The Gold Guardian

The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5)

The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops.

Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline: keep losses small, let winners run, and protect your equity through volatility.

Simply download, attach it to your Gold M5 chart, and you’re ready to go. Sample configurations are provided in the screenshots for quick setup.

Key Features

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (optimized & forward tested)

  • Trading Style: Breakout trend-following with swing capture

  • Risk Control: Every trade has a fixed, predefined stop-loss

  • Safety First: No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • Trade Management: Precision trailing stop system to lock in profits

  • Robustness: Performs in both calm and high-volatility regimes, including Black Swan events

    Recommended Use

    • Chart: XAUUSD, M5 timeframe

    • Account Type: Hedging preferred

    • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

    • Account Size: Works with both small and large accounts

    • Broker: ECN/STP with tight gold spreads

    • Trading Style: Short- to medium-term breakout & swing capture

    • Balance Flexibility: Scales from low balances to large capital accounts depending on risk profile

    Ongoing Development & Support

    • Frequent updates to improve stability and performance

    • New features and optimizations will be added over time

    • Built with long-term reliability in mind

    Why The Gold Guardian?

    • Cuts losing trades quickly on failed breakouts.

    • Holds winning trades longer with trailing protection.

    • Trades gold like a disciplined professional.

    Need help? After purchase, configuration support is available. Contact me directly here.


    Sasipong Tiwawong
    142
    Sasipong Tiwawong 2025.10.09 16:08 
     

    I’ve been testing this EA during October, and after 7 days of live trading, the results are disappointing. The losses are significantly higher than the profits, even though the backtest results on MT5 show consistent gains. I also noticed a strange behavior with stop losses — most profitable trades use a tight SL of around 250 points, but losing trades often have a much wider SL (around 800 points). This imbalance makes the risk–reward ratio very poor in real trading. I’m not sure why the live performance is so different from the backtest results, but it raises serious concerns about how this EA handles risk and trade management.

    Saumyajit Purakayastha
    525
    Reply from developer Saumyajit Purakayastha 2025.10.20 07:16
    The SL is dynamic and the EA trails profitable trades based on the configuration you provide during initialization. I think there has been some mistakes in the EA configuration from your side. Please share your EA configuration in a private message, I will help you out.
    Reply to review