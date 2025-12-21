BigBull Scalper MT5

BigBull EA (BigB) — XAUUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

BigBull EA is a precision-engineered trend-following system built for traders who demand high-confidence entries, disciplined risk control, and adaptive market behavior. Designed primarily for XAUUSD/Gold, BigB dynamically adjusts to different market environments and can be deployed across Forex and other instruments with its flexible system profile.

What BigBull EA Does

BigBull EA identifies emerging trends, validates market direction using statistical behaviour modelling, and executes trades with strict risk-management logic. The expert advisor focuses on capturing sustained directional moves while avoiding low-quality setups through intelligent filtering and session-aware execution.

Key Information

Live Signals: Link

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $50 (Start with minimum lot size)

Account Type: Low Spread (RAW/ECN/ULTRA LOW)

Broker: Any broker with good conditions for XAUUSD/GOLD pair

Introductory Price: $129

The price will rise as more licenses are purchased.



Designed for Gold. Adaptable to Everything Else.

While built with XAUUSD in mind, the EA’s modular configuration allows traders to adapt it efficiently across different asset classes and volatility profiles.

Adaptive Trade Handling

BigBull EA offers multiple trade-management modes to suit different symbols:

Point-based management for Forex instruments

Percentage-based management for Gold, Indices, or high-volatility assets

Other advanced features include:

Symbol-whitelisting to restrict execution to allowed markets

Trading-session filtering with precise time validation

Integrated news-based protection to avoid high-impact events

Optional bias-based exits when market direction shifts

Live Performance Available

Verified live trading results are available for review. As adoption grows, pricing will gradually increase to protect early buyers and maintain fair value for all users.