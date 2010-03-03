The Gold Guardian

The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5)

The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops.

Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline: keep losses small, let winners run, and protect your equity through volatility.

Simply download, attach it to your Gold M5 chart, and you’re ready to go. Sample configurations are provided in the screenshots for quick setup.

Note: Configuration set files for various trading profiles with version 1.25 can be downloaded from [link].

Launch Offer

The Gold Guardian is launching at an introductory price of $99 (full license) or $49 (rent).
This is a limited-time offer — prices will increase soon as more features and updates are released.

Key Features

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (optimized & forward tested)

  • Trading Style: Breakout trend-following with swing capture

  • Risk Control: Every trade has a fixed, predefined stop-loss

  • Safety First: No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • Trade Management: Precision trailing stop system to lock in profits

  • Robustness: Performs in both calm and high-volatility regimes, including Black Swan events

    Recommended Use

    • Chart: XAUUSD, M5 timeframe

    • Account Type: Hedging preferred

    • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

    • Account Size: Works with both small and large accounts

    • Broker: ECN/STP with tight gold spreads

    • Trading Style: Short- to medium-term breakout & swing capture

    • Balance Flexibility: Scales from low balances to large capital accounts depending on risk profile

    Ongoing Development & Support

    • Frequent updates to improve stability and performance

    • New features and optimizations will be added over time

    • Built with long-term reliability in mind

    Why The Gold Guardian?

    • Cuts losing trades quickly on failed breakouts.

    • Holds winning trades longer with trailing protection.

    • Trades gold like a disciplined professional.

    Need help? After purchase, configuration support is available. Contact me directly here.


