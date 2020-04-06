Fusion EA Master

https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP

Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse

The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold.

Overview

Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy, combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management rules to identify high-probability trades.

This EA is not a simple grid or martingale system; it is built on a foundation of professional, trend-following analysis with built-in capital protection.

Core Features & Benefits

1. Intelligent Confluence Strategy

Fusion EA Master validates every trade using a strict multi-criteria checklist, ensuring market factors are aligned before entry:

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses two Moving Averages (Fast/Slow MA) to establish the primary trend direction.

  • Momentum Filter: Employs the MACD indicator to confirm strong momentum and potential turning points.

  • Dynamic Entry: Integrates the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) to pinpoint precise entry and exit levels.

  • Price Action Edge: Optionally uses Pin Bars, Engulfing, and Inside Bars for final confirmation, improving the quality of trade signals.

 2. Advanced Risk Management & Lot Sizing

Capital protection is paramount. Fusion EA Master offers flexible and secure money management options:

  • Adaptive Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percentage of the account balance and the Stop Loss distance (ATR-based or Fixed SL), guaranteeing consistent risk per trade.

  • Maximum Daily Loss: Set a strict daily drawdown limit ( MaxDailyLossPercent ). If reached, the EA stops trading for the day, protecting your capital from over-exposure.

  • Max Daily Trades: Limit the number of trades per day to avoid over-trading in choppy markets.

3. Dynamic Trade Management

The EA monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts their risk profile to lock in profits:

  • BreakEven Function: Moves the Stop Loss to a profitable level (BreakEvenStart + Buffer) once a certain profit target is achieved, eliminating risk.

  • Trailing Stop: Actively moves the Stop Loss to follow price action, protecting unrealized gains as the market moves in your favor.

 4. Time Filter Control

Optimize your trading by avoiding periods of low liquidity or high volatility:

  • Use the Time Filter input to define specific trading hours ( StartTradingTime / StopTradingTime ), ensuring the EA only trades when conditions are favorable for your strategy.

Optimized Parameters

The EA includes a wide range of customizable inputs to suit any trading style and asset:

  • Risk: Adjustable Risk Percentage per Trade and Max Daily Loss %.

  • SL/TP: Options for Fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit (in points) or dynamic ATR-based targets.

  • Indicators: Fully customizable MACD and Moving Average periods.

  • Price Action: Sensitivity settings for Pin Bar detection and activation of Engulfing/Inside Bar patterns.


More from author
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
4.75 (4)
Experts
Flashscalp EA is an automated trading system designed to operate with precision and risk control under different market conditions. The Expert Advisor applies multiple technical filters and confluence signals to identify suitable entry and exit points. Key Features: • Advanced Entry Logic – combination of technical indicators and price action filters for trade confirmation.   • Risk Management System – dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to protect equity.   • Scalping and S
FREE
GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
GoldFusion Pro – Multi-Strategy Automated Trading EA GoldFusion Pro is an algorithmic trading system that combines multiple strategies with a dual risk management framework. It is designed for automated trading on various Forex pairs and timeframes. CORE FEATURES • Dual Trading Modes – single trade and multi-trade scaling system   • Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – dynamic ATR-based or fixed-point configuration   • Comprehensive Risk Management – daily loss limits, position sizing control, and
Price Hunter EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals. Key Features of the Trading Logic: • Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.   • Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to r
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that plots a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best-fit line) based on the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line ( Li me): Represents the regression-based resistance level, adjusted dynamically according to the highest deviation from the regressi
FREE
Parabolic MA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Parabolic MA Pro - Système de Trading Avancé Détectez les retournements de tendance avec précision grâce à notre système unique combinant SAR Parabolique et Moyenne Mobile !   CARACTÉRISTIQUES RÉELLES   SYSTÈME HYBRIDE INNOVANT SAR Parabolique   calculé sur la   Moyenne Mobile   (au lieu du prix direct) Filtrage des faux signaux   grâce à la double validation Algorithme exclusif   de retournement de tendance   ALERTES PRÉCISES Notifications sonores   aux points de retournement Détection automati
FREE
Fusion Trend
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Trend – Multi-Signal Indicator Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify market trends and provide automated buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for technical analysis on any timeframe. Features: • Alpha & Offset Lines – visualize the main trend and its offset.   • Buy & Sell Signals – automatic arrows appear when trend changes are detected.   • Adaptive ATR Filter – adjusts sensitivity based on market vol
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes. Main Features: Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period. Midline representing price equilibrium. Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes. Inputs: PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation. Functionalities: Highlights potential breakouts when price mo
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
