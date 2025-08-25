The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5)

The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops.

Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline: keep losses small, let winners run, and protect your equity through volatility.



Simply download, attach it to your Gold M5 chart, and you’re ready to go. Sample configurations are provided in the screenshots for quick setup.

Key Features

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : M5 (optimized & forward tested)

Trading Style : Breakout trend-following with swing capture

Risk Control : Every trade has a fixed, predefined stop-loss

Safety First : No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Trade Management : Precision trailing stop system to lock in profits

Robustness: Performs in both calm and high-volatility regimes, including Black Swan events

Recommended Use

Chart : XAUUSD, M5 timeframe

Account Type : Hedging preferred

Leverage : 1:500 recommended

Account Size : Works with both small and large accounts

Broker : ECN/STP with tight gold spreads

Trading Style: Short- to medium-term breakout & swing capture

Short- to medium-term breakout & swing capture Balance Flexibility: Scales from low balances to large capital accounts depending on risk profile

Ongoing Development & Support

Frequent updates to improve stability and performance

New features and optimizations will be added over time

Built with long-term reliability in mind

Why The Gold Guardian?

Cuts losing trades quickly on failed breakouts.

Holds winning trades longer with trailing protection.

Trades gold like a disciplined professional.

Need help? After purchase, configuration support is available. Contact me directly here.





