📝 COMPATIBILITY

✅ Works With:

  • All Forex pairs

  • Metals (Gold, Silver)

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Any instrument with standard MT5 symbol properties

✅ Integrates With:

  • Any custom indicator with buffer outputs

  • Economic calendar news filters

  • All MT5 trading features

🔒 RISK DISCLOSURE

IMPORTANT:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Trading involves substantial risk of loss

  • Always test on demo account first

  • Start with conservative settings

  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose



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4.89 (46)
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