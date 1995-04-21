Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals.

It high-probability reversals and entries.

No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart!

The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market.

It is designed for beginners and professional traders, giving you clear arrows on the chart with alerts for perfect entry and exit points.

No more guesswork. Just follow the arrows – and trade with confidence!

Key Advantage

Non-Repainting Signals – signals stay fixed once the candle closes.

Works on All Timeframes & Pairs – from scalping on M1 to swing trading on H4/Daily.

Simple & Clear Arrows – easy to understand, no complicated lines.

Built-in Alerts – get pop-up, sound, push, and email notifications.

High Accuracy – optimized algorithm filters false signals.

User-Friendly – plug & play, no extra indicators required.

How It Helps You

Identify strong trend reversals.

Enter trades at the best possible price levels .

Improve your risk-reward ratio by following clear signals.

Save time – no need to analyse charts for hours.

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