Fusion Signal
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator)
Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing / intraday).
Key features
-
ATR HiLo volatility channel: dynamically calculated upper and lower bands around a smoothed central line using ATR × Deviation.
-
Smoothed MA core: central trendline uses LWMA (configurable MA types and periods) with additional smoothing (Length × Cycle processing).
-
Multi-Timeframe (MTF): ability to compute and display channel and signals from a higher or different timeframe on the current chart.
-
Flexible arrow signals: 3 arrow modes — High/Low cross, Close cross, and Center line vs MA cross — with configurable bar offset and arrow style.
-
Real-time alerts: popup, sound (.wav), email and mobile push notifications when arrows generate signals.
-
On-chart interactive button: enable/disable the indicator display quickly without removing it from the chart.
-
Clean DataWindow labels & buffers: dedicated buffers for BUY/SELL trendlines, bands, MA and arrows — useful for automation or EA integration.
-
Full parameter control: history depth, ATR period, deviation multiplier, MTF timeframe, visual styles, arrow codes and sizes, button colors and placement.
Trading logic (overview)
-
Compute a smoothed primary MA (configurable method & period) and further smooth it by configurable Length and Cycle parameters.
-
Compute ATR over a configurable ATRPeriod and build upper/lower bands using the Deviation multiplier.
-
Detect directional slope/phase of the smoothed MA to determine trend bias.
-
Generate arrow signals when price or highs/lows cross band levels (or when selected MA crossover rules are met).
-
Optionally propagate MTF values from the selected timeframe to the current chart for higher-timeframe confirmation.
Input parameters (all configurable)
-
History — lookback depth for drawing (default 4567)
-
TimeFrame — source timeframe (PERIOD_CURRENT by default)
-
Lenght — smoothing length (default 13)
-
Cycle — smoothing cycles (default 5)
-
sPeriod — core MA period (default 21)
-
sMode — core MA method (default MODE_LWMA)
-
sPrice — applied price (default PRICE_CLOSE)
-
ATRPeriod — ATR length used for bands (default 250)
-
Deviation — ATR multiplier for band width (default 2.222)
-
ShowChannel — channel display mode (Off / Center / Bands / Full)
-
mPeriod , mMode , mPrice — secondary MA settings (default mPeriod = 55)
-
ARROWBAR — bar offset for arrow detection (default 0)
-
WhichArrows — arrow logic: CrossHL / CrossCC / CrossMA
-
ArrGap , ArrCodeUP , ArrCodeDN , ArrSize — arrow positioning & styling
-
SoundFile — sound to play on alert (default alert2.wav )
-
ALERTBAR — which bar to use for alerts (default 1)
-
Alert toggles: AlertsMessage , AlertsSound , AlertsEmail , AlertsMobile
-
On-chart button: buttColor , buttSize , backColor , axisX , axisY , buttCorner , buttWindow
Recommended settings & usage
-
Recommended pairs: majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and XAUUSD (adjust ATR/Deviation accordingly).
-
Recommended timeframes: when ATRPeriod is large (250) use H1 or higher; for lower ATRPeriod use M15/M30. Adjust ATRPeriod and Deviation to match the volatility of the instrument and timeframe.
-
Signal confirmation: prefer trading only when MTF trend (selected TimeFrame) agrees with local signals. Use Stop Loss and proper risk management.
-
Testing: always run extensive backtests and forward tests on demo accounts to tune ATRPeriod , Deviation , sPeriod , mPeriod and arrow logic for your asset and broker.
Installation & notes
-
Place the .mq4 file into the Indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor.
-
Attach to your chart and configure the parameters to your preference.
-
Ensure AlertsEmail and AlertsMobile are correctly set in MT4 options if using email or push notifications.
-
The indicator exposes buffers for integration; developers can reference them in EAs with iCustom .
What you get
-
Fully commented MT4 indicator source code (.mq4)
-
Easy to customize visual and logic parameters
-
MTF channel & arrow signal system with alerts and on-chart button
Changelog / Version 1.0
-
Initial release: ATR HiLo Channel with MTF, arrows, alerts and on-chart control.
Disclaimer
This indicator is a tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spreads and slippage affect real results. Always backtest and demo-test before using with live funds. The author is not responsible for trading losses.
