Magical Arrow

✨ Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals.
It high-probability reversals and entries.

No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart!

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market.
It is designed for beginners and professional traders, giving you clear arrows on the chart with alerts for perfect entry and exit points.

🚀 Key Advantages

  • Non-Repainting Signals – signals stay fixed once the candle closes.

  • Works on All Timeframes & Pairs – from scalping on M1 to swing trading on H4/Daily.

  • Simple & Clear Arrows – easy to understand, no complicated lines.

  • Built-in Alerts – get pop-up, sound, push, and email notifications.

  • High Accuracy – optimized algorithm filters false signals.

  • User-Friendly – plug & play, no extra indicators required.

📊 How It Helps You

  • 🎯 Identify strong trend reversals.

  • 📈 Enter trades at the best possible price levels.

  • 💰 Improve your risk-reward ratio by following clear signals.

  • 🕒 Save time – no need to analyse charts for hours.

  • 📊 Input Parameters

    Parameter Description


    ArrowOffset Distance of arrows from candle (in points).
    BuyColor Color for Buy arrows.
    SellColor Color for Sell arrows.
    AlertsOn Enable/disable all alerts.
    PushOn Send push notifications to MT5 app.
    EmailOn Send email alerts.
    SoundOn Play sound on new signal.
    SoundFile Choose alert sound file (default: alert.wav).

    🎯 How to Use

    1. Attach Magical Arrow Indicator to any chart.

    2. Wait for arrows to appear:

      • 🔵 Buy arrow → potential long entry.

      • 🔴 Sell arrow → potential short entry.

    3. Confirm with your own strategy or risk management.

    Magical Arrow makes trading simple and effective – trade with confidence!













