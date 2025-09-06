Fusion Signal

Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator)

Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing / intraday).

Key features

  • ATR HiLo volatility channel: dynamically calculated upper and lower bands around a smoothed central line using ATR × Deviation.

  • Smoothed MA core: central trendline uses LWMA (configurable MA types and periods) with additional smoothing (Length × Cycle processing).

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF): ability to compute and display channel and signals from a higher or different timeframe on the current chart.

  • Flexible arrow signals: 3 arrow modes — High/Low cross, Close cross, and Center line vs MA cross — with configurable bar offset and arrow style.

  • Real-time alerts: popup, sound (.wav), email and mobile push notifications when arrows generate signals.

  • On-chart interactive button: enable/disable the indicator display quickly without removing it from the chart.

  • Clean DataWindow labels & buffers: dedicated buffers for BUY/SELL trendlines, bands, MA and arrows — useful for automation or EA integration.

  • Full parameter control: history depth, ATR period, deviation multiplier, MTF timeframe, visual styles, arrow codes and sizes, button colors and placement.

Trading logic (overview)

  1. Compute a smoothed primary MA (configurable method & period) and further smooth it by configurable Length and Cycle parameters.

  2. Compute ATR over a configurable ATRPeriod and build upper/lower bands using the Deviation multiplier.

  3. Detect directional slope/phase of the smoothed MA to determine trend bias.

  4. Generate arrow signals when price or highs/lows cross band levels (or when selected MA crossover rules are met).

  5. Optionally propagate MTF values from the selected timeframe to the current chart for higher-timeframe confirmation.

Input parameters (all configurable)

  • History — lookback depth for drawing (default 4567)

  • TimeFrame — source timeframe (PERIOD_CURRENT by default)

  • Lenght — smoothing length (default 13)

  • Cycle — smoothing cycles (default 5)

  • sPeriod — core MA period (default 21)

  • sMode — core MA method (default MODE_LWMA)

  • sPrice — applied price (default PRICE_CLOSE)

  • ATRPeriod — ATR length used for bands (default 250)

  • Deviation — ATR multiplier for band width (default 2.222)

  • ShowChannel — channel display mode (Off / Center / Bands / Full)

  • mPeriod , mMode , mPrice — secondary MA settings (default mPeriod = 55)

  • ARROWBAR — bar offset for arrow detection (default 0)

  • WhichArrows — arrow logic: CrossHL / CrossCC / CrossMA

  • ArrGap , ArrCodeUP , ArrCodeDN , ArrSize — arrow positioning & styling

  • SoundFile — sound to play on alert (default alert2.wav )

  • ALERTBAR — which bar to use for alerts (default 1)

  • Alert toggles: AlertsMessage , AlertsSound , AlertsEmail , AlertsMobile

  • On-chart button: buttColor , buttSize , backColor , axisX , axisY , buttCorner , buttWindow

Recommended settings & usage

  • Recommended pairs: majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and XAUUSD (adjust ATR/Deviation accordingly).

  • Recommended timeframes: when ATRPeriod is large (250) use H1 or higher; for lower ATRPeriod use M15/M30. Adjust ATRPeriod and Deviation to match the volatility of the instrument and timeframe.

  • Signal confirmation: prefer trading only when MTF trend (selected TimeFrame) agrees with local signals. Use Stop Loss and proper risk management.

  • Testing: always run extensive backtests and forward tests on demo accounts to tune ATRPeriod , Deviation , sPeriod , mPeriod and arrow logic for your asset and broker.

Installation & notes

  1. Place the .mq4 file into the Indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor.

  2. Attach to your chart and configure the parameters to your preference.

  3. Ensure AlertsEmail and AlertsMobile are correctly set in MT4 options if using email or push notifications.

  4. The indicator exposes buffers for integration; developers can reference them in EAs with iCustom .

What you get

  • Fully commented MT4 indicator source code (.mq4)

  • Easy to customize visual and logic parameters

  • MTF channel & arrow signal system with alerts and on-chart button

Changelog / Version 1.0

  • Initial release: ATR HiLo Channel with MTF, arrows, alerts and on-chart control.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spreads and slippage affect real results. Always backtest and demo-test before using with live funds. The author is not responsible for trading losses.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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Trend Reader Indicator
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Индикаторы
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Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
5 (1)
Эксперты
PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals. Key Features of the Trading Logic: • Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.   • Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to r
FREE
Smartsignals
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
5 (2)
Индикаторы
SmartSignals Pro is an advanced MT5 indicator that delivers high-quality Buy & Sell signals using a powerful multi-confirmation system. It combines EMA crossover (9 & 21), RSI, MACD, ADX, VWAP, and Volume analysis to filter weak signals and improve accuracy. The indicator automatically provides a complete trading setup: Entry point Stop Loss (ATR-based) Up to 5 Take Profit levels Risk/Reward ratio Lot size calculator Features ️ Smart Buy & Sell signals ️ Multi-indicator confirmation system
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
Flashscalp EA is an automated trading system designed to operate with precision and risk control under different market conditions. The Expert Advisor applies multiple technical filters and confluence signals to identify suitable entry and exit points. Key Features: • Advanced Entry Logic – combination of technical indicators and price action filters for trade confirmation.   • Risk Management System – dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to protect equity.   • Scalping and S
FREE
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Индикаторы
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that plots a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best-fit line) based on the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line ( Li me): Represents the regression-based resistance level, adjusted dynamically according to the highest deviation from the regressi
FREE
Parabolic MA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Индикаторы
Parabolic MA Pro - Système de Trading Avancé Détectez les retournements de tendance avec précision grâce à notre système unique combinant SAR Parabolique et Moyenne Mobile !   CARACTÉRISTIQUES RÉELLES   SYSTÈME HYBRIDE INNOVANT SAR Parabolique   calculé sur la   Moyenne Mobile   (au lieu du prix direct) Filtrage des faux signaux   grâce à la double validation Algorithme exclusif   de retournement de tendance   ALERTES PRÉCISES Notifications sonores   aux points de retournement Détection automati
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Индикаторы
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Индикаторы
Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes. Main Features: Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period. Midline representing price equilibrium. Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes. Inputs: PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation. Functionalities: Highlights potential breakouts when price mo
FREE
Fusion EA Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Эксперты
https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold. Overview Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy , combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management r
Fusion Trend
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Индикаторы
Fusion Trend – Multi-Signal Indicator Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify market trends and provide automated buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for technical analysis on any timeframe. Features: • Alpha & Offset Lines – visualize the main trend and its offset.   • Buy & Sell Signals – automatic arrows appear when trend changes are detected.   • Adaptive ATR Filter – adjusts sensitivity based on market vol
Smart Strategy EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Эксперты
SMARTSTRATEGYEA The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine OVERVIEW SmartStrategyEA   is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered. Version:   1.0 Type:   Expert Advisor Platform:   MetaTrader 5 Currency Pairs:   All major, minor, and exotic p
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Paraboom
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Paraboom 2025.11.13 19:40 
 

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pan898899
534
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